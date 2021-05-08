TEWKSBURY – When the Tewksbury High Wrestling team squares off against Dracut in their long awaited season opener on Friday night at Dracut High, it will in many ways provide the perfect setting to start a season that for a long time looked like if may never happen.
It has been a while since the Redmen have taken to the mat as a team, with their regular winter season being postponed due to the pandemic. But the last time the Redmen were together as a team, back in February of 2020 Dracut was once again the opponent, and on that night at Tewksbury High, the Redmen made a little bit of program history. Tewksbury rolled past the Middies for an easy victory, but more importantly, clinching their first MVC Division 2 title since 1997 in the process.
A lot has changed since then of course, perhaps most notably that the Tewksbury coaches have switched roles, with former assistant coach Steve Kasprzak taking over as head coach, with long time head coach Steve O’Keefe moving into the assistant role. The lineup will also look a little different, as some wrestlers have graduated and some have suffered injuries that will keep them out of the lineup.
But one thing that has not changed during the extra-long layoff is the Redmen’s desire to go out and defend their MVC crown. There were times after the winter season was canceled when it looked like there would be no wrestling season at all. Thankfully for the Redmen and other wrestling programs around the state, the MIAA is allowing the sport to compete in the spring season, and Kasprzak and the rest of the Redmen could not be happier.
“It’s almost like a relief really,” Kasprzak said. “It was really up in the air until about two or three weeks ago. It’s a nice feeling because a lot of these kids have been working hard for the past three years to get to this point, so to see them have this opportunity is as good as it gets.”
And you can count Kasprzak among those most excited to get started in his new role as head coach. But with that being said, he also acknowledges that he might be the most fortunate coach in the MVC.
“I am excited to put my stamp on it at Tewksbury High, but the great thing for me is that coach O’Keefe is still with me, and coach (Brian) Aylward still comes by practice. I am very lucky to have those kinds of resources. I can’t think of any other coach who has that kind of support the way I do.”
Kasprzak also considers himself fortunate in terms of his lineup. While the Redmen do lose seven seniors from last year’s squad, including stars like Connor Charron and All New England champion Dylan Chandler, they do bring back several talented wrestlers off of last year’s squad, including six seniors.
“We are one of the more fortunate teams around, in terms of what we are bringing back,” Kasprzak said.
Leading the way among the returnees for the Redmen will be senior co-captain Adam Donovan at 106 pounds. This will be Donovan’s fourth year with the Redmen and he has already had quite a career, but Kasprzak is expecting even bigger things from him this season.
“He is a very committed wrestler. Wrestling is huge in his family, with Mark and Al Donovan, and he has a tremendous work ethic,” Kasprzak said. “He is one of those kids we really wanted to have a season for, because he has been so good for our program. I think he will have a great season for us.”
The Redmen’s other senior captain, Danny Lightfoot, was also poised to have a great season, but he will be unable to compete due to suffering a torn ACL. But the injury has not kept Lightfoot from fulfilling his role as one of the team’s leaders.
“Danny has been a leader since the eighth grade. He is a program kid, and the program will remember him for years to come,” Kasprzak said. “To have him miss the season is pretty devastating for him, for me and for his teammates because they look up to him so much. But he is still there every day, working with his teammates and encouraging them. His value as a leader has probably never been bigger.
“Leadership will be very important this season and we have two of the best in the league as our captains.”
Many of the other weight classes are still a work in progress, with many wrestlers competing for starting spots, but there are a few other positions that look to be pretty solid, including sophomore Jack Callahan at 120 pounds and junior Nick Wilson at heavyweight.
“Jack is a special kid as far as his toughness. He is a kid who just never quits. They don’t make many like him, and we are very excited about him moving forward,” Kasprzak said. “Nick has made a really big jump in his wrestling abilities. He had over 20 wins as a sophomore and became somebody we really depended on for points last season and we will be looking for that from him again.”
Several Redmen will be competing for spots in the 132-145 and 152-160 pound range, with freshman Hunter Johnson and seniors Cam Cimmino and Richie Lavargna among those battling for spots.
"Hunter has a tremendous amount of upside as a freshman. He comes in with a lot of youth experience and he will find himself in the lineup somewhere," Kasprzak said. "If Cam can get off to a good start, he could make some noise in this league. Richie is a hard working kid, and we will be counting on him to get us some wins this year."
Senior Colin Bozek will be looking to grab a spot in the starting line in the 170-182 pound range, while sophomore Max Mattuchio will look to step in at 195 and junior Brett Graham and sophomore AJ Russo will be competing for the starting spot at 220 pounds.
"Colin is a senior who has been a hard working kid for us, and more often than not you are going to win with those kinds of kids. I will go to battle with him any day," Kasprzak said. "Max is a kid with a very high motor. He works very hard and he gives everything he's got every time out there. He will help us as he refines his skill a little more. Brett and AJ are both doing well so far and they will competing for a spot in the lineup."
Senior Cam Lameroux will be looking to earn a spot in the Redmen lineup at anywhere from 160-182 pounds, while sophomore Richie Bongornio will be looking to lock down a spot at 113 pounds.
"Cam's got a good mentality for the sport," Kasprzak said. "He's still a little new to it, but he is the kind of kid you win with. Richie is looking to get in the lineup this season, and he is a kid we think will develop over the next few years and do well."
Senior Pat Marclay, juniors Joel Barreto, Aiden Trulli and Isais Pena, sophomores Nevzat Kiran and Sam Ross and freshmen James Cappillo, Cameron Heichman and Luke Shaw will also be looking to crack their way into the starting lineup.
Regardless of who is in the lineup, Kasprzak is hoping his team can make another run at the MVC Divsison 2 title. While there are no post season tournaments for wrestling this season, the league title remains a great source of motivation.
"My hope is that we get better each week as the year goes along. The league title will have a lot of emphasis on it this year," Kasprzak. "We were able to do it last year and it meant a lot to our kids. The kids are eyeballing it and the kids want it.
“We have a chance to beat everyone in our league, but everyone can beat us as well. We just have to keep improving as the year goes on. The kids are excited to get started and we can't wait for Dracut on Friday."
