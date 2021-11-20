TEWKSBURY – It's been a while since we have done the “Legendary Coach” series here in Tewksbury – frankly I just needed some time to do the necessary research for our newest 'legend', Larry McGowan. He arrived in the late 1930s and was first an assistant football coach, before being named the head coach before the 1938 season, while he served four years as the baseball coach as well.
He passed away on February 28, 1993 at the age of 84. Six years later he was inducted into the TMHS Athletic Hall of Fame posthumously.
The series will conclude with two more coaches which will appear an in upcoming edition.
LARRY MCGOWAN
When you think of legendary coaches, you probably don't think of someone who coached for three seasons, but certainly McGowan is a legend here in town for the impact that he had.
He grew up in Fairhaven, Mass and attended FHS, before going to Tilton Academy and later being inducted into its Hall of Fame. He then went to UNH and played football and after graduating from there, he was a teacher and football coach at Bourne Academy.
He then joined the TMHS staff as an assistant under then head coach Don Dunnan for the 1936 and 1937 seasons – including the 8-0-1 first place season – before being named the head coach before the 1938 season as Dunnan resigned to become the Superintendent of Schools at Burlington High.
In 1938, he took over a team that had 33 players which was led by Hall of Famer Ken Fitzgerald. That team finished 4-3-1, which included wins over Chelmsford, Dracut, Billerica and Ayer, giving up a combined six points in the four wins, while ending the regular season with a 6-6 tie against Wilmington.
In 1939, after losing nine starters from that '38 team, as well as co-captain Tippy Burgess to the Marines and another returning player who was ineligible, McGowan entered that pre-season stating, “We have so many freshmen, I'm beginning to see green.”
The '39 team finished 2-6, winning its first two games of the season against Lowell-B and Chelmsford by 6-0 and 7-6 before losing the next six.
In 1940, the team featured just four returning players and had a handful of new players to the sport of football. Bob Hunter, Jack Cameron and Walter Doucette were the go-to players, who helped lead the Redmen to a 4-3 season, including three wins to start the season over Chelmsford (14-7), Dracut (3-0) and Burlington (26-0), before losing the next three to North Andover, Weston and Billerica. The season concluded with a 13-0 shutout victory over Wilmington.
In early September of 1941, McGowan received orders to report for a year of service with the United States Army. He was a member of the organized Corps and was assigned to administrative duty in the Air Branch of the service at the nee Flying Field which had been established in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. He was the first coach from the Greater Lowell area to be called to duty, as Russ Lawry of Burlington volunteered his services. McGowan followed Tewksbury High's Principal Whitman Pearson, who was called to service the year before.
In addition to being the football coach, McGowan was the baseball coach for four years, and a Science Teacher at the high school, with biology, physics and chemistry classes.
What was supposed to be a year for McGowan turned out to be more than that. In 1943, as a captain, he served adjutant of the 309th Bombardment Wing in New Guinea, Philippines, Okinawa and Japan. He returned to the US, having earned the rank of Lt. Colonel.
After his service time ended, he returned to TMHS and was appointed as the school's principal where he remained until 1974.
In 1992, the newly built addition to the old high school, which housed the science department and gymnasium, was named the Lawrence R. McGowan Annex, after his 37 years employed by the town.
As the head football coach, McGowan compiled a record of 10-12-1, and he was the one who brought on Charlie Hazel to first be his assistant, before Hazel took over on an interim basis from 1941-1946 before finally going full-time in 1947.
