NEW JERSEY/TEWKSBURY, MA – Back in 2016, Emily Sessa had a tremendous cross-country season for the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' team. She along with her sister Rachel finished in a tie for the Merrimack Valley Conference championship individual title, before Emily went on to have an incredible three week stretch including winning the Eastern Mass Division 4 title, finishing fourth at the Division 2 All-State Meet and then 23rd at the Regionals held in New York.
After superb seasons of indoor and outdoor track, which included helping the Redmen win their first ever All-State Championship in the spring, Sessa graduated from TMHS and moved on to her next chapter, going next door to UMass-Lowell to a track scholarship to run all three seasons for the Division 1 River Hawks.
Since the fall of 2017, Sessa has had a real nice career. She finished tenth at last year's America East Conference championship meet in cross-country and has had a number of solid performances in both indoor and outdoor track, ranging from middle to distance events. During that time she battled an injury which led her to be red-shirted during last winter's season, but overall she certainly