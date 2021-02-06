VIRGINIA BEACH, VA/TEWKSBURY – When COVID-19 canceled the indoor track season, Tewksbury Memorial High School senior and UNC commit Makayla Paige was hoping to be able to compete somewhere, somehow. She participated in several open invitational meets held at Wheaton College, run by the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association, but outside of that, the only state in the Eastern part of the country that was allowing track meets was Virginia.
Several weeks ago she took a trip to Virginia and competed in the Virginia Showcase. This past weekend she was back there and competed in the 600-meters of 'The 757 Showdown', again held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Paige entered a race with six other runners – three professionals and three other high schoolers. The three pros, including Jazmine Fray, ran at Texas A&M and held the fourth fastest Under-20 time in the 800-meters. The second one, Maddie Kopp ran at Duke and then Michelle Howell was a two-time All-American and school record holder at Jacksonville University, the same program that has Lauren Polimeno, one of Paige's former TMHS teammates.
Then there's the three high school athletes including Sophia Garriaran, who has every Rhode Island record imaginable, Roisin Willis, who is the two-time Wisconsin Gatorade Athlete of the Year, Maya Dorer, who is committed to Villanova and then Paige, who is the two-time Massachusetts Gatorade Athlete of the Year and holds many state, league and school records.
Certainly that's an incredible line-up.
Paige was able to put forth a tremendous effort in the race, finishing fifth out of seven runners with a time of 1:31.11. Garriaran was the winner at 1:27.02, followed by Willis (1:27.20), Fray (1:29.48), Kopp (1:29.63) and then finishing ahead of Howell (1:31.21) and Dorer (1:35.44).
“All the runners were fantastic,” said Paige. “Starting with the three Under Armour pros, they were so cool to race against. It was sort of like getting a glimpse of running outside of high school. They all looked so cool and collected beforehand and it was a bit intimidating.
“For the other high school runners, it was fantastic to be able to talk to them. They are all super nice and were all willing to talk. Both Sophia Gorriaran and Roisin Willis are in amazing shape, I can’t believe how fast they are. Just being able to step on the track with them is a special opportunity because it will definitely be a fast race.
“Another high school runner, who I shared a lane with, was named Maya and I talked to her a bit more after the race and she said that she was coming off of injury. I have a lot of respect for her for putting herself out there, especially while she is coming back from that injury, and she did really well too.”
After landing in Virginia on Thursday night and getting something to eat and walking the beach, Paige got a good night sleep for the event on Friday. When she awoke, she had to decide if she was going to compete in just the 600, or also do the 400-meter race as well.
“I decided not to (do both),” said Makayla. “Instead, I went outside along the boardwalk with my mom (Jill) and ran a hard 200-meters. The time to race came around and honestly I was very nervous, but at the same time it was also very exciting to be given the chance to race with these fantastic runners. Everything had gone smoothly going up to the race and we were put on the starting line.
“Overall I believe that the race went well for where I am fitness wise right now. It was an opportunity to see where I was at and to just put myself out there against some of the best. I think that it was a success because this time had been even faster than my previous races and the way that I was able to run with was even better.”
When the race was over and Makayla and her mom were getting ready to head back to Tewksbury, their plans changed.
“My mom had told me that our flight was cancelled and that we would now need to drive four hours to fly out of Raleigh, North Carolina, but this was actually great news because UNC was really close to the airport we were flying out of. I was able to contact some of the freshmen girls and we met up to talk for a little bit.
“At first when I got there I was super duper nervous but by the time that I left, I was even more excited to be a part of their team next year! They are just such a kind and fun group of people that you’d always want to be around. Getting to meet them in person for the first time was absolutely amazing and definitely was a highlight of the trip.
“After the quick visit my mom and I drove around the campus one last time, and I just knew based off the team and everything else that I made the right choice with UNC.”
