WENHAM – For three of them – Hugo Melo dos Santos, Danny Kusmaul and Alex Aborgast, they were a part of both the first place 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. Certainly winning one event at the Eastern Mass Relay Championship Meet is impressive enough and special enough, but the three of them did it twice.
Then there's Neftali Mercedes, who did his part as the lead-off leg of the 4x100 team, and then there's Ryan Cuvier, who got thrown into the mix at the last minute as the lead-off leg of the 4x200 and he exploded out of the gates giving his teammates a large lead and they held on.
The five of them combined to win the two events, take 20 points for the team, all despite the terrible conditions, the last minute juggling of the line-ups, while towards the end of his leg Mercedes felt a tug with his hamstring and Arbogast is still recovering from his severe hamstring pull he suffered back in the winter months.
“Both (relay teams) won which is awesome and they both ran tremendous, tremendous races. I was so impressed with the way they both ran,” said first-year head coach Scott Wilson.
What's even more impressive of both titles is the fact that neither team was seeded first. The 4x100 team was seeded third with a time of 44.70 seconds, behind Catholic Memorial and Pembroke, and the Redmen finished first with a time of 45.09.
“All four of them are great runners. Hugo to Danny in that second-to-third hand-off won us the race,” said Wilson. “They went into that hand-off behind and those two guys were so smooth, that Danny came running out of the pack ahead of everyone. He just ran a tremendous, tremendous (leg). Alex, all he had to do was hold his end and finish it. If Hugo and Danny hadn't done what they did, Alex would have to had to really work to hold on.”
Mercedes was the lead-off leg of that 4x100. Originally from New York, he first moved to Lawrence and then Tewksbury before the start of ninth grade, he has drastically improved over the years, including going from an 100-meter time of 11.7 seconds to 11.2. Here with the relay team, he just wanted to get a good start.
“When the gun hit, I wanted to make sure that I gave my team the best start that they could have. I felt like I gave it all out there. Obviously it was difficult with the conditions, but all I hoped for was that I did my best and help the team overall,” he said.
Mercedes was right there at the top of the group when he handed the baton off.
“The exchange I had with Neftali was a little harder (than the one with Kusmaul),” said Melo dos Santos. “We lost a little bit of time during it. I don't recall that much of what happened, but I think (once he tried to pass it to me, the baton) kind of slipped through my hand and it took a while for me to grab it. Then I got it, got in there and we had a solid race. I think we hesitated just a bit and the baton slipped, but in the end, it all worked out.”
Melo dos Santos also did his part and kept everything close as he came down the final straightaway before trying to find Kusmaul.
“Basically there was a group of three or four teams that were coming in all together,” described Wilson. “You watch Danny and it was like he was shot out of a gun. He was just gone. They have done it a lot, those two guys. We have had different lead off guys and some different closing guys, but that two-three combination has been pretty consistent and they won us the race.”
Melo dos Santos said that the baton exchange was really clean, which allowed him to sit back and watch Kusmaul tear it up on the track.
“I just watched him take off. I looked to the side to compliment the runners that I went up against, and as soon as I looked up, he had already ran the 50 or 60 meters and he was gone,” said Melo dos Santos. “Danny's a real fast runner. I just didn't know how my exchange with him would be in relation with everyone else. I thought I had made up a pretty decent amount of distance. There was a kid on my left and I actually lost a little bit of time because of my exchange with Neftali, so I actually made up that little bit of a difference. I was able to cut off the people on my right. Then I passed it off to Danny and this was the best exchange that we had and he just ended up being so fast and just flying.”
For Kusmaul, it's basically unchartered waters – this was his first, non dual meet competition, and he nailed it completely.
“It was a great accomplishment for me considering this was my first year and the only year of running track. I just figured it was my final opportunity to try something new. I was always told that I was fast so I figured to give track a try and it ended up being a good decision,” he said.
Kusmaul agreed that the exchange was pivotal in terms of the team ultimately winning. For him to be such an important part of this foursome, he said that he had to learn some better technique.
“I have been working on my form so that seemed to work out well,” he said. “I've been working on keeping my knees up and trying to get used to moving my legs in a circle, while staying calm. My knees were just too low. I was running good times but since changing things, it has helped me run a bit faster.”
And that allowed Arbogast to ease up a bit, as he closed it out.
