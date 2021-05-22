TEWKSBURY – The combination of terrific pitching, timely hitting and for the most part solid defense, the Tewksbury Memorial High School softball team earned its first win of the season, beating Haverhill, 6-0, on a beautiful warm evening.
Last Thursday night, with home games being shifted to Hazel Field from Memorial Field, sophomore southpaw Sam Ryan tossed a 1-hit shut out, while walking two and striking out 11 to lead the way. None of the Hillies base runners reached third base.
“Sam's pitches were awesome, she was hitting her spots and her confidence (continues to build). She gave up just one hit. She mowed them down today. She needed this for her confidence. She is just a beast – she is everything you want in a pitcher,” said head coach Brittney Kannan-Souza.
On the opposite end, Ryan was one of three batters to crush extra base hits on the night. Rebecca Harris was the first to do it as she stroked a one-out double in the bottom of the first to score Ryan, who had reached first on a dropped third strike.
The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the third. With one out and the bases empty, Ryan crushed a shot to center field for a triple. Two batters later she scored on a RBI single to center by Harris, who took second on the bobble. She then scored on a RBI triple by Perkins, a shot over the left fielder's head. And the rally continued when Ashley Giordano reached first on a dropped third strike, allowing Perkins to score.
Tewksbury added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth on a single to right field by Perkins, a double steal and two defensive errors.
“We hit very well and it was from everybody,” said Kannan-Souza. “We have a lot of strong hitters but we also can play a little bit of the small game. We do have some solid, line drive hitters and that's all that we can ask for is to make that solid contact and execute through the ball. They all made great adjustments throughout this game which was great to see. They take that coaching and they apply it, which is great to see with so many young kids.”
Harris and Perkins had two hits each and combined to go 4-for-6 with a double, triple, three runs scores and a stolen base. Ryan was 1-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored.
“Our defense is solid, our offense is solid and now finally, we can compete with all of these MVC teams and we think we can give a lot of these teams a good run,” said the coach.
The following night, Tewksbury blanked the Hillies again, 3-0, but this time it took eight innings. Freshman pitcher Whitney Gigante was indeed gigantic in this game as she earned his first varsity win and shut out, giving up eight hits, while walking one and striking out ten.
Offensively, Sam Ryan got things going in the eighth with a single and scored on a three base error which followed.
Defensively, Iandoli was excellent at second base making a number of plays.
Ryan finished 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base, Harris was 1-for-2 with a run scored, two walks and three stolen bases and Perkins was 0-for-2, but scored a run and walked twice.
On Monday, the winning streak continued as the Redmen knocked off Andover 8-4. Andover took a 2-0 lead before the Redmen scored single runs in the second and third, before adding four in the fourth and two more in the sixth.
The offense was led by home runs by Ryan and Perkins, while Ryan also added a triple. She ended the day 3-for-4 with two runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base, and she was also the winning pitcher, going the distance, giving up two earned runs and striking out seven.
Ashley Giordano, Iandoli and Gianna Pendola each had two hits, while Iandoli knocked in one and Pendola scored two runs, while Paige Talbot also contributed with a double and two RBI.
The incredible week continued on Tuesday night with a come from behind dramatic 4-3 win over the same Andover club to make it 4-1 to start the season.
Tewksbury trailed 3-2 going to the bottom of the sixth. Sam Perkins hit a ground ball and reached second on the over throw an error and she scored on a RBI single by Katie Cueva. That’s when senior Paige Talbot came off the bench to pinch hit and delivered a game winning RBI triple coming on an 0-2 count, which scored Cueva with what turned out to be the game winner.
Gigante was the winning pitcher, improving to 2-0 on the season. The righty allowed five hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out eight.
Iandoli led Tewksbury with two hits and an RBI. Katie Cueva and Giordano also had RBIs.
