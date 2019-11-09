TEWKSBURY - While the Tewksbury High volleyball team continues to come to terms with Tuesday night’s heartbreaking loss to Lynnfield, not to mention the end of the line for two-thirds of the roster, there is hope for the future, and her name is Carinna Barron.
The freshman libero had a tremendous first year with Tewksbury, one acknowledged by the league with Barron being named to Merrimack Valley Small All Conference First Team.
While many players are fairly new to the game when they go out for the varsity as freshman, Barron was already a seasoned pro, so to speak, which might explain why she was very much at home in the thick of a hotly-contested, high stakes match like the other night.
Barron brought the skills with her this year, but her older teammates made it possible for her to thrive, and she appreciates them, very much.
“I’ve been playing since forever,” she said, before going into how her first season with the Redmen has gone. “It’s been pretty good; all the girls have been really sweet. They’ve taught me a lot. It’s been a good season.”
Barron has been quite a welcome addition to the squad for coach Allie Luppi, who has seen the positive impact the freshman would have from the opening match of the season against North Andover. Her quickness, skills, smart decision-making and poise under pressure has helped provide the backbone to the team.
“She’s super-exciting as a freshman,” said Luppi. “She’s obviously super-super-skilled. She’s so quick; she can pick up literally anything. She’s really aggressive with her serve and aggressive defensively, willing to dive to pick up balls, and also good with talking and serve receive.”
“I think it went really well for my first year,” said Barron, who we talked to after the team’s first round victory over Greater Lawrence, last Thursday. “I’m excited for the next three years, but this year was really good.”
The Redmen already had a good libero with Emily Butler, last year’s starter, but Barron’s tools for the sport were undeniable and she could not be denied. Butler became the starter at defensive specialist and the pair had a tremendous season defending the backline, with Butler making All-MVC Small Second Team.
Tewksbury’s defense, with Alli Wild also helping out in back, was probably the difference in Tewksbury taking two sets against Lynnfield, this year, as opposed to getting shutout, last year, albeit in three high quality games.
“She was great to start, definitely, but she has definitely grown,” said Luppi, speaking of Barron’s growth through her first season. “The more you play with people, the more you settle in, especially on the back row and defense. When you get used to playing with somebody, then you know, when the balls are in between, whose going to pick those up. So we’ve been able to settle in the back row, and mesh and gel.”
Luppi is probably still dealing with the pain of the Lynnfield loss, and the end of a truly great Tewksbury team, but when August rolls around, next summer, she will have at least one great building block with which to develop a new tourney team.
“She has been an outstanding player and a staple for us in the back row,” said Luppi, of Barron. “I’m excited to see her grow as a player over what is now the next three years. That should be really cool.”
In addition to Barron, the Redmen will welcome back sophomore twins Katie Cueva and Maddie Cueva, who are the favorites to start next year as the outside hitters.