“I was down (in my area) waiting and I could see (the great hand-off), and then all you saw was Danny moving pretty fast. I knew once I got (the baton) from him, it was all over,” said Arbogast. “All week we knew going into it that we wanted (the) number one (finish). It just went our way. Even with the (bad) weather, we fought through it and still got number one.”
There was little bit less of an hour break before the 4x200 race was scheduled. Tewksbury needed that break to sort out the athletes who would take part in it.
“Trevor (Trodden) was originally the lead-off leg and he got pulled out because we ended up running the 110-meter hurdles and he was also busy triple jumping,” said Wilson. “(After knowing Mercedes was out) we had Ryan Cuvier step in and run the opening leg. To know Ryan is to love him and he doesn't like to lose anything. Once the guys passed him on the opening leg, it was like Ryan went into another gear and he just blew the guy away the last 50 to 60 meters he just said 'see you later'. It was pretty impressive.”
Cuvier never played sports before he arrived at TMHS. Originally from Queens, NY, he moved to Malden and now Tewksbury. He quickly joined up with the football, basketball and track teams.
“Tewksbury is a town that's all sports. Everything about Tewksbury is sports – football, basketball, track, soccer – so I just thought that maybe I should try something. Plus with my height (of 6-4) everyone wants me to try a sport,” he said.
Normally, he competes in the jumping events, but his name was called for this 4x200 and boy did he answer.
“I didn't want my team to lose and didn't want to afford that. I went into the race and said 'I don't care how fast (the other runners) are, I'm not losing for my team',” he said.
Minutes before the race started, Cuvier and Melo dos Santos practiced one hand-off.
“Towards the end of my leg, I was getting tired and I could barely see. All I wanted was for the baton to find his hand and it did,” said Cuvier. “We only practiced it one time before the run. When I get within a meter or two, I'm supposed to say 'run' and then say 'here' and he then grabs it from me. I didn't go as planned, but I managed to get it to him in time.”
Melo dos Santos, Kusmaul and Arbogast were then able to take it home. The team's combined time was 1:34.36. They entered the meet seeded second at 1:33, behind Bishop Feehan's 1:32.00 time.
“I'm really thankful for the opportunity to be on the team,” said Melo dos Santos. “It was really good to race with everyone, (four) different people in this case. Unfortunately we didn't really pull away from everyone else in the meet, but everyone had really good performances. The weather really didn't help and I felt like we really persevered through it with both the 4x100 and 4x200. I'm just so glad that I was the second leg on both of them and I was able to help both teams and I feel really satisfied with our performance.”
Melo dos Santos, who played soccer, was born in the United States but moved to Brazil, before coming back here the last month of his eighth grade year.
“I lived (in Brazil) for seven years and it was a very good period of my life. I was there with my father and a lot of family, really. I lived in a house with thirteen people. It was really fun. I grew up with my cousins as if they were my siblings. It was like I had six siblings at all times, so it was a great experience,” he said.
Arbogast, who during the winter season competed against the state's best in a number of invitational meets and currently has the best 200 time in the conference and he's just a sophomore, said that because of his teammates, he didn't have to go higher gears in these two races, which is something he wants to avoid until his hammy is completely healed.
“It all started back right before the Adidas Nationals so it really has not gone away, so I have just been fighting through it,” he said. “I have been taking a lot of the dual meets lightly, running like a 100 or a 200 and just taking it very light. I have been recovering. After today I felt really good. Here or there, I feel like a little tweak so then (when that happens) I give it a week or so, but I'm feeling really good right now. When I feel the tweaks, it's at the end of the races and it's very scary. Fortunately I know my body and when to stop.”
He hopes to remain healthy over the next few weeks with the MVC and Division 3 state meet coming up.
“This is a big confidence booster for the actual state meet. I think we will do really good there in the relay races and with the solo events, this gives me a lot of hope, to hopefully get number one there. As a team, we're looking really good right now,” he said.
Wilson added that having a healthy Arbogast will make all the difference.
“(After Cuvier's lead-off leg), the next three guys were Hugo, who ran great, Danny, who ran another tremendous leg, and Alex, who was handed the baton with a nice lead and he just needed to hold on. Honestly, he looked very good in the 200. In the 100, he looked tight because he hadn't been doing a lot of racing because of his hamstring, but that 200 was fantastic.”
