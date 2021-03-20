BILLERICA – There are still some kinks to work out for the Shawsheen Tech Football team this season in their quest to defend the CAC title they won in the fall of 2019. That much seemed evident in the Rams 11-6 season opening win over CAC rival Lowell Catholic this past Saturday as both teams kicked off the newly designed Fall 2 season at Cassidy Field.
But what also seemed pretty evident for the Rams in the win was that they are not going to be knocked off their perch at the top of the league easily this season. While the win over the Crusaders was not perfect in several aspects, it also highlighted just how much potential this team has, as they were able to grind out a victory over a talented CAC rival despite not playing their best game.
Most importantly, the Rams have played one game this season and they are 1-0, which is far better than the alternative. You certainly won’t find Shawsheen coach Al Costabile complaining about how his team got into the win column on Saturday, especially against a Lowell Catholic team that was playing their first game as a member of the CAC after previously playing in the Catholic Central League.
“We are very happy. With a limited preseason and the first game, with no scrimmages we knew there would be mistakes,” Costabile said. “You have to be realistic about it. You are not going to operate in a flawless way, so you know there ae going to be mistakes and you know you are going to be a lot better in game two than you are in game one.
“Lowell Catholic was in the same situation, but both teams fought hard. It’s great to have them in the league. They gave us all we could handle, so I see great things from them.”
The reality is that Shawsheen was not all that bad offensively, as they moved the ball very effectively at times, including on their first drive of the game when they picked up three first downs on the strength of some big runs by senior running back Diondre Turner of Tewksbury (13 carries, 90 yards) junior running back Dylan Timmons of Wilmington.
The Rams moved from their 30-yard line to the Crusaders 18 before the Crusader defense stiffened and forced them into a 35-yard field goal attempt, but kicker Randy Leavitt never got the chance to kick as a fumbled snap foiled the Rams bid and kept the game scoreless.
That would be about the only thing that went wrong for Leavitt on the day, as he may have been the Rams most effective weapon on either side of the ball. He made his first big play when the Rams next possession stalled and he pooched a perfect punt, pinning the Crusaders at their one-yard line.
On their very first play after the punt, Crusaders quarterback Jakob Flores was swarmed under by multiple Shawsheen defenders in the end zone to give the Rams a 2-0 lead with 11:29 left in the half.
It was the first of two punts where Leavitt pinned the Crusaders at their one-yard line, and he consistently shifted field position in the Rams favor throughout the game.
“What a great kicker he is,” Costabile said. “I mean, placekicker, punter, everything. What a weapon the punting was for us. I have total faith in him. He had a number of kicks inside the ten-yard line last season, so I have full faith in him.”
Following the safety, It didn’t take long for the Rams to add to their lead, as Timmons returned the ensuing free kick 60 yards to the Crusaders one-yard line. A false start penalty temporarily moved the Rams back, but three plays later, senior quarterback Chris Disciscio punched it in from the one on a quarterback sneak to make it 9-0 after Leavitt’s extra point kick.
That was how the teams would go to the half, with Lowell Catholic picking up only two first downs in the half until the final drive of the half.
Special teams played a role in the early going of the second half as well, when Lowell Catholic was forced to start their first drive of the half from their 13-yard line after an effective kickoff by Leavitt.
Three plays and a false start penalty later, the Crusaders were once again pinned inside their ten-yard line and a bad snap on the punt attempt led to another safety for the Rams when the punter’s knee touched the turf as he attempted to scoop up the ball, making the score 11-0 with 11:20 left in the third quarter.
Shawsheen once again moved the ball well on their first possession of the half behind the running of Turner and a pair of clutch 13-yard catches by senior wide receiver Tim Annino, as Disciscio (6-for-11, 67 yards) started to find his rhythm, but once again they were stopped short of scoring thanks to some fine Greater Lowell defense, led by linebacker Dan McConologue of Wilmington.
Lowell Catholic did not go away quietly and made it a one score game late in the fourth quarter, needing just three plays to complete a 50-yard drive, capped off by a 20-yard pass from Flores to Keenan Rudy-Phol with 4:06 left in the game. The two-point conversion pass failed and the Shawsheen maintained their 11-6 lead.
Lowell Catholic had one last chance to stop Shawsheen, but a critical offsides penalty on a 3rd-and-4 play gave the Rams a first down at the 46-yard line with just under three minutes left in the game.
The game was still not decided, however, until a little over a minute remained and Turner sealed the win with an incredible highlight reel run for 19 yards on a 2nd-and-15 play where he carried no less than five Lowell Catholic defenders for the final five plays yards to get the first down.
With one game in their rear view mirror, the Rams will now look ahead to the rest of the season, starting with this Friday night when they will travel to Wakefield High to take on CAC rival Northeast Metro Tech. But before moving forward, Costabile took one more moment to enjoy not only picking up a season opening win, but also to enjoy just having played in a season opener at all after the postponement of the fall season.
“Can we do things better? Yeah, and we will,” Costabile said. “We are going to build on this, and we will be better the next game. But just looking at everything overall, we have to be happy with this. We are playing football and we won a football game, and that is a great thing. I am so happy to see these guys walk off the field with a win, and so happy to be playing football.”
