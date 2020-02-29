TEWKSBURY — Before the state tournament pairings had been announced, Tewksbury Memorial High School girls’ basketball coach Mark Bradley spoke highly about his team’s tough and gritty defense, referring to giving up minimal points to some of the top teams in the entire state including Central Catholic, Andover and Pentucket Regional in an endowment game.
That all-around strong defensive effort carried over to Monday night’s playoff opener. Before a large crowd, the No. 8 seed Redmen defeated the No. 9 seed Danvers, 50-17, in a Division 2 North first round state tournament game played at Romano Gymnasium.
The win improves Tewksbury to 12-9 overall and they will now advance to the quarterfinal round to face the No. 1 seed Pentucket Sachems (20-2) on Thursday night at 8 pm. Last year the Sachems defeated Tewksbury, 56-45, in the sectional final before going on to win the state championship title.
The Redmen were also defeated 36-34 by the Sachems several weeks ago in a game that was decided by a controversial call in the final seconds. Pentucket is also coached by John McNamara, who was a former standout player at TMHS.
“They are good,” said Tewksbury head coach Mark Bradley. “They have good guard play and they have some very good forwards. They come at you in different areas. Coach McNamara picks his poison. He has run the same system for a while now and they are very good with it. We are going to a smaller gym. We’re going to give it the best effort we can. I know the game that we played against them didn’t count, but I think it gave our girls confidence knowing that they can play with them. We’re going to have to play good to beat them —, absolutely we do. We have to be mentally prepared for whatever they throw at us. We’re looking forward to the opportunity and we’re going to have to see what happens.”
Tewksbury stormed out to a 6-2 lead behind a pair of baskets from Kati Polimeno and one from Alli Wild, while Danvers added in two freebies. Tewksbury then went on a 9-0 run to close out the first quarter ahead 15-2 and opened the second quarter with a 4-0 run before finally giving up a field goal, as Danvers center Cheyenne Nessinger converted on an inside bucket with 4:14 left in the second quarter.
“It’s a good win. I thought we played well defensively,” said Bradley. “We took away their big player (Cheyenne Nessinger). She’s been their go-to player all season long and we knew that we wanted to play man-to-man and everytime she touched the ball to double up on her. We had a good plan against her and the kids executed it. We should beat this team and we did beat this team and now it gets us ready to move on to another round.”
Danvers was able to get a points to close the half out trailing 26-8. The teams played a little sloppy in the third and the Redmen led 32-12, before Lexi Polimeno and her sister Kati scored on back-to-back buckets to make it 36-14, and quickly after that the benches emptied for the reserve players.
“I thought we were able to make some shots,” said Bradley. “(Danvers) played a 2-3 (zone defense) and a 1-3-1 (zone) and they did it throughout the entire year and have been good at it. I thought we were able to get some good looks, get the ball in the short corner. Some shots weren’t falling and we forced some bad shots and we were a little sloppy at times, but it’s a good home win.”
Lexi Polimeno led the way with 15 points followed by seven from Wild and six from Kati Polimeno and Madison Stovesand. Kassidy MacDonald and Alyssa Marchelletta had five each.
MVC BOYS AND GIRLS HOOP AWARDS
On Tuesday morning, the MVC announced its all-league and all-star players. On the girls side, Alli Wild was named All-Conference for the fourth straight season, while Lexi Polimeno and Julia Cafferty were named all-stars.
On the boys side, Richard Markwarth and Kalu Olu were named all-stars.
