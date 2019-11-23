BILLERICA — The Shawsheen Tech Football team will be facing a very familiar foe when they take on Assabet Valley on Friday night at 6:30 in the semifinals of the Massachusetts Large School State Vocational Tournament at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex.
That might sound strange to say, with Assabet, of Marlboro playing in Central Mass. Division 7, while the Rams play in Eastern Mass. Division 6, but the teams do indeed know each other very well.
Not only did they meet two years ago in the vocational championship game at Shawsheen, a game won by Assabet 28-20, they have also gotten to know each other by facing each other for the past several years in the preseason.
The familiarity will likely help both the No. 2 Rams and the visiting No. 3 Aztecs (8-2) as they prepare for Friday's clash, but familiar or not, Shawsheen coach Al Costabile knows his team will have to be at their best if they are going to advance to the vocational championship game.
"They are a very good team, and they are a perennial winning program," Costabile said. "They are very well coached and they have a lot of talented players. They are a very solid football team and they will be a real good test for us.
"I have a lot of respect for coach (Ken) Stukonis. We have scrimmaged them every year for the past ten years I think, and they are a very good program."
Much like the Rams with their dynamic duo of running backs with junior Diondre Turner and sophomore Dylan Timmons, along with quarterback Chris Disciscio and number one receiver Josiah Martinez, the Aztecs are a multi-threat offense with weapons all over the field.
The Aztecs have outscored their opponents 311-129, while posting four shutouts on the season.
Leading the way for the Aztecs will be junior quarterback Connor Shurling who has thrown for 666 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season, while also rushing for four scores. His primary target is freshman receiver Jacob Nelson, who has 21 catches on the year for 457 yards and eight touchdowns.
When the Aztecs decide to run the ball, Shurling has multiple options to hand the ball to, starting with Jacob's older brother, senior Cole Nelson, who has rushed for 650 yards and nine touchdowns, all while averaging exactly ten yards per carry.
Senior Matteo Ciccone is another threat, with 461 yards rushing and three touchdowns, while senior D.J. Doucette has 401 yards and seven touchdowns.
While the Rams won their first round playoff game over Northeast before losing in the semifinals to Stoneham, Assabet lost their first playoff game to eventual sectional champ Leicester. Both teams bounced back with wins last week, with Assabet defeating South High School 26-20 and Shawsheen defeating Austin Prep 41-28.
"We absolutely can't have any sloppy plays or unnecessary penalties against this team," Costabile said. "We will have to be at our best, and we are capable of doing that. Now we just need to go out and make it happen."
