On Saturday, the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association named Tewksbury Memorial High School junior Makayla Paige its Female Athlete of the Year for indoor track. Lowell High senior Richmond Kwaateng was the male winner.
Paige had yet another incredible season, breaking numerous school, meet, state and New England records, well as holding the No. 1 time in the entire country in the 600-meters and the sixth best time in the country in the 800-meters.
The reigning two-time Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, who was also named the Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year last winter, was the Division 3 Eastern Mass Champion in both the 300-meters (40.42) and the 600-meters (1:29.70). Her mark in the 600, broke the all-time mark at the Reggie Lewis Center, as well as in Massachusetts and New England.
The following week she was crowned the All-State Champion in the 600-meters with a time of 1:30.61, which was her third combined individual all-state championship title, the most out of anyone in school history, surpassing Bev Leuken, who won two back in the early 1980s.
At one time during the indoor season, Paige had the top time in the entire state in six different events including: 200 (25.46), 300 (40.13), 400 (57.42), 600 (1:30.72), 800 (2:08.01) and as part of the sprint medley relay team (4:09.69), which captured first place at the Division 3 state relay meet with Paige's incredible come from behind win as the anchor leg.
Besides the state competition, Paige was also the winner of the prestigious Millrose Games held in New York. Running against the top competition in the country, she came from behind to post a time of 1:30.28, which also ranked No. 1 in the country at the time.
Also during the season, Paige broke the school record in the 400-meters with a time of 57.42, while competing at the Boston University mini-meet. Her time broke a mark set by Jess Bridle back in 2012. Paige was also second in the 500-meters (1:12.35) at BU's Last Chance Meet and also 11th at the Terrier Classic, an open meet with college and adult runners, competing in the 800-meters.
To date, Paige holds the state's all-time first and second best times in the 600 (1:29.70 and 1:30.28), second in the 500 (1:12.35), fourth in the 800 (2:08.01), 17th in the 200 (25.46), 22nd in the 400 (57.42) and 28th in the 300 (40.13) and is also a part of three of the top relay teams.
After winning the All-State Meet, Paige elected to forgo the New England Meet where she would have been the No. 1 seed, and work towards the New Balance National Meet, which was supposed to be held on March 15th in New York but was cancelled due to the coronavirus. She was planning on running in the 800-meters, where she ranked No. 6 in the entire country.
