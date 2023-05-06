PEMBROKE – This winter, Ryan Cuvier showed up for basketball practice for what he thought would be simply another day of hard work and preparation on the hardwood. As a senior and vocal leader on the team, Cuvier would often be seen encouraging his teammates both on and off the floor. However, when he saw JV call-up Sal Catanzano run up and down the floor, he didn’t provide any words of wisdom regarding hoops.
“During basketball season we had a practice and I saw him outrun the whole team on one of the possessions and I was like wow, Sal could be good at track,” recalled Cuvier.
After convincing the sophomore to run this spring, the tandem traded their basketball shoes to track spikes — and were a part of two gold medal-winning teams at the D4 State Relays on Friday.
In the 4x400 (3:33.64) and triple jump (37.44 meters), the duo played key roles in delivering two first place finishes in both events. While Cuvier was the last leg in the 4x400 to secure gold (3:33), he also claimed the individual best triple jump score of 41-08. And just months into his track career, Catanzano was called upon to score multiple personal best scores in order for both teams to be crowned champions.
“It was a lot of pressure because I had to get my personal records for multiple events, but Ryan and Elijah (Achonolu) both helped me out throughout the whole thing and all the races and all the jumping,” said Catanzano of his 40-01 leap.
Not only did Cuvier help the sophomore on Friday, he’s taken Catanzano under his wing since the start of the season.
“I know Sal was very excited because this was his first time doing track. I feel like a good coach when he pr’s a couple times,” Cuvier said with a laugh. “In the triple, he wasn’t too sure how he was going to do and (I told him to) stride it out.”
While Cuvier was coaching Catanzano, he was also performing at a high level on the track. In just the fifth time of him ever running the 4x400, he delivered in the most clutch way possible.
“The moment I heard I was in the 4x400 I was nervous until I ran (it),” he said. “I was nervous and I practiced it one time at the beginning of the season, so I wasn’t too sure about that. Before I ran that, my heart was bumping out of my chest, but once that baton hit my hand, I forgot about everything else and I just ran that. With everyone yelling in my ears as I’m going around the whole thing (was exciting). It felt so good.
“The whole way back from the bus everyone’s jumping, dancing, and singing,” he continued. “It was exciting, we took a lot of pictures and it felt great.”
Cuvier even ran his 3.33 leg in his teammates’ spikes.
“The day of the meet, my mom went to work with my spikes, so I had to borrow one of my teammates’ spikes,” Cuvier said with a laugh. “Surprisingly it fit well and I felt better. When (Arbogast) gave me the baton we were barely in first but if you give it to me when we’re already in first place, there’s no chance I give up that lead.”
Redmen head coach Scott Wilson has taken notice of Cuvier and Catanzano’s relationship, recalling when he found out Cuvier had recruited him from basketball.
“He’s done a good job of tying himself to Cuvier,” he said of Catanzano. “They both play basketball together. One day in practice Cuvier turned to him and (told him) if you can run that fast you should come out and run track, and that was it. All of a sudden Sal showed up and now he’s sort of stuck with Ryan and Ryan’s pulling him along. It’s great. Hopefully Sal finds someone to pull along next year.”
As soon as Catanzano reported for track tryouts, Wilson immediately saw what Cuvier initially noticed a few months prior.
“I was so excited because he showed a lot of potential in a lot of places,” said Wilson. “The hard thing about those people is you have to corral them and say we’re going to have you just do these three events because that’s all you can do at the big meets.”
In his first major event of his young track career, Wilson was impressed of his performance.
“Sal as a sophomore, I think he was probably surprised by how well he did and how well he held up against juniors and seniors that have been doing it for four years. He held up real well,” said the coach.
Already, Catanzano has seen significant improvement in his overall running and athletic abilities.
“Even though I haven’t done it for a long time, It’s helped me increase my speed and definitely increase everything within my shins, because running in track is a lot different than running in other sports like basketball and soccer,” he said.
Just as Catanzano passes the baton to Cuvier on Friday, he hopes to pass the torch of his mentorship on to future runners in the program.
“If there’s definitely somebody who I see potential in like he saw potential in me then I would definitely do that,” Catanzano said.
As the duo shift their focus to the rest of the season, they both have their individual goals.
“I want to end the season breaking at least two school records and hopefully win states and make it to all states,” said Cuvier.
Catanzano also hopes to continue to enjoy team success this season, and even has his hopes on continuing his track career after high school.
“I hope that maybe I might get to participate at the college level, that would be my end goal,” said the sophomore.
