TEWKSBURY – Tewksbury High senior captain Connor Charron has won many big matches over the course of his four-year career with the Redmen Wrestling team, particularly this season, where he has gone 27-9 to this point, wrestling at 138 pounds for the Redmen.
Last season wasn’t so bad either, as he won enough matches to earn a fourth place finish at both the Division 3 North Sectionals and the Division 3 State Tournament at 126 pounds. Moving up a couple of weight classes certainly has not seemed to hurt him.
While many of those wins of the past couple of years have been big ones, were none bigger than the one he got this past Saturday in the first round of the Methuen Invitational, when he pinned Adam Cloe of Cranston East at 48 seconds of the first period to earn his 100th career victory.
Needless to say, the milestone was a long time coming for Charron.
"It was a pretty cool moment. Not a lot of people get to one hundred wins, so it was a great feeling,” Charron said. “It kind of showed that all of the hard work I have put in has paid off. Ever since the start of school, I have been working towards this, working out after practice, going on runs, and doing whatever it takes to get better. I didn’t want to let anything stand in my way.”
Tewksbury coach Steve O’Keefe says that Charron is well deserving of reaching the century mark.
"That's a very big accomplishment and he has worked hard for it. He has been a four-year wrestler for us, and he also does very in his classes. He is an outstanding student athlete, which is very important to us,” O’Keefe said. "He has always been a great leader for us in so many ways. He has always been the first to roll out the mats for us at practice and is the last one there, putting them away, and he does it all without being asked. He is also a great leader for the younger kids on the team. He sets a great example and he is a great captain.”
While the win over Cloe gave Charron 100 for his career he was not done for the day, as he would finish the tournament with 103 career wins after going 4-1 on the day. Charron did lose his next match, to eventual finalist Jon Vasquez of Lawrence but one he moved to the consolation bracket he dominated the competition, sweeping three matches in a row, including his fifth place match over Shea Fogarty of Melrose with a pin in just 1:04.
Charron was not alone in his great efforts on the day, as five other Tewksbury wrestlers also finished in the top six of their weight class. It was the continuation of what has been a great season so far for the Redmen, who are 14-5 on the year and have a chance to win the MVC Division 2 title when they face Dracut High School.
"The season has been great so far, especially coming off of last season when we only had a handful of wins,” Charron said. “It has been great because of the number of kids we have this year and how hard we all have been working. Everyone works so hard and we all push each other to be the best we can be."
Charron is hoping the 100th win and the strong performance at the Methuen Invitational will be a nice springboard for him as the post season gets underway with the sectional tournament next weekend.
"I expect to place really well in the sectionals and states, and I hope to do really well in the All-States as well and qualify for New Englands this year. Last year I went 0-2 at All-States, but I hope to do well this year and qualify.
“I have faced a lot of tough sectional opponents this year, so I feel like I will be ready for whoever I have to face in the sectionals.”
O’Keefe is also quite confident that Charron is ready for the challenges ahead.
"He has put in all the hard work. He has been a great addition to our program and to the school, so we are very happy for him." O’Keefe said. "He's got some tough kids in his weight class, but he has come a long way since last year. We are expecting big things from him."
