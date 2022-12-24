Talk about bouncing back.
The Shawsheen Tech girls basketball team lost its season opener at Whittier Tech by a 34-32 score.
In Game 2 on Friday at Shawsheen, the Rams had 33 points at halftime.
Matched up with a good Lowell Catholic squad, Shawsheen led by as many as 16 points in the opening moments of the third quarter before the visitors made a steady comeback that cut the deficit to six with three minutes left and five with less than two to go before the Rams hung on for an exciting 46-39 victory.
“They like to see me sweat,” joked Samantha St. George. “We still have a lot of work to do, but that was a good step in the right direction for us.”
Senior Lindsay McCarthy of Billerica led the Rams in scoring with 23 points while classmate Kerry Brown of Billerica added six points and covered Lowell Catholic’s Catherine Antwl, who finished with 20 points, but was contained for much of the evening by Brown and her teammates.
“Kerry Brown is just so quick,” St. George said. “She is so well-conditioned and she was my first choice (to cover Antwl). I told her ‘I need you to hang on all game’ and she did. She was tired after, for sure, but she just has that drive to want to do everything well. She is one of our senior captains and that’s one of the main reasons and I think it showed on Friday. She didn’t score a lot of points, but she was one of the main reasons why we won that game.”
Shawsheen led 40-29 late in the third quarter before Lowell started its final surge.
LC went on a 7-2 run, six of the points scored by Antwl, to make it 42-36 with 3:20 left.
Senior Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury had the lone Ram basket during the stretch, a driving layup, but McFadden wasn’t done.
After Lowell Catholic had several opportunities to cut the gap to four, McFadden took a pass from Izzy Ferguson of Burlington and scored inside to make it 44-39. Lowell Catholic’s Rylie Hogan swished a 3-pointer seconds later.
“She’s one of our senior captains and she has a great spirit when we’re in practice or on the court (during a game),” St. George said. “She comes up big at really crucial times and we’re happy about that.”
Neither team would score another basket in the final two minutes, but the defense and rebounding of McFadden and Ferguson, whose positioning on a defensive rebound forced LC center Olivia Muse to foul out, was critical.
Lillian Dulong of Billerica also had some big plays down the stretch.
Shawsheen built its lead in the first half, using a 20-4 surge to break open a 6-6 tie.
McCarthy hit three 3-pointers, one on a nice feed from Fiona Maxwell of Billerica, and had 11 points in the run and Ferguson had all six of her points during the stretch.
“She’s our only lefty on the court so I put her in that left lane there,” St. George said. “She has a great drive.”
McCarthy’s third shot from behind the arc made it 26-10.
“She’s like a silent killer,” St. George said with a laugh of McCarthy. “She’s not in your face, but she has some great ballhandling skills and she has an unbelievable shot.”
Lowell Catholic’s 8-2 run cut the lead to 10 (28-18), but two baskets by McFadden (8 points) and a foul shot by McCarthy, set up by a Maxwell blocked shot at the other end, put Shawsheen up 33-18 at halftime.
Antwl had eight points at halftime, but scored six in the first few moments of the second half and a 3-pointer by Hogan made it 36-29.
Brown tossed in a left-handed layup and then had a nice assist on a McCarthy basket to help the Rams stay in front after three quarters, 40-31.
The teams combined for just 14 points in the fourth quarter as Shawsheen’s defense got the job done in crunch time.
“Lowell Catholic is a tough program, they always are,” St. George added. “We had a goal and a mission and luckily we came out on the good end there.”
The girls (1-1) next host Medford on Wednesday night before visiting Lynnfield the following Tuesday, Dec. 27 in a pair of challenging non-league contests.
