NORTH ANDOVER– Any aspiring hockey player growing up has the dream to play college hockey at the division one level, a feat that only a small percentage of players are able to accomplish over the course of their career. For one Wilmington native, that dream was turned into a reality this fall.
Not only does Maura Fiorenza play at the Division-1 level, she plays in the Ivy League for Dartmouth College, a prestigious academic university located in New Hampshire.
Last Wednesday, the freshman laced them up at a familiar rink in North Andover where she took on Merrimack College in a non-conference matchup. The Big Green were able to pull away by a score of 2-1 in a thrilling overtime finish.
The contest was scoreless all the way until just under 13 minutes to play where Dartmouth got on the board to make it 1-0. About five minutes later, the Warriors scored an impressive bar-down goal that tied it at one, sending the game to overtime. The Big Green came away victorious after a shot was deflected at the point with 3:42 remaining in 3-on-3 overtime.
The win improved their record to 4-10 on the season, and Fiorenza was happy with the win on the road.
“It was back-and-forth a lot, at the beginning I think we had so many chances, so it was good to finally get that one in,” said Fiorenza after the game. “Obviously they came back but (it was) really good to get the win heading into break. We have one more game against them so hopefully we can get the sweep.”
Unfortunately, Dartmouth was not able to top Merrimack on Saturday, which puts them at 3-11 heading into a break of games.
Fiorenza is used to playing high paced hockey, as the defenseman previously closed her four year career at Governor’s Academy, a highly touted prep-school program in the NEPSAC.
“I played at Governor's Academy for four years, I had a great time there,” said Fiorenza. “Last year we made it to the semi-finals of the NEPSAC which was really cool. I’m still in touch with a lot of those girls who are also playing (this year). Some of the girls who graduated last year are playing division one as well like Northeastern and UNH so that’s really cool.”
When it came time to make a college decision, Dartmouth checked all the boxes for Fiorenza.
“I really knew that I wanted to go to a school with a great education and obviously I could get that in an Ivy League,” said Fiorenza. “Coach Liz (Norton) I had known before so she was a draw for the coach as well. It was also very close to home which was really good.”
The skilled, puck moving defenseman was able to step right into the college hockey game, and credits her teammates for helping her along the way.
“The pace is a lot quicker,” admitted Fiorenza. “It was definitely an adjustment, but I mean my teammates are great and they totally help me through it so it’s really just getting used to it and I think at this point I’m pretty used to it now.” It’s definitely a step up of the physicality from high school too. The girls are a lot quicker and stronger.”
Fiorenza did not look like a freshman on Wednesday night, being a physical presence behind her net and winning puck battles to transition her team to offense.
Norton was proud of the way her team fought throughout the game against a solid Merrimack squad.
“I thought our start was slow and then we got our energy going, and once we played at our speed and were able to dictate pace a little bit it got better,” said Norton. “For us like in the second there, we had like nine shots blocked, and ten just off target and for me that’s close to twenty opportunities that are missed.
“In the third that net drive goal is huge for us and a momentum changer, and I was really proud of our kids’ effort. The second effort plays (were huge and) we were relentless in all three zones and (it was) a good team win overall.”
Not only was Norton proud of her team, she had high praise for Fiorenza in the win.
“I think she played really well,” said Norton. “She played a thorough game, I think she’s gotten better each game she’s played and with more experience I think she’ll be someone that we rely on in the future.”
Fiorenza was one of the Dartmouth players to block a shot throughout the game, putting her body on the line to deter a scoring chance for the Warriors. Coach Norton takes no surprise to her willingness to help the team in any way possible as she applauds her selfless transition to the college game.
“I think Maura has had an excellent transition,” said Norton. “I think for a freshman she came in really prepared. I think Maura’s best quality is she’s really coachable and she’ll do anything you ask and if she’s not able to do it she’ll find a way. And her response, like I talk to our kids a lot about attitude and response, her attitude is excellent. It never waivers and she’s an excellent teammate and her response to any situation whether she’s playing a lot or a little bit, she always rises up and we know that we can count on her for that. To me, coachability and consistency is huge and she checks both those boxes for me.”
As Fiorenza is getting her feet wet into playing the most competitive collegiate girls hockey in the world, she immediately pointed to her teammates as the most enjoyable part of her experience thus far.
“Probably just getting to hang out with my teammates all the time, like it’s really a great group of girls and we spend so much time together right now we are in winter so we’re really just at the rink like all the time (and) it’s just a lot of fun,” said Fiorenza.
Fiorenza understands the opportunity she has earned for herself, and plans to take full advantage of every second.
“I think I really just want to keep improving in every way I can,” said Fiorenza. “Taking in every single moment, obviously with the education and the hockey aspect. It’s so cool being here, it’s just insane every single day when I’m like ‘wow, I’m at a division one program at an Ivy League School.’”
