BILLERICA — Through all of their ups and downs this season, one thing has been absolutely certain about the Shawsheen Tech Football team, and this is that they don’t play boring games.
Whether it’s because of the short season, the change of seasons, the lack of a preseason, or any number of other factors, virtually every time they have taken the field, it has been a thriller. Win or lose, it seems that the result of every game has been in doubt until the final possession, with every game decided by eight points or less.
That was never more true than this past Saturday when the Rams hosted CAC rival Whittier Tech on Senior Day at Cassidy Field, but unfortunately for the Rams this was one thriller that did not go their way, as they dropped a 20-14 heartbreaker in overtime to the Wildcats, dropping their record on the season to 3-3.
Time and time again on Saturday, the Shawsheen defense had stepped up and stopped the powerful Whittier offense when they needed it most, allowing a boatload of yards (270, all on the ground) on the day, but stepping up to make big plays in critical moments. But with Whittier needing only ten yards to score in the overtime period, the result seemed almost inevitable, and on the second play of their opening possession they got the game winning points they needed.
Whittier’s Jyzaiah Ferreira scored the game winning touchdown, his third of the game, capping off a game where he rushed for 170 yards to go along with his three scores. Ferreira had picked up eight yards on first down, and on second down, he plunged in from two yards out, surging through the middle of the Shawsheen defensive line that had played so admirably all game long.
Whittier’s overtime possession came after Shawsheen failed to score on the opening possession of overtime when they had a 28-yard field goal attempt blocked.
The Rams had their chance to score a touchdown on their possession as well. After going nowhere on their first two plays of their possession, senior quarterback Chris Disciscio looked to pass on third down, but he was heavily pressured and forced to roll out to his right. Finally in desperation, he heaved the ball towards the back of the end zone, where senior receiver Pete Caniff leapt and almost made a miraculous catch, only to have a Whittier defender tip the ball out of his hands the very last second.
The Rams then lined up for a 28-yard field goal, hoping to at least get some points on the board and put some pressure on the Whittier offense, but it was not to be, as the Whittier defensive line broke through the Rams offensive line and kicker Randy Leavitt’s attempt never had a chance. Two plays later, the game was over, and the Rams had suffered probably their toughest loss of the season.
“That was a tough one, a tough one to lose,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. “Our defense played very well, but that is a tough offense to stop, and we just couldn’t do enough offensively.”
Neither team could do much offensively in the early going, but the Rams were the first to get on the board when junior running back Diondre Turner of Tewksbury (10 carries, 115 yards) broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run to give the Rams the lead with 2:49 left in the first quarter. It was a spectacular run by Turner, who initially appeared to be stopped after a short gain, but he kept fighting and eventually was able to break to the outside and then raced down the right sideline for the touchdown that gave the Rams a 7-0 advantage after the first of two Leavitt extra points on the day.
Whittier came right back, however, going on a nine-play, 41-yard drive, capped by Ferreira’s first touchdown of the game on a one yard run up the middle with 8:25 left in the first half. Ferreira also ran in the two-point conversion and the Wildcats held an 8-7 lead.
Shawsheen would respond even more quickly, when junior Dylan Timmons of Wilmington returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Timmons touchdown was just as spectacular as Turner’s in that at one point it looked like the play might be over, but Timmons continued to fight for yards, eventually taking it all the way to the end zone for a 14-8 lead with 8:10 left in the half.
Whittier continued the back and forth scoring on their next possession, driving 80 yards in nine plays to take the lead. Ferreira once again did the honors, scoring from one yard out, with 3:12 left in the half. The two-point conversion rush would fail this time for the Wildcats and the score stood tied at 14-14 as the teams went to the half.
“It’s a hard offense to stop. It chews up a lot of clock,” Costabile said of the Wildcats grind it out offense. It’s a gam control type of offense. We were able to stop them at times, but they ate up a lot of time and it just diminishes the amount of time we can get the football.”
That was never more evident than on the opening possession of the second half. Whittier looked poised to take the lead after taking the opening kickoff and proceeding to go on a 19-play, 70-yard drive that chewed up not only the entire third quarter, but the first three plus minutes of the fourth quarter.
The Rams defense would ultimately hold, however, stopping the Wildcats on a fourth and goal from the two-yard line, thanks to the efforts of defensive end Pete Caniff, linebacker Liam Fitzgerald and defensive end Jonah Varallo, and the Rams would take over with 8:40 left in the game.
“That was a great, great effort to get that stop down there,” Costabile said. “Our defense played phenomenal. We fought hard, we played hard.”
The Rams looked for a moment like they might put together a game winning drive of their own, marching from their two-yard line all the way to the 42, on the strength of the running of Turner and Timmons as well as an 11-yard completion from Disciscio to sophomore receiver Mavrick Bourdeau. But after reaching the 42, a false start penalty as well as a quarterback sack eventually moved the Rams all the way back to their 23-yard line where they were forced to punt with 1:47 left in the game, setting up the dramatic and heartbreaking overtime.
Shawsheen will be back in action this Saturday afternoon for their season finale, when they host KIPP Academy in a CAC crossover battle. Kickoff is at 1:30 pm at Cassidy Field. KIPP will bring a 4-2 record into the game, including a 29-14 win over Whittier two weeks ago and a 39-7 drubbing of Essex Tech last week. Shawsheen had edged Essex 21-20 two weeks ago.
Costabile knows his team will have to be better against Kipp if they want to close their season on a winning note.
“We have to score points offensively. We have to find a way to score points. We can’t keep leaving our defense in tough situations and relying on special teams to get points,” Costabile said. “We are looking to finish the year on a good note with a win. KIPP Academy is a very tough opponent.”
