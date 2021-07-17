HAVERHILL – Year after year, the Hockey Night in Boston Summer Tournaments provide some of the best hockey competition for young players in the entire country. For nearly 50 years, players from as far away as Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and many other states have descended the rinks of Boston to provide fans, not to mention college scouts, with a glimpse of future collegiate stars.
This year was no different, with the past couple of weeks providing thrills in both the Boys and Girls Tournaments. Another tradition also continued this season, with several local players making their mark in the tournaments.
Undoubtedly, the top local player to this point in any of the tournaments has been Tewksbury High sophomore Matt Cooke, who, along with his team, has simply dominated the 41st Annual Sophomore All-Star Showcase. Cooke has helped lead Team Merrimack to a perfect 5-0 record to this point in the tournament, as he and his Merrimack teammates had outscored the opposition 44-5 in those five games, heading into Tuesday night’s finals matchup with Pittsburgh. While his entire team has been dominant, Cooke has stood out, leading the entire tournament with nine goals and eight assists for 17 points heading into Tuesday night’s final. He tallied a goal and four assists in Merrimack’s 10-0 win over North in the semifinals earlier Tuesday.
Cooke has certainly stood out for his outstanding efforts, and deservedly so, but he has not been alone in representing local area hockey proudly over the past week, as several other local players have also played well.
Three of those players played for Team Coastal, which was coached by Shawsheen Tech head coach Chuck Baker. A pair of Tewksbury residents, Lowell Catholic defenseman James Kierce and Tewksbury High forward Tyler Barnes, along with Shawsheen Tech forward Liam Milne helped Coastal to a 2-2 record in their first four games. Kierce and Milne hooked up for a goal in Coastal’s 4-2 loss to Middlesex on Saturday, with Kierce assisting on Milne’s goal. Barnes meanwhile had two goals through his team’s first four games.
Team Essex, meanwhile was represented by Tewksbury High forwards PJ Civitarese and Jeremy Insogna, as well as Arlington Catholic forward Evan O’Heir of Wilmington and Central Catholic goalie Jake McLean, also of Wilmington.
Despite Essex’s 0-3-1 record in their first four games, McLean was outstanding. Playing half of each game, McLean posted a 1.00 Goals Against Average, stopping 61 of the 63 shots he faced in the tournament. That included all 11 shots he faced in a 4-4 tie against Greater Boston on Saturday, and all 12 shots he faced in a 2-0 loss to Central/West on Sunday.
Insogna meanwhile, made his presence felt on offense, with two goals and an assist in the tournament, including scoring the third goal and assisting on the fourth goal against Central /West on Sunday to bring Essex back from a 4-2 deficit and earn the tie.
Team Middlesex featured Tewksbury High forward Michael Connors as well as Arlington Catholic defenseman Patrick Mozuch of Wilmington. Mozuch had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over on Saturday, as he assisted on the first goal of the game and later added the insurance goal late in the second period to provide the 4-2 margin of victory for his team.
Team North had the misfortune of coming up against powerhouse Merrimack and Cooke in the semifinals on Tuesday, suffering like most teams did, a 10-0 blowout loss, but prior to that, the team had played well in the tournament, going 2-1-1 in their first four games, with Malden Catholic forward Patrick Hounsell of Wilmington playing well under the direction of his coach at Malden Catholic, Chris Kuchar. Hounsell scored the second goal of the game in North’s 3-0 win over Mid-Atlantic on Sunday.
JR. HIGH FESTIVAL
Several future high school stars also had the opportunity to show their talents at the 20th Annual Junior High Festival this past week, with four locals playing in the tournament.
Arlington Catholic’s Stephen Constantine of Wilmington helped lead Team Merrimack to a 2-3 record in the tournament, scoring a goal in the team’s 5-0 win over Bay State on Saturday, while Austin Prep defenseman Thano Meimaris, also of Wilmington, played some strong defense for Team Coastal.
Team Bay State saw Westford Academy’s Matt O’Brien of Wilmington pick up an assist in the team’s 5-2 win over Coastal on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Rectory School goalie Roman Barrett of Tewksbury played in four games for Bay State, with his best game coming in a 3-2 loss to Connecticut on Sunday, when he stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced while playing half of the game.
BOYS HS FESTIVAL
The HNIB tournaments kicked off last week at the Haverhill Valley Forum, with the 2021 Boys High School Festival, as well as the Girls New England Festival, both held last Tuesday through Thursday. On the boys side, two local players participated in the tournament, with Tewksbury’s Andrew Duval, a junior forward at Central Catholic, playing for Team Black, while Griffin Carr of Wilmington, a junior goalie at Austin Prep, played for Team White. Each team went 2-1-1 in the tournament.
