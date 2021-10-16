TEWKSBURY – You can flip a coin to see who should mention first when it comes to the defensive showing displayed at Doucette Field this past Friday night.
One possibility is Michael Sullivan, the junior, who ended two offensive threats by Billerica with interceptions, the first coming to end the second quarter, and the second coming in the final minute of the game, helping the Redmen put a stamp on the 12-10 hard-earned yet dramatic victory.
Another possibility is Davenche Sydney. The talented two-way linemen was double-teamed all night defensively from his tackle position, yet he still managed to come up with two QB sacks, force a fumble and make two other tackles in the backfield for loss of yards.
He was tremendous all night long.
Another possibility is the play of the entire defense. Besides Sullivan and Sydney, linebacker Sean Hirtle had two sacks, lineman Nick Wilson had another, while, lineman Aaron Connolly, defensive end Blake Ryder and Hirtle each had a tackle for a loss of yards.
Through three quarters of play, Billerica – which came into the game averaging 45 points per game – were held to 38 total yards of offense through three quarters, before two trick plays in the fourth quarter combined for 61 yards and a score.
All in all, the defense gave up one touchdown and 151 total yards of offense in four quarters against a previously undefeated team.
Perhaps the final possibility of who to mention first is the coaching staff. Their game plan coming into this one was once again stellar. Again, Tewksbury took away what its opponent did best and once again it led to a victory.
After a tough defensive game in the team's season opener against Danvers, Tewksbury has won four straight games, has 13 takeaways including eight interceptions, while its run defense has given up just 419 yards in five games (83 yards per game), and a dismal 3.2 yards per carry.
In a nutshell, it really doesn't matter who you mention first because when the team needs a stop or a play, its the entire defense that comes through.
"Everybody had a role to do and you have to give credit to our staff for putting this (plan) together," said head coach Brian Aylward. "It always seems that you are on short notice and you can draw anything up on paper, but you have to get it to the kids. We have guys on the staff, who are veterans and who are good teachers. We have a process of trying to stop what the other team does best and on a grinder type offense that they have, the thing that we needed to do was get first downs, and keep their offense off the field. I thought we did that."
In the end of this one, it was Sullivan, who was the hero. Billerica started its last minute scoring drive on its own 14 – after a nice quick kick by Sully – and moved the ball to its own 40. Facing first-and-ten, the ball was thrown about 25 yards to the right side, but Sully was there to pick it off. He turned direction and returned the ball down to the 10, where his teammate Danny Fleming took a knee, and Tewksbury celebrated with the win.
"He's probably my favorite receiver (on the offensive side of the ball), but he's the other team's favorite receiver, too," said QB Danny Fleming with a laugh. "(Sullivan is) always able to find the ball (whether on offense or defense). He's a great player, and it'll be great to see what he will do next year, but we're glad to have him for this year."
Through five games, Sullivan has six interceptions, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. He came up with the gigantic interception in the overtime win over North Andover, and then did it again this past Friday.
“A couple of plays before, I got beat on the post for a touchdown and I wanted to redeem myself. I saw that he was running post and I got in front of him and just caught it," Sullivan said about his second interception.
During the Fall-2 season, Sullivan was able to get his feet wet in the cornerback position. There were times he struggled and times he came up big, knocking down a ball, providing great coverage or picking off a pass.
"I played the position last year so that helped me a lot. I think our linemen are doing a great job of getting pressure on the quarterback, forcing them to make throws that they don't want to throw, so we have to reach out to the dogs and give them credit," he said.
'The Dogs' are the members of the defensive line, led by Sydney, who transferred from Malden before the Fall-2 season. He's been such an important piece of the team's success, both offensively as the team's center and providing holes for Fleming to follow, or defensively, stopping the run.
"What would be do without this kid? He gets tackles behind the line of scrimmage, he gets quarterback sacks and he just does whatever we need," said Fleming. "He's just always getting pressure (on the opposing quarterback). He's a beast and he's been such a great addition to our team. We love having double seven with us."
No. 77 said that it's all about doing what you're supposed to be doing, all the while outworking the opponent.
"We don't stop, we work hard, we don't quit and we don't stop until that whistle blows," said Sydney. "We're just doing what we try to do on every single play. We're just going at it (trying to get the job done). We don't stop, we just keep going."
The answer to the long lasting question of who really was the star of the game defensively is simple and Sydney said it best: "we".
Certainly that's a recipe for success, and a recipe for a 4-1 start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.