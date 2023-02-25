MALDEN/TEWKSBURY — Growing up in a sports town turns athletics into a way of life. Whether it be playing for the local team or simply cheering them on, sports has its way of becoming much bigger than a game.
In the town of Tewksbury, that effect couldn't be more profound, and has grown to inspire yet another former Redmen athlete.
Jess Piracini, a Tewksbury native, has recently been named head girls lacrosse coach at Malden Catholic.
“Sports have played a big part of my life growing up and throughout college, and after graduating I knew I wanted to continue to be involved with sports in some capacity,” said Piracini.
In high school, the newly selected head coach was a three sport athlete at Arlington Catholic where she played hockey, soccer, and lacrosse. After graduating, she took her hockey talents to Norwich where she enjoyed a successful college hockey career that included a NCAA division three national championship in 2018.
However, her journey originated in Tewksbury.
“Growing up playing sports in Tewksbury (I played) soccer, hockey, and lacrosse,” she said.
Prior to taking the job at Malden Catholic this spring, Piracini has got her feet wet in the coaching world as she has coached at the Boston Americans club hockey program the past four years as well as being an assistant on the Malden Catholic girls hockey squad this winter.
“At the Boston Americans, I coach with Alexa Hingston, and she’s the head coach at Malden Catholic so I’ve got to know her over the past few years coaching together with her at the Americans. And then she brought me over to Malden Catholic and we’ve been coaching together there,” she said.
As Piracini has gotten used to the responsibilities of being a coach, she’s gained a new view on the sports she loved playing growing up.
“Through coaching I’ve gained a different perspective and I’ve learned a lot and had a lot of fun over the past few years, so I’m looking forward to sharing my knowledge and working with a new group of athletes in another sport that I grew up playing,” said Piracini.
In the spring, she’ll look to set an immediate standard on what she expects from her student athletes.
“It’s important to be strong athletes, but also just good people in general,” she said. “It starts in the classroom and just being overall good student athletes (is important).”
As Piracini steps into her first high school head coaching job, she won’t be alone. Her sister Allison is joining Piracini on the sidelines this spring. Two years younger than Piracini, Allison (24 years old) played four years of varsity lacrosse at Tewksbury High School before playing collegiate lacrosse at Colby-Sawyer.
“It’ll be exciting for us to come together as coaches and I’m excited to step into this role knowing I’ll have her by my side,” said Piracini. “It'll be great to have her and her experience and knowledge as we go through this season together.”
Due to coaching the hockey team, Piracini already will have a head start on her familiarity with some of her players.
“I know some of the hockey girls will be on the lacrosse team as well but aside from that, it’s going to be all new players for me,” said Piracini.
As Piracini is just beginning her coaching career, she envisions it will be only the start of a future in the field.
“Being involved in sports any way that I can, I enjoy being part of it,” she said. “I can see myself doing it for the next few years or so.”
Malden Catholic Athletic Director William Raycraft has taken note of Piracini’s stint on the hockey team, and liked what he saw.
“Coach Piracini has done a fantastic job working with our girls in the hockey program and she was a standout athlete herself,” said Raycraft in a press release. “I am confident she will lead our lacrosse program with outstanding skill and eventually to MIAA distinction.”
As Raycraft is trying to build the girls lacrosse program from the sixty participants it currently has, he feels Piracini’s knowledge and passion for the game will be the perfect way to expand.
“We believe that Coach Piracini will fuel it with a wealth of knowledge, passion and enthusiasm,” said Raycraft in a press release. “She understands our mission, embodies the core values of the athletic department, and I am confident she will make a very positive connection with our student-athletes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.