Duval had an assist on the game tying goal in a 2-2 tie with Team Teal last Wednesday, while Carr played one period in each of Team White’s games, with his best game coming last Thursday when he stopped all seven shots he faced in a 4-3 win over Team Forest Green. Overall, Carr stopped 36 of the 42 shots he faced and posted a 4.50 Goals Against Average.
GIRLS HS FESTIVAL
The girls also had several local players perform very well in the Girls High School Festival, starting with Megan Mullarky of Wilmington, an eighth grader at Malden Catholic, who played for Team Green. While the team was 0-3-1 in the tournament, Mullarky played well, playing half of each game and posting a .910 save percentage. Her best performance came in her team’s 1-1 tie with Team Red last Tuesday, when she stopped all 24 shots she faced.
Mullarky was joined on Team Green by a pair of Tewksbury residents, Tewksbury High freshman defensemen Sarah Doherty and Shawsheen Tech freshman defenseman Corrine Foley. Foley had a big goal for her team, scoring Team Green’s only goal of the game in the 1-1 tie with Team Red.
Team Red, meanwhile, got a strong effort from Tewksbury’s Megan Cunningham, a freshman goalie at the Holderness School. In three of her four games, Cunningham stopped 39 of the 43 shots she faced, posting a 2.75 GAA.
Cunningham, along with junior goalie Danielle DeJon of Malden Catholic, who posted a 2.50 GAA, and a .920 save percentage while stopping 59 of 64 shots, combined to form a formidable duo in net for Team Red.
Tewksbury/Methuen High coach Sarah Oteri, meanwhile coached Team Gold to a 2-1-1 record and a third place finish in the tournament.
BAY STATE GAMES
Much like Hockey Night in Boston, the Bay State Games have for many years been an annual tradition celebrating some of the best young athletes in the state. Also, much like HNIB, the Bay State Games have traditionally featured several local athletes from Tewksbury and Wilmington and once again this year’s 39th Annual Summer Bay State Games which were held this past week, were no exception.
A total of seven athletes from Tewksbury and Wilmington participated in this year’s games, with three of them being part of championship teams.
Field Hockey
Austin Prep junior forward Marissa Gallozzi of Wilmington helped lead the Northeast/Metro Field Hockey team to a 5-0 record and a gold medal in the tournament. Northeast Metro started their tournament with a pair of comfortable wins, beating Central by a score of 3-0 on Saturday morning and Southeast 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Things were much tighter for Gallozzi and Metro/Northeast from that point on, but they battled to a 2-1 win over West in the semifinals on Sunday morning, before pulling out a 1-0 thriller over Coastal in the gold medal game on Sunday afternoon.
Girls Soccer
Tewksbury High junior forward/midfielder Daniela Almeida helped lead Northeast to a perfect 4-0 record and the gold medal, winning the gold in a penalty kick shootout against West in the championship game on Saturday. Prior to that, Northeast had rolled to the gold medal game, beating Southeast 7-1, and Coastal 4-0 on their way to the gold medal game.
Girls Volleyball
Tewksbury High sophomore libero Carrina Barron, and the Northeast Girls Volleyball team may have been the most dominant team in all of the Summer Games, as they didn’t lose a set for the entire tournament on their way to Sunday’s gold medal match, posting a 6-0 record heading into the final match.
Once they were in the final match, they proved the could win the close ones as well, beating Southeast in a 2-1 (25-22, 24-26, 16-14) thriller to capture the gold.
Baseball
A pair of local freshmen helped lead the Northeast Baseball team to a 2-3 record at the Games, with Tewksbury’s Zachary Foster, who attends Woburn High School, and Wilmington’s Patrick Hounsell, who attends Malden Catholic, both playing well in the tournament, which was held last Tuesday through Thursday.
Boys Lacrosse
The Boys Lacrosse tournament is still in progress at the Bay State Games, having kicked off on Monday afternoon. The tournament will be wrapping up on Wednesday afternoon after the Town Crier goes to press.
Two Wilmington players, Wilmington High junior Luke Murphy and Malden Catholic junior forward/attack Anthony Angiuoni were selected to play for the Central/Northeast squad. While the team had struggled to an 0-3 start to the tournament Angiuoni had played very well, scoring four goals in the first three games of the tournament.
Angiuoni had gotten his team off to a strong start on Monday, giving them an early 1-0 lead over Southeast/Coastal in a game that turned out to be an 11-3 loss. On Tuesday, Angiuoni scored one goal in Central/Northeast’s loss to Metro in a morning game, and came back to score two more goals in the team’s 16-7 loss to West in an afternoon game, while also playing a strong physical game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.