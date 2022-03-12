ROXBURY – Last May at the Merrimack Valley Conference Outdoor League Championship Meet, then a sophomore, Alex Arbogast was in the middle of his race when he collapsed in complete agony. He tore his quad in his left leg, ending his quest for post-season success and ending his season.
It was a truly heartbreaking day for Arbogast, who a few months ago, had his indoor season cut short with an injury to his other leg.
Fast forward to Saturday. Fully healthy, and fully driven to make history, the junior became the first male from Tewksbury Memorial High School to win an individual event at the New England Indoor Track-and-Field Championship Meet. Arbogast won the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.46 seconds.
“(All of the runners) were all really fast and they all brought their 'A' game today,” said Arbogast. “I got edged out in the preliminaries like I did last week (at the Meet of Champions), but I didn't let that discourage me. (The preliminary heat winner, Gregory Searus of Vermont) said that my start was really good, but that he was able to get me with his lean at the end. When it comes to the end of a race, I usually tend to let up, but that's how I executed in the finals. I had to stay all the way through. I knew once I stayed up strong, that everyone else was behind me so I was really excited about that.”
Taking second in the preliminary heat and then first in the finals, never would have happened had it not been for a very difficult three month span from June to September.
“Originally I wasn't even going to play football but a bunch of my coaches and myself, we all came to a consensus doing track and too much running was hurting me,” he said. “After that injury at the MVC Meet, I went to a physical therapist and went all summer long. I didn't do any training until the end of summer. Walking was a struggle for a while. You would think that tearing a quad is not too much (of an injury), but it really was. It took me a good month or so (to walk right). The physical therapy really helped me. I didn't do any running until mid-August,” he recalled.
Once he started to walk normally, he was able to do some light exercises.
“I just really worked on my agility. I ran into some other coaches, including Acton-Boxboro's DJ Brock, who showed me some things, (former TMHS Track coach) Nick Parsons helped me with some agility things and then we switched gears to football, which was something new to me. I took off there and my body was in good shape once track started.”
After rushing for over 800 yards and scoring nine touchdowns, Arbogast traded in his football helmet for his track shoes and since day one, has been on a mission to win, and that's all he has done. He captured both the 55 and 300-meters at the MVC Meet, took the 55-meter dash at the D4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet, and then was runner-up at the All-State Meet, losing to Jonas Clarke of South Hadley, who is also the No. 1 sprinter in the entire country. Clarke elected not to compete at the New Englands, which certainly helped Arbogast, but certainly doesn't take away what he accomplished.
“I was a little anxious with all of the new faces. There's only three people from Massachusetts including myself. The best runner in the state was not here. That gave me an edge. I was able to meet a lot of new people and that was awesome. That's my favorite part of being here and being in this sport, just meeting all new friendly people,” he said.
Even though he finished second in the trials, Arbogast said that he knew that he had more in the tank, but he wanted to make sure that he didn't stray away from the game-plan.
“(My plan) was just to execute and stick to the training that my coaches put me through all season. Coach (Jill) Paige gives me the workouts. She's with me all of the time and she's the best coach I have ever had. (Former) Coach Nick Parsons helped me over the summer get conditioned after I had a few injuries last year. Everyone has been willing to help me and I love that,” he said.
First-year head coach Lauren Polimeno was ecstatic after she watched Arbogast cross the finish line first, and minutes later, hold up the first place trophy on the podium.
“Alex's performance was very impressive. He started off a lot faster in the preliminary race than he did last week (at the All-States) so that was a good sign. Then he gets 6.46 (seconds) in the finals (was his best). He looked really, really good running. I knew he was fast but never knew he was that fast. I'm very happy for him. He deserves all of the success that's coming to him. He has really earned it, he has a great work ethic and he really cares about the sport.
“Coach Paige is mainly in charge of his training so all of the credit goes to her. We have been doing a lot of speedwork and that's mostly what our practices are based on. He can definitely improve in terms of endurance to help his 300-meter time get better, but his main focus is the dash, and he really pulled it together today and I'm just so happy for him and proud of him.”
Arbogast added that he was just proud that he was part of what became a dominating day for the MVC.
“I was seeded third and I knew Massachusetts had the fastest runners and my confidence (skyrocketed) after I saw Jodi Parrott of Andover take Gold in the (girls) hurdles and Jordany Vazquez of Lawrence take Gold in the (boys) hurdles. We really represented the MVC today,” he said.
The first place title comes just a year after two gruesome injuries and two years after he thought about walking away from the sport.
“Freshman year I was trying to quit the sport. I didn't like it, but I'm really happy that I listened to so many people who told me to stick with it. I wasn't in the right mindset and I just didn't like (track). Then the coaches and people like Zach LaLonde and Alex Lacerda took me under their arms and kept me going. I am really grateful for that.
“My biggest thing now is (program) recruiting and use this momentum for the outdoor season. We need more numbers (for the boys team) for the outdoor season. I'm hoping this helps to get more kids out for the team. I want to show them what I'm doing, especially as a football player where competing in track has helped my football speed. I'm hoping it'll do the same for them, that way can outrun people on the football field. I'm hoping other people acknowledge that.”
