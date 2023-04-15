BILLERICA — What a difference a week makes.
After opening the season with a thrilling 15-14 win against Greater Lowell, the Shawsheen Tech softball team ran into a pair of buzzsaws in games against non-league Concord-Carlisle and soon-to-be non-league Essex Tech.
The Rams lost the two games by a combined score of 31-3 as the Patriots won a mercy-rule shortened game by a 15-2 score and Essex did the same with a 16-1 win.
On Tuesday at home, Shawsheen did a little mercying of its own, shutting out Northeast Regional by a 12-0 score in a game that ended after five innings.
The win evened the Rams at 2-2 heading into a Thursday visit to Lowell Catholic and home games on Monday and Tuesday against Arlington Catholic and Whittier Tech, both starting at 4 p.m.
Against Northeast, Shawsheen scored in every inning, putting up four runs in the second and fourth innings on the way to the lopsided win.
The Rams took a 1-0 lead in the first when Alivia Imbimbo clubbed a leadoff triple to center and scored on Brooke Carlquist’s RBI grounder.
In the second, Shawsheen sent eight batters to the plate.
With one out, Reagan Bowden singled and Haylee Johnston was hit by a pitch before Stephanie MacKeon walked to load the bases. Kayla Mason then drew an RBI base on balls before Imbimbo came back up and smacked a double to center.
MacKeon and pinch-runner Sage Dingivan scored on the play and then a Northeast throwing error also allowed Mason to race home to make it 5-0. Imbimbo also tried to score, but was thrown out at home plate.
In the third. Frankie Reardon hit a one-out triple and Bowden was hit by a pitch. Reardon would eventually come home after an error before MacKeon’s sacrifice fly to left plated Bowden.
All three Ram outs were loud ones in the third as Gianna Caruso lined out hard to center to start the frame and Mason ended it with a liner to third that was caught.
In the fourth, Shawsheen loaded the bases with one out on a walk by Mia Bisso and singles by Carlquist and Caruso. Reardon’s double scored pinch runners Katrina Raymond and Olivia Maxwell to make it 7-0, Bowden’s grounder scored Caruso and an error allowed Reardon to race home to make it 11-0.
Needing only one run in the fifth to end it, Imbimbo reached on a leadoff error, Carlquist hit a one-out single and Caruso had a base hit to left to load the bases.
Northeast turned a nice 5-2 fielder’s choice on a grounder by Reardon for out No. 2, but Bowden’s slow grounder back to the mound allowed Maxwell to score the game-ending run.
Bisso pitched for the Rams and allowed only one hit, a two-out squibber in front of home plate that the runner beat out for an infield single.
Bisso was dominant for the day, striking out nine and walking none.
Only one Northeast hit got past the infield, a line drive to center that was caught by Caruso with one out in the fourth.
Bisso retired 14 out of 15 batters during one stretch until an error allowed a baserunner with one out in the top of the fifth.
“She pitched really well,” said Ram coach Jodi Campbell.
Shawsheen’s opening-day victory over Greater Lowell was a thriller.
The Rams led 7-2 at one point in the third inning, fell behind by an 11-7 margin after five frames, trailed 13-10 after six innings and then scored five times in the top of the seventh before holding on to win by one run.
Imbimbo had a monster game for the Rams, batting 5-for-6, scoring three times and driving in two runs.
Carlquist was 3-for-5 and drove in three runs and Reardon went 4-for-5 and two RBIs.
Bowden was 3-for-4 and drove in two, Raymond has two hits and two RBIs and Bisso also drove in two runs.
Mason had a pair of hits and an RBI while other Rams with two hits included Caruso and Tia Poirier.
Shawsheen’s dramatic seventh inning saw Caruso single and MacKeon pinch run, taking second on a passed ball and stealing third. After Bowden walked, Reardon hit a single to scored MacKeon and make it 13-11.
With two outs, Raymond hit a two-run single to tie the score.
Imbimbo followed with a base hit before Bisso’s dramatic two-run triple gave the Rams a two-run advantage.
In the bottom of the seventh, Greater Lowell scored once and had a runner on second with two outs before Poirier caught a line drive to second to end the game.
