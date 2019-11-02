BILLERICA — They don’t know yet who their first round opponent will be in the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament, but after another fine week to close out their regular season, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Soccer team seems prepared for whatever lies ahead when tournament pairings are announced on Friday morning by the MIAA.
The Rams went 1-0-1 this past week to close out their regular season with an outstanding 11-3-4 record after earning a 2-0 win over CAC rival Essex Tech last Thursday and a scoreless tie with non-league rival Lowell Catholic on Monday.
Shawsheen coach Tom Severo was happy with the way his team closed out the regular season this week, and has been thrilled with what they have accomplished throughout the regular season.
“I was very happy with the regular season, especially considering the number of good players we lost to graduation off of last year’s team,” Severo said. “It is just a testament to the kids who returned this season and how hard they worked all season to improve every day.”
The Rams started off their final week with an impressive 2-0 win over another tournament ready team, Essex Tech, on Senior Day at Shawsheen last Thursday afternoon.
In a showdown between two teams each with ten wins Shawsheen prevailed 2-0 in this hard fought battle, dropping Essex to 10-3-3 on the season. Fittingly enough on Senior Day, Rams senior Chris Melo struck twice a minute apart late in the first half to tally the only goals scored on the day.
Junior Tyler Archibald of Wilmington had both assists. The first goal was a thing of beauty, coming with two minutes left to play in the first half. Archibald made a beautiful pass directly across the goal mouth and Melo finished on the far post with a sliding shot. One minute later the pair hooked up again ending with Melo depositing a bullet into the far corner of the net. Playing well for Shawsheen were seniors Dan Archibald of Wilmington, Matt Pustizzi, and Zach Langlois. Earning the shutout was junior goalkeeper Tyler Newhouse of Wilmington.
“That was a very good win for us,” Severo said. “We played really well and we scored two outstanding goals. That was a solid all-around team game.”
Shawsheen was on the road to play Lowell Catholic on Monday in their season finale as the team's struggled to a 0-0 tie. It was probably fitting that both teams we unable to score as both were missing a top forward due to concussion protocol. Playing well for the Rams were freshman Cam Camelio, junior Anthony Papa and senior Jordan Nott and Matt Pustizzi. Newhouse, meanwhile, picked up his second consecutive touchdown.
“It was kind of a struggle of a game,” Severo said. “We actually played pretty well, but we just couldn’t put one in the net.”
Severo is hoping that come the first round of the tournament, which will most likely be this weekend, they will once again start putting the ball in the net. He knows it will not be easy to advance against the great competition in the sectional tournament, but at the same time, he has confidence in his team to get the job done.
“I think if we play well, and play to our capabilities, we can do well,” Severo said. “We are pretty well used to what we want to do. We have been working together all season long trying to get better and we had a great regular season. We exceeded any expectations that we had for the season, so hopefully we can keep it going in the post season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.