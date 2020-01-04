TEWKSBURY – The Tewksbury Memorial High School boys basketball team were defeated in both games of its third annual Tony Romano Memorial Christmas Tournament, first to Malden, 64-48 on Friday, and then to old friend Phil Conners and Burlington High, 56-40, on Saturday.
Tewksbury is now 0-4 on the season.
"The kids are trying and this is a great group of kids to coach," said head coach Tommy Bradley. "They held (Burlington) to 50 points, minus the fouls at the end of the game so they are doing what we have been asking them to do. Obviously we have to improve offensively so we can score more. It's going to be progress but I love coaching these kids. It's a real fun group and we just have to get better."
The teams exchanged six lead changes in the first half, and Burlington led 23-21 at the break. But in the third quarter, the Devils connected for four treys to expand the lead to ten before breaking it open with back-to-back threes early in the fourth.
"The energy level was better (than it was on Friday). These kids are pretty resilient. We just have to find ways to get better," said Bradley.
Brady Eagen led Tewksbury with ten points, followed by Richard Markwarth with eight and Kalu Olu with seven.
VS MALDEN
At the 1:16 mark of the first quarter, Tewksbury scored the first basket of the game and never relinquished the lead until 2:15 left in the third. That's when Malden connected for its third straight three-pointer giving the Tornadoes a three-point lead and they went on to outscore the Redmen 27-7 in the fourth quarter to win the first round of the tournament, 64-48.
Both teams entered the game searching for its first win and Malden left with it and are now 1-3 and faced an outstanding Burke team in the championship final on Saturday, while the Redmen fell to 0-3 and faced old friend Phil Conners and the Burlington High Red Devils (5-1) in the consolation round.
"We lost our edge a little bit tonight. In the first quarter I thought we had it and personally I think that team was capable of being beat," said Tommy Bradley. "We just lost our edge and once (Malden) got some confidence, they started making shots. We got away from the basic things that we have been working on since day one.
"We work on all of these things and I'm playing ten guys and everybody has to find their role. We didn't execute tonight, we really didn't execute anything."
Tewksbury had a strong 13-4 lead six minutes into the game behind four different scorers as Ryne Rametta, Thomas Bradley, Richard Markwarth and Kalo Olu all converted field goals. The lead was 15-7 after the first, and it stayed relatively an eight-point lead in the second, before closing at six at 29-23.
Malden connected on three free throws to cut the deficit to three but Michael Kelly sank a three-pointer giving Tewksbury a much needed lift.
After the teams exchanged field goals, Malden then started to connect from downtown with three straight treys, which carried over to three more in the fourth quarter. After Olu connected on a freebie, Tewksbury trailed by two with 4:56 left, but Malden responded with a 14-0 run, before the teams closed out the final 25 seconds each scoring four points.
Kelly led the way for Tewksbury with 13 points, while Olu finished with 10. Markwarth and Brady Eagen had six each.
REDMEN WIN FIRST
On Monday, Tewksbury picked up its first win of the season a 56-35 decision over Reading in a non-league contest. Olu led the way with 17 points, followed by seven from Markwarth.
