TEWKSBURY – For as long as he can remember, all Nick Wilson has wanted to do was take part in a Thanksgiving Football game. That time is here, Thursday in fact, when the two-way senior lineman and captain, will put on his Redmen jersey for the final time.
It will certainly be a morning where he hopes he can keep his emotions in check, but also leave Alumni Field celebrating with one last victory.
“I am an emotional guy. This game is going to mean a lot. I've been thinking about it – this being my senior year, being up here as a senior. I've been thinking about this moment ever since I started playing football when I was in the fourth grade,” he said. “I remember being at the old field, standing along the fence on my tippy-toes so I could see over it so I could watch the game. (Thursday' game) is going to be crazy. I'm definitely going to be sad and there will be some anger flowing around and just a ton of emotion, but as soon as that first whistle blows, it's all game. We'll be ready to go.”
The game was introduced to him by his father Mike, who was a guard/defensive end on the 1983 Redmen team, which finished 3-6-1, but were 8-2 during his junior year. Mike played for Bob Aylward, the father of current coach Brian Aylward.
“(The rivalry) has gone back as far as I can remember. My dad told me stories from when he played and his teams. He played for Coach Aylward's father (Bob). I actually wear the same number he wore, number 67,” said Nick with the biggest smile. “He played defensive end. My dad told me how when he played there was a camp before this Thanksgiving Day game, so if you're not in the (state) championship game, this (Thanksgiving Day) game is the biggest one you'll ever play.”
Nick's father and other family members, which includes older brother Michael, who played baseball and graduated from Shawsheen Tech, will all be in the stands watching this No. 67 take on a much improved Wilmington team. A Wilmington team that has not won a Turkey Game since around the time Nick was standing on his tippy-toes, trying to see over the chain linked fence.
“I know that they have a grudge against us, the same though as we have a grudge against them,” said Nick. “We have been head-on-head in this game for what 87 years now? They definitely have a chip on their shoulder, but so do we. We're ready to go and will be ready. We're always ready to go. We'll go out there anytime and get the job done. We love to hit, we love to get physical and we love to play football.”
This is the third year of varsity for Nick. He was a reserve player on the defensive side of the ball as a sophomore. During the Fall-2 season, he played pretty much all defensively as a tackle, and once in a while mixed in offensively to give other guys a break here and there. This year he's a two-way player, who has continued to improve and is part of two terrific lines – the offense which has over 2,600 offensive yards and a defensive line which has given up just 1,002 rushing yards all season.
"Nick's another guy who plays with a lot of emotion. He gives it everything that he's got, every time out. He's a guy who probably has a little bit more experience than most of these other guys," said Coach Aylward. "He was rotating in on the defensive line as a sophomore. Last year he played a lot on defense, more so than offense as he would give guys a rest."
During the Fall-2 season, Aylward came up with a new play, putting Wilson in the offensive backfield whenever the team needs a tough yard or two. It has worked out really well throughout the course of this year, even so he expanded it to several different plays, and sometimes floats fellow senior captain Cole Kimtis in there with Wilson.
"It started out as not really a gimmicky thing, but just trying to maximize the personnel that we have," said Aylward. "If the best eleven that we can put out there include more lineman than five, why wouldn't you do that? Just because traditional thought is that you have to have this many at this position and that position. For us, it's about, what's going to move the sticks and give us the best chance to win. As long as the kids can line up properly and execute and be on assignment, we'll do it that way."
For Wilson, there's nothing like being the lead block and opening holes for his QB Danny Fleming and the other backs. He said when Coach Aylward calls his number for the play, he is chomping at the bit to cause some havoc.
"Coach made up a new formation (with me lining up in the backfield) and he told me just to run forward at the first guy I see and I said 'OK, easy enough' so it kind of progressed from there," said Wilson. "Now we have more plays with it with it just being me back there or there's some with Cole (Kimtis) back there. We're just putting a couple of big bodies in front of our running back to get the job done."
That they have done. Just last week against Wayland, Fleming rushed for over 250 yards.
“Danny has been awesome. He really stepped up and I'm so happy that he came back (after playing last season at Bishop Guertin),” said Wilson. “I grew up playing with him ever since I was in the fourth grade so it's awesome to have him back. I love everyone we play with on the line. We got Davenche (Sydney) last year, so we all came together as a family - we're all brothers.”
Wilson said that as a captain, he's never been more proud of the entire team than how they played in that extremely physical back-and-forth battle with Wayland. Tewksbury came out on top 35-30, but it certainly wasn't easy.
“After a couple of hard losses, we all came out, kept our heads on track, no one quit and no one kept their heads down. Everyone kept their emotions high, they were ready to go and we got down to business,” he said.
Now they have one more business trip before the season and careers come to an end. It's a short trip next door to Wilmington and Wilson said the plan is to continue to do what they have done every single week.
“Of course (we're going to be physical). Always – always. Be physical, play with your heart, play with your head and get it done,” he said. “This season has been awesome. It has been great coming out here and fighting with the boys. I have loved every single second of it.”
