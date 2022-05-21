TEWKSBURY – A year ago, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Softball team put together one of the more magical seasons in program history, going from one of the cellar of the Merrimack Valley Conference two years prior, to winning the league title and advancing to the Division 2 North Sectional Championship game.
Heading into this season, with six/seven starters back, and then a host of newcomers, mostly freshmen and sophomores, the Redmen had high expectations to remain near the top of the standings again, but no matter how much talent and experience you have, you still need to go out, execute and win.
On Friday night, the Redmen trailed North Andover 3-0 going to the last of the fifth inning. From there, Tewksbury scored six runs, only to see the Scarlet Knights answer with three more. Then in the bottom of the sixth, the pesky and determined Redmen, pushed across two more runs, which not only gave the team the victory, but clinched the second straight MVC Division 2 Championship crown.
“That game was a true test for us. We were down 3-0 and then kept coming back,” said senior captain Madison Stovesand.
This title is believed to be the 13th in program history, and second under head coach Brittney Kannan. She has said since day one that if this team was going to repeat last year's success, they couldn't just depend on one or two players.
“This team is a great one,” said the coach. “They have played like a unit this entire year so far. They have showed grit with playing from behind if a few games but never gave up. We play in the most competitive conference around and I am so proud of the way they have battled in every game. To be back-to-back MVC 2 champs is something for them to be proud of, but they aren’t stopping there. Our pitchers have kept us in every game, our defense has been locked in and our offense has been productive. We have 13 kids on our team and ALL 13 have contributed multiple ways.”
Friday's win gave the Redmen a 13-2 overall record. The two blemishes have come against two of the other top teams in the state with Billerica, in the second game of the season, and then against Lowell back on May 9th. Both of those teams compete in MVC D1. Tewksbury has gone perfect against the other D2 teams including two-game sweeps over North Andover and Andover, and have also beat Haverhill and Lawrence once each, with the second match-ups coming this week.
Obviously the pitching from reigning MVC Player of the Year Sam Ryan, as well as Whitney Gigante, and the consistent hitting from Ryan, Sam Perkins and Becca Harris has all played a huge role, but Stovesand said that another big reason for the title is the team atmosphere. Four returning varsity players from last year elected not to come back and that opened the door for many underclassmen to come in and they have delivered on and off the field.
“The way that we have been working so well together, this year compared to last year, is just so different. It's easier to mesh with the younger girls. (We're successful) because of the off-the field chemistry,” said Stovesand, who will be attending Endicott College in the fall.
Stovesand is having tons of fun with this team. She's the one dancing and cheering on her teammates saying with a big laugh, “I think this group of girls brings it out of me,” and as playful as she can be, she's also that leader that every team needs. She has bounced from various positions going from third base to second base this year, batted ninth or not batted at all, yet none of that makes a difference.
“(Coach will) put me anywhere and it doesn't really matter to me, honestly. Any infield position to me looks the same,” she said. “I know you have to alter the way you play a little bit, depending on the side of the field that you're on, but it's not that much different playing third or second.”
The other senior on the team is Gianna Pendola, who will be off to Merrimack College in a few months. She too has batted towards the bottom of the order and that hasn't phased her. That leadership has been vital, and also has been important as the team's most experienced outfielder. She has played flawlessly in right field in each of the past two years, while this year, she has two new teammates in the other spots, Alyssa Adams in center and mostly Sydney Whalen in left and they are also showing off some leather.
“We have practiced a lot more on outfield (play) specifically this year, which I'm really enjoying. All three of us out there have definitely learned a lot,” said Pendola.
After the North Andover game, Tewksbury has just five regular season games left, ending with a rematch against Billerica a week from Thursday. After that, the team will again compete in the post-season, but this year is different with the statewide format. Both seniors believe that Tewksbury has what it takes to put together another magical run.
“I think we can go all the way (and win a state championship title). We just progressively keep getting better every game. We're cleaner. We hit the ball better,” said Stovesand, before Pendola added, “Getting to the sectional final last year I think will help us this year. (We know what it takes) and we have a lot of girls on the team who were part of that.”
And they have a lot of girls on the team who have been a part of two straight league titles, while playing in arguably the toughest public school league in the state.
