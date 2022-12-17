BILLERICA - The Shawsheen Tech boys hockey team kicks off its 2022-2023 season on Thursday night at home as the Minuteman Regional Mustangs visit the Hallenborg Rink for a 7:10 p.m. faceoff.
The Mustangs are sure to have their hands full with a Shawsheen team that has plenty of firepower back from a squad that finished 16-6-1 a year ago and won two state tournament games before falling to Sandwich in the Div. 4 state quarterfinals.
“We return pretty much the entire roster from last season,” said Chuck Baker, in his 17th season as Shawsheen’s head coach. “We have a great attitude and seem to be ready to work. I feel if we work hard and stick with our systems, we should have a successful 2022-23 season.”
While Baker is anxious to get the season underway, he’s just as anxious for his squad to do its talking on the ice.
“We obviously have to go out there and work hard and win the games,” he said. “We can’t just think we have the games won sometimes.”
The winter season is off to a good start as the Rams played preseason scrimmages against Wilmington, Ashland and a squad from Unionville, Pennsylvania coached by the former coach at Lexington High.
Shawsheen beat Unionsville and Ashland while losing a tight game against Wilmington.
Baker said the scrimmage with an out-of-state opponent was a good experience.
“The coach reached out to me in the spring and we got the ball rolling,” said Baker, who also helped the Pennsylvania team line up scrimmages with several other Massachusetts opponents. “It was good. He actually said for us to come down there next year.”
The Rams will have to deal with the loss of some key seniors, particularly tri-captains Ryan Dusablon and Aydan Churchill of Wilmington along with Tom Sampson, as well as goalies Tom Dalton and Joe McLaren, both of Wilmington.
This year’s Rams are captained by senior forward Nick Calouro of Tewksbury with senior forward Brady Darcey and senior defenseman Kevin Ackerley of Wilmington as the assistant captains.
Darcey and junior brother Chase Darcey were Shawsheen’s top two scorers from a year ago.
Senior Aiden MacLeod looks to have the early nod as this year’s No. 1 goalie for Shawsheen.
Junior Derek Nazzaro of Tewksbury and senior Collin Strong of Tewksbury are the top defensemen back for the Rams.
Other top players on offense will be junior forward Kyle Gray of Wilmington and senior forward Matt DiZoglio
Juniors back on the ice for the Rams are forward Liam Milne of Wilmington, forward Rolland Spengler of Tewksbury, forward Keenan Considine of Wilmington, defenseman Colin Lawson of Wilmington and goaltender Mike Cedrone.
Returning sophomores include forward Dylan Higson and defenseman Larry Cullity.
The Rams will feature several new varsity faces led by senior Evan Curtis.
Four new juniors consist of goaltender Nate Medeiros, forward Dominic DiMambro and defensemen Brody Amenkowicz and Eddie Peterson.
New sophomores for Shawsheen include defenseman Darion Considine of Wilmington and forwards Zack Timmons, Ben Gibbons and Cam Splaine, all of Wilmington.
Four freshman made the varsity team including defensemen Jake and Eric Banda of Wilmington and forwards Justin Thibert and Jake Carr, both of Wilmington.
After opening with Minuteman, Shawsheen faces mostly non-league opponents to start the season.
On Saturday, the Rams have a road game at 12:30 p.m. against Longmeadow.
After another game with Minuteman on Dec. 21 at Valley Sports Arena in Concord, Shawsheen has four consecutive non-league games against Rockport on Dec. 22, Methuen on Dec. 30, Haverhill on Jan. 5 and Hamilton-Wenham on Jan. 7.
Shawsheen’s toughest Commonwealth Athletic Conference test in recent years has come from Essex Tech, who shared the league title with the Rams two years ago and won the league crown last year.
Shawsheen and Essex play in Billerica on Jan. 16 at 12 p.m. before a Feb. 4 road game against Essex at 12:10 p.m. at the Essex Sports Center.
