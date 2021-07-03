NORWELL – Saturday ended the era of Makayla Paige. And what a four-year span it's been.
The three-sport runner, who earned her cap and gown several weeks ago from Tewksbury Memorial High School and will be off to Chapel Hill in the fall on an athletic scholarship to compete for the University of North Carolina, ended a season, a year, and a career that other high school kids could ever dream about, nevermind accomplishing what she has accomplished.
Last Thursday night, the two-day All-State Meet started and despite entering the meet extremely fatigued and tired, both physically and mentally, Paige took home the 800-meter title. She wasn't done, as two days later, she ran a gutsy race coming home with a second place finish in the 400-meters. She finished at 2:10.66 in the 800 and with a personal best time of 56.01 in the 400, re-breaking her own school record.
She said the week before that she's always dreamt of running a personal record in her final race in a Tewksbury uniform and she certainly did that.
In her three years of competing in the outdoor All-State Meet – since last year's season never happened – Paige leaves as a two-time All-State Champion in the 800, while finishing fourth as a freshman. That race as a rookie, she went up against three eventual Division 1 collegiate runners, as well as Iris Bergman, who she beat out in the 800 race by less than a second on Thursday.
Also in her all-state career outdoors, Paige was second in the 400 this season, and then she was part of two relay teams, the 4x800 team which finished 12th in 2018 and then the 4x400 team which finished 16th during her sophomore season.
“As I said to Makayla at the time, you should never take an All-State Championship for granted. The amount of talented distance runners in Massachusetts has been incredible over the past six to seven years and though this year is not quite as deep as a few years ago, there are still a lot of excellent athletes out there,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “I’d also say the quality of coaching has improved drastically from when I was in high school. So even though she was the favorite going into this race, a victory was far from a sure thing.”
Paige was the favorite heading into the 800-meter race. Both she and Cusick went over the different strategies beforehand.
“I knew that the field was going to be really competitive and there were a lot of fantastic athletes,” said Paige. “My coach and I came up with a plan to try to stay with the leader for the first lap and just to see what happens in the second lap. There were three possible scenarios that might happen in the race that I planned for and they were fast from the start, sit and kick, and finally a race where the pace would change a lot. In the end, the race was definitely just a big mix of all scenarios.”
Added Cusick, “We had discussed different race plans and decided that the best strategy was to just run for the win, rather than go for a fast time and risk potentially blowing up and getting passed in the last 100 meters. The schedule for states was far less than ideal, particularly for the D2 North athletes, as we competed on Friday night and Sunday night, and then had to come back the next week and race Thursday/Saturday. So essentially Makayla was looking at four high level races in the span of nine days.”
With the strategies intact, it was go-time and Paige said she was ready, but surprised with what happened.
“Once the gun went off field went out very fast, I don’t think I’ve gone out in an 800 that fast before. When we hit the 200-meter mark, I thought that we were going to go sub 60 seconds for the first 400 which would have made for a very, very painful last lap,” she said. “But between the 200-to-400-meter marks, the field had slowed the pace down a lot. At this point in the race I was in second place, and felt confident going into the 400 to 600-meters. At this point, the pace probably didn’t actually quicken but it certainly felt like it. Then from 150-meters to go, you could feel the pressure from everyone to just make it to the finish line. That was such a long final straightaway. It felt like those 100-meters went on forever.”
Paige crossed the finish line just ahead of Bergman, who finished at 2:11.25.
“When I found out what my time was, I was very happy with it. I am very excited to end my Massachusetts high school 800-meter career with that race. I feel like I definitely changed from the little freshmen who didn’t know how to follow through with race plans,” she said.
After a day off from competition, Paige returned to Norwell High for the 400-meter race, which would also be the last one of her career. She had an incredible task of running in her fourth highly contested race in nine days, but also was matched up against Lexington's Aleia Gisolfi-McCready, a tremendous runner and athlete, who is also a dynamite soccer player.
“Honestly for the 400-meters, I was just happy to be on the track. It was my last race for TMHS and I just wanted to have fun,” said Paige. “I didn’t want the race to be tainted with negative emotions, I just wanted to just go out and run. Having this mindset made me feel so good before the race, not really physically because I was a bit sore from the 800, but mentally. There were a lot of people that I knew in this event that I got to say hello to prior to racing. It was nice to see friendly faces along with new ones. I don’t think I’ve ever talked to more people at a meet and it was amazing. It is so cool to be able to have conversations with people from other teams. Every runner is so different and has totally different backgrounds, but we all share a love for the sport and it is so fantastic to see so many unique people coming together to compete at such a high level.”
Over the years, Paige has admitted that she tends to get pretty anxious before races – especially the bigger ones. Those same feelings were there once again.
“I did get a bit nervous about using blocks though. I was sort of the silly mid-distance runner trying to be a cool sprinter. I didn’t quite pull it off but going out of blocks was a lot of fun,” she said. “I went out way too fast though. I almost ran my 200-meter personal record in the first half of the 400-meters and that was bad planning on my part. But I still wouldn’t go back and change it. Coming down the final straightaway was awful though. I thought the 800-meter straightaway was bad but wow the jelly legs were tough.
“In the end I got a new personal record, 56.01, which was very exciting but it is also a very big tease. My time was 0.01 seconds from sub 56, a bit annoying, but I’m very proud to end my 400-meter career for TMHS in a personal record.”
She came across just behind McCready, who was clocked at 55.25.
“Makayla absolutely blitzed the first 200 meters, which is what she wanted to do and something we had talked about,” said Cusick. “This left her a bit fatigued down the back-stretch but she managed to hold on for second overall in a school record. Makayla was a little irked that she didn’t break the 56 second barrier, but it was a fabulous race and one she should be proud of.”
Once she crossed the finish line, Paige knew her time representing Tewksbury was over (she still has an invitational in Seattle this weekend), and rightfully so, those moments got a little emotional.
“It was certainly emotional. I didn’t really take in how big the moment really was until it was over and it definitely hits you hard,” she said. “You start to think of all the little things that you were able to enjoy over your career including funny group chat messages, playing spikeball with the team, team cheers, and many more small moments that in the end mean the world to you. Coming out of high school I know that I’ll never be able to truly replace the people that were on my team and would not change anything that happened over the four years. I can’t believe it's been four years. I could go on and on about how amazing this team is or how grateful I am to everyone in the league that influenced my high school experience. It's sort of nerve wracking to be leaving the people that I once saw as little freshmen leading the team but I truly know that they will be completely OK, and that makes leaving the team a lot easier. But wow it's still hard.
“This group of people has really become family to me and saying goodbye is tough. I guess they can’t get rid of me completely though. I’ll definitely be back to cheer them on and hopefully crash some practices. It's finally time for me to hang up my Tewksbury jersey. Goodbye high school track, thank you for the fantastic highs but also difficult lows, I will miss it.”
Paige wanted to add a few thoughts for those who will be back in the next few years with the high school program and thank-yous, to so many people who helped her along the way.
“One thing that I want to say to all the high school athletes no matter what year they are in is, just enjoy it. Whether you are having the best season ever or one where everything seems to go wrong, keep your head up and keep loving the little things because those little things will quickly be what you miss the most.
“Last thing I do want to say is that the people who I absolutely could not have survived high school without are my family. I just want to thank my parents for the support they have always given me, and especially my sister for always pulling me down a couple notches and always accepting me for my weird quirks.
“Also thank you to Coach Cusick. Thank you for always putting up with me. I know I was probably annoying at times, but it didn’t stop you from giving me a career I am very proud of.”
Certainly he is – he's proud of the career that she has had, but more so, he's proud of who she has become.
“Makayla's really meant a lot to this program as an athlete and as a leader. I think she’s grown a lot and is a lot more outgoing. She’s also very gracious as a sort of mini-celebrity in the Massachusetts track world. She has to do a lot of interviews and will have random kids coming up to her to take pictures and whatnot, sometimes right before or after a race. But she handles it all with a high level of grace. I will certainly miss her immensely as she’s a fun kid to coach, but I’m confident that she’s going to have an outstanding career at UNC.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.