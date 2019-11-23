GARDNER — Two Tewksbury Memorial High School athletes from the girls cross-country team qualified for the MIAA All-State Championship Meet held at the Municipal Golf Course on Saturday afternoon.
In the Division 1 race, junior Makayla Paige finished 10th out of 179 runners and also had the 14th best time out of the entire state (four runners from D2 had better times), meaning she finished better than 341 other runners in the entire state.
"As she’s done over the last two weeks, Makayla ran a very smart race," said head coach Fran Cusick. "She was in about 20th at the mile mark and ended up passing ten people over the course of the last two miles. Her time of 19:35 on this course is very good considering how slow it runs."
The course can be absolutely brutal — it's filled with a number of hills.
"This is the most difficult course in Massachusetts and arguably one of the more difficult in the New England region, with just a pummeling gauntlet of hills in the middle of the course and a series of turns and switchbacks that make getting into a rhythm challenging," said Cusick.
Before the gun went off, Paige said that she had a plan — one that she thought of hoping that her problems with cramps earlier this season wouldn't come back to haunt her. The previous two weeks they hadn't, with strong performances at the Coaches Invitational Meet, finishing first for eleventh graders, and then taking fourth at the Division 3 Eastern Mass Meet.
"The race went well today," she said. "I had a plan going in, and I sort of threw that out the window. I just told myself to keep running, and that’s all I could really do. I started getting a cramp mile in, but luckily it wasn’t as bad as it normally was."
Just a little ways after getting that cramp, Paige found herself running with her close friend Nicole Anderson of Billerica. Anderson, who will running on a scholarship at Vanderbilt University next year, finished ninth overall at 19:34, just one second ahead of Paige.
"Nicole and I were able to work together in the middle of the race," said Paige. "We pulled each other faster and faster and it was awesome to be able to run with her. I was really tight at the finish, but it was the end and all that was necessary was to put one foot in front of the other. If I could faster I was happy, but I was just excited to be in the position that I was in."
The season is now over for Paige and over the course of the calendar year, it's truly remarkable what she has accomplished between indoor and outdoor track, and then cross-country.
“Being a three-season runner is not easy, particularly for girls who are more likely to be running varsity as freshmen,” said Cusick. “Makayla has been an impactful runner from her very first race at TMHS and to sustain that type of high level running season after season and year after year is immensely hard. There is simply no way that any athletes can perform at their highest level for everyone of the twelve seasons of high school. As your performances get better, expectations rise, and the need to be better increases. It’s a real challenge!
“So while I don’t think that this was Makayla‘s best season from a performance standpoint, I do think that she learned a lot about herself and demonstrated a great deal of resilience and toughness which will serve her well as she heads into the indoor track season.”
The other member of the team who qualified was senior Meghan Ostertag, but unfortunately she could not finish the race.
“Meghan was a MVC second team all-conference selection,” said Cusick. “She was consistently our number two runner all season, and qualified for the all-states this year. In addition, she was a team captain along with Sarah Polimeno and Shannon Crowley and a great leader for a very young team. I can’t thank Meghan enough for all of her hard work and toughness.
“I feel like a broken record telling this story, but Meg was one of the best runners in her grade her freshmen and sophomore year until she was slowed down by persistent shin pain. She missed basically an entire year of running (sophomore indoor and outdoor and junior cross country) before returning last winter. She is still experiencing periodic pain in her shins, but is thankfully been able to manage it. We have also modified her training so she is doing far less mileage and more time biking.
“Meghan is still looking to run in college and I hope she does continue in the sport. The setbacks she has had have not deterred her passion and I believe that she will continue to get better.”
Cusick also wanted to thank the program's new assistant coach Abby Hogan.
“She joined our staff this year after graduating and being an outstanding runner at UMass-Lowell,” said Cusick. “Abby had surgery at the very beginning of the season on her hip but still made it to most of our meets and practices it was a great addition to the program. I also want to thank the athletes on our team that came down to Gardner to watch the race.”
