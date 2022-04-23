TEWKSBURY – After falling by a point in their season opener, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Outdoor Track-and-Field team came back in week two and took care of business with a 110-15 victory over Lawrence to even the team's record out to 1-1.
Besides the dominating victory, this was a special day as the program honored its seniors, as part of 'Senior Day'.
“Due to the format of the season for this year, this was our senior night, which feels odd since it’s still relatively early in the season,” said head coach Fran Cusick.
There's 11 seniors on the team, including Victoria Allen (throws), Madison Forgione (sprints/pole vault), Maddy Kearney (sprints), Maisan Nguyen (sprints), Maci Chapman (distance), Molly Cremin (distance), Elyse O’Leary (distance), Raia Price (sprints), Noelia Cura (sprints/pole vault), Tiffany Chevez (sprints) and Ava Piccolo (throws).
“With the exception of Tiffany Chevez, who joined the team this year, each one of these individuals has been on the team since their freshman year. Victoria Allen and Maisan Nguyen have done 12 seasons total of track and cross country,” said Cusick. “Just a great group that has been a lot of fun to be around over these past four years. I mentioned in my speech, this collection of people was arguably more impacted by COVID-19 than any other group. The spring season of their sophomore year was canceled when the pandemic first started in March of 2020. Then they had the oddity of last year, with a scaled down cross country season, a awkward 'indoor' season that was held outdoor, and a reduced meet load as juniors.”
As for the meets itself, Tewksbury was led by the performances of three events, Allen, Piccolo and Riley Veits, who all placed in three events each and combined score 27 of the team's points. Allan was first in the shot put throwing 30-7 and was second in both the discus (68-11) and 110-meter hurdles (22.0). Piccolo was first in the discus (75-2) and second in both the shot put (28-7) and javelin (80-0). And Veits, was second in the pole vault clearing 7-0, but third in both the high jump (4-4) and 110-meter hurdles (23.22).
Cusick was impressed with what he saw from Veits, especially in the pole vault.
“Riley Veits missed the first meet of the season due to a non-COVID illness. She was back for this one and had a great day, especially in the pole vault. Riley jumped 7-6 to take second behind Jayden Kasule. Pole vault is a difficult event, but Riley has really embraced it and has made huge improvements this season,” said Cusick. “Maddy Forgione also had a big day at vault, jumping 6-6 for third. (Volunteer coach) Shaylee Puleo has been doing a great job with our vaulters this season and I’m excited to see how they continue to progress over the course of the season with more practice.”
Kasule was first at 7-6 and Forgione was third at 6-6.
Five other athletes placed in two individual events each including Cassidy Paige, Emma Giordano, Amanda Ogden and Kristina Smith and Jayani Santos. The five of them combined to score 40 of the team's points.
Paige was first in the triple jump (29-8.50) and second in the high jump (4-6). Giordano was second in both the 100 (14.4) and long jump (12-3.05), Ogden was first in the 100 (13.3) and long jump (15-5), Smith was first in the 800 (3:05.2) and third in the javelin (73-6) and Santos was first in both the high jump (4-8) and 110-meter hurdles (19.4).
“Jayani is new to the team and missed the meet last week, but she’s got a lot of ability and is absolutely going to be an impact athlete for us. Looking forward to seeing how she improves,” said Cusick.
“And Kristina Smith got a varsity win in this one, taking home the gold in the 800 meter race with a time of 3:05. Kristina has been a huge boost to our team this season after coming over from softball. She’s been working very hard in the distance group while also working with Coach Kelsey Ring to learn javelin at the same time. Happy to see her getting some early season success in a new sport.”
Ogden was also a part of the winning 4x100 relay team along with Emma Jensen, Maddy Kearney and Kimsan Nguyen as they had a combined time of 53.0 seconds. In addition, Jensen was third in the 200 (28.7), Kearney was third in the 100 (14.4) and Nguyen was second in the 200 (27.9). Those four athletes combined to add ten points to the team's score.
“Maisan Nguyen continues to shine on the track. In this meet, she ran a huge personal record of 28.6 in the 200. This is the second best time on our team this season, behind just her sister Kimsan who ran a 27.9 to place second behind Noelia Cura in this race.
“(In the relay race) for Emma and Kimsan, it was their first time being on a varsity 4x1, so they were a little nervous about the handoffs. Kudos to coaches (Jill) Paige, (Scott) Wilson, and (Cassie) Froio for helping them get ready in the days before the meet.”
The other first places came from Maci Chapman in the mile (6:00), Molly Cremin in the two-mile (13:17), Emma Ryan in the 400 (68.7) and the 4x400 relay team with a combined time of 4:39.2. That group consisted of Cremin, Forgione, Noelia Cura and Ryan.
Rounding out the scoring with third places included Claudia Melo in the long jump (12-5), Delia Conte in the discus (62-0) and Elyse O'Leary in the 400 (75.4).
“On the whole, this was a fun day. Home meets can be stressful, as there is a lot going on and a ton to organize. But thankfully everything went fairly smoothly,” said Cusick. “Thanks to many of the people that made the day successful, including the Boosters Club for selling concessions, the Tewksbury coaches for helping organize and/or officiate the various events, the volunteers we had — including TMHS alumni Derek Munroe and Holly O’Leary — for helping in various capacities, and athletic director Ron Drouin for attending to various tasks and problems that invariably come up at the last minute.
“I also want to thank our juniors and the Boosters Club for putting together the senior night activities, which I know our seniors really enjoyed.”
The Track Team will now have a long break, next competing at the State Relay Meet to be held in Pembroke on May 1st, and then the next dual meet will be May 4th in Dracut.
