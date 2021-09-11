TEWKSBURY – In each of the past nine years, entering the new season, Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' cross-country coach Peter Fortunato has been asked about how much work his runners put in over the summer and in the off-season. Usually the answer is positive, ranging from different numbers.
When he was asked last Friday about it, he didn't shy away from his feelings or the truth.
“I'm incredibly disappointed with everyone with the exception of Alek Cranston. He was the only one who was doing his work and he was also trying to get others out for the team,” said Fortunato. “I can throw Nick Alvarado into that same category as he did a pretty good job – not quite where Alek was – but across the board, no one was coming to captains' practices, no one really did any running over the summer, despite how much I was chirping guys, they weren't responding.”
With the lack of training in the off-season, Fortunato is not sure how competitive the Redmen will be this fall.
“We are way, way behind. I don't know if we will win a meet this season, but that being said I will say that since we have been here (for pre-season) we have a real young group of kids,” he said. “I am really excited for the future and that's not necessarily the best thing for this year but we have a really good young group. We have a lot of guys who seem really interested in the sport. They are a good group of kids and they have been working really hard ever since they got here.”
Last year the team finished 3-4 during the strange COVID-19 season where basically kids and teams ran against themselves as meets were virtual. A handful of veterans from that team have since graduated, leaving Alvarado, Cranston and several other experienced guys back, and then a handful of newcomers.
“Right now we're rolling 13 or 14 guys. We actually got an eighth grade waiver and (Friday was) the first day for those kids,” said Fortunato. “I'm hoping that we can a few more eighth graders, mainly because there's no youth cross-country program. Kids here in town grow up and they play football and the other sports all the way up through high school so it's really hard to get kids out for cross-country. Hopefully this eighth grade waiver will help this program for future years.”
The seniors on the team include captain Cranston along with Nick Polimeno, Ben Sharpe and Trevor Trodden. The juniors are Alvarado, Kyle Adams and Tristan Leslie. King Shakes is the lone sophomore and the freshmen group includes David Bourque, Evan Festa, Njila Lantum, Deven Ricci, Andrew Rivard and Edison Sok are freshmen.
Tewksbury opened the season on Wednesday against Billerica with results not known as of presstime and then for dual meets, will be off until the 22nd when the team travels to Dracut to face old friend Erik Taber and the Middies. The first home dual meet is October 6th, but the annual MacDougall Invitational is set for September 18th at the Livingston Street Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.