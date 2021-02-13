TEWKSBURY – Emma Cole has been participating in gymnastics for a long time. She has spent countless hours on a number of different mats, starting out in youth classes and advancing to a Club team. Today she is in her sixth season of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Gymnastics team.
She started with the Redmen program when she was in the seventh grade and has worked herself up into being one of the team's co-captains, along with Maddie Wheeler.
While Cole has improved on her skill, mostly on the balance beam, she has also become more-rounded as a mature leader with this program, which has improved leaps and bounds from those early days when she joined as a middle school athlete.
“Emma has been with us for a while, participating as a seventh and eighth grader. Right now she is just a beam specialist, but before that, even when she was in the seventh and eighth grade, she competed in three events for several years,” said head coach Jessica Wilkey. “She wasn't always our highest scorer, but she was pretty solid giving us points that helped the team.”
Cole has gained experience in all of the events over the years, but above that she has gained experience on how to be a better leader, especially during a difficult COVID-19 season when a normal practice, is anything but normal.
“I'm extremely proud of the girls especially during this (COVID-19) time,” said Cole last Thursday before the team took on Dracut the following day in their third meet of the season. “It's hard to get together and how we're going to go upon everything, but we have been practicing and competing harder this year so hopefully our next meet will show that and show how determined we are to win.
“Overall (even with the protocols), I'm very impressed with all of the girls, and myself as well (on how we're handling it all).”
It seems like Cole has handled all of the difficulties, protocols and changes pretty well.
“Emma is very assertive this year as a captain,” said Wilkey. “She has really been trying to build the entire team and the camaraderie as best as she can, despite all of the COVID-19 (modifications and protocols). She has taken such a great leadership role and it's been awesome to see. She has really matured and grown into the role.
“She is vocal when I need her to be vocal and she is making sure that everything that needs to gets done, gets done. She's been a very strong captain.”
Emma said that had it not been for her oldest sister Madison, who is now 27 – while she has another sister Tori, who is 19 — she never would have found the sport in the first place.
“I feel like I've been able to do everything that (my two sisters) have done, especially gymnastics because I never would have gotten into it if it wasn't for Madi,” she said.
Emma was six years old when she was put into her first gymnastics class. Quickly after that, she joined a Club Team and after eighth grade, she left club and remained just with the high school team.
“It was hard when I quit club gymnastics my freshman year. Miss Jess sat me down and talked to me about how important my school work and my mental health made me want to stay (on the high school team),” said Cole.
Miss Jess is Coach Wilkey, the incredibly energetic and fantastic coach, who has turned this program completely around, all while being a great supporter for every one of her girls.
“When you come into the gym, just the excitement that she brings to the table is awesome. She just does so much for this team,” said Cole. “Miss Jess has been unbelievable. She's amazing and she's like a second mother (to all of us). She's just the most welcoming person.”
Over the six years, Wilkey said that Cole has alternated between various events, but recently has settled into the balance beam.
“She only does beam for us and her nerves have really been getting the best of her, but it's been awesome just to see her finish out her career,” said Wilkey. “She could have easily quit, so I give her a lot of credit for sticking it out.”
Cole said that she did bars and vault too, including having pains in her back for the vault, forcing her to change gears a bit. That extra time allowed her to concentrate on the beam.
“I do a cartwheel, cartwheel and a back tuck for my dismount,” she said. “It's easy, it's simple and it makes me happy that I can do the same routine and know that I'm going to be successful with it.”
Cole also has her sights on a successful career after she graduates in June.
“I got into St. Anselm and UMaine and waiting to hear back from UNH and UMass-Lowell,” she said of her college choices. “I'm going to be a nursing major. My nephew was born last year and he was in the NICU and I was there with him for 14 days and I just loved the nurses there. They taught me how to check for vitals and some other things, and since then I have wanted to go down the same path. Plus my mother (LoriAnn) is a nurse.”
