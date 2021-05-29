BILLERICA – With three more wins this past week, with all of their games on their home field, the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team continued on their undefeated streak to start the season.
In reality however, the Rams have reached the point where it is not really a start to the season anymore. They are now more than halfway through their 14-game season the three wins pushes their perfect record to 8-0.
As has been the case in many of their games this season, the Rams got a combination of great pitching, solid defense and a powerful offense to lead them to their three wins this week. Having two of those three facets of the game working for a baseball team can usually lead to some pretty good success, and even one facet can be tough to beat. But having all three together as the Rams have had for much of the season, has proven to be a lethal combination for their opponents.
The Rams started their week last Thursday with an 8-1 win over Mystic Valley, getting another outstanding pitching performance from senior Chris Disciscio, who tossed a complete game one-hitter, throwing only 65 pitches in the process.
“The win over Mystic Valley was a good one to get. They played solid ball against us and kept battling the whole game,” Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy said. “Chris pitched efficiently once again. He’s done a good job with keeping the hitters off-balanced and mixing up his pitches. And our defense has been so solid all year long. So, it is nice for our pitchers to go out there with confidence in the guys behind them.”
As has happened for the Rams on several occasions this season, they were propelled to the win by a big inning, in this case scoring six runs in the third inning to all but put the game away early on, especially with Disciscio dominating the way he was on the mound.
“Our bats were quiet early on, but once we got our second time through the order, they were aggressive and ready to mash. We have a lot of smart hitters on our squad this year,” McCarthy said. “They learn from one at-bat to the next and they talk and share information in the dugout between innings. I love the approaches they are taking at the plate this year. It’s been great to see the bats alive almost every game.”
The Rams had several offensive stars on the day, with two of the biggest being Ben Powell and Matt Hemenway, each of whom had a hit and two RBI. Hemenway did a fine job setting the table for the Rams from his leadoff position, while also providing some pop to the lineup.
“Matt has been a valuable contributor to our team this year, and in his first year as a varsity player. As a senior, he has settled into the second baseman position and batted leadoff for us in most games,” McCarthy said. “He gets on base and makes things happen. He’s a good athlete and a smart ball player. He’s been a great addition to our team this season.”
The Rams were back at it again the next day, this time hosting new CAC rival Lowell Catholic, and coming away with a 10-0 victory. This time around it was Ben Powell on the mound for the Rams limiting the Crusaders one hit in a complete game victory, while getting plenty of support from his offense and defense.
“The Friday win over Lowell Catholic was a great team win. Lowell Catholic is new in our league this year and they have been a solid team for the better part of the last decade. So, we like having that challenge on our schedule,” McCarthy said. “Ben pitched great for us that day. He was masterful and the defense behind him, stellar. He got two K’s – but again, when our defense has been as good as it has been – it’s a great confidence boost for our pitchers to go out and work efficiently. They don’t need a ton of strikeouts, just keep the ball down and use the fielders behind them.”
The Rams also got plenty of offense, scoring one run in the first, two in the second, third and fourth innings, respectively and three in the fifth. Sophomore Mavrick Bourdeau continued his fine season with two doubles and a triple, driving in four runs, while Hemenway was once again strong with two hits and three runs scored. Cam Rich had three hits and an RBI, while Shane Costello and Spencer Sullivan chipped in with two hits each.
“Our offense mashed that day,” McCarthy said. “Consistent run scoring is devastating for an opponent. We had lots of contributors that day. It was great to see.”
Finally, the Rams wrapped up their week on Monday with an 8-1 win over Whittier. Disciscio earned his second complete game victory of the week, this time allowing three hits, while striking out nine. At the plate, senior Connor Maguire led the attack with two hits, including an RBI double and a run scored. Ben Powell had two hits, scored twice and had an RBI, and Spencer Sullivan had two hits and three RBI.
“That was a great win over a tough Whittier team,” McCarthy said. “Chris pitched well again and worked efficiently, got himself out of a few jams and had the defense behind him playing great again.”
With an 8-0 record and being dominant in most games, there might be tendency for the Rams to get a little overconfident or look past an opponent. But McCarthy says this group of players has shown no signs of doing that.
“We always preach the one game at a time mentality, and our players have accepted that. They know each game matters, especially in this shortened season we are having,” McCarthy said. “The wins and record are great, but more importantly, we are improving game by game and week by week.
“We still have some room for improvement, I can’t wait to see what we are capable of doing this season. But one game at a time is all that matters right now. Lots of good opponents still lie ahead.”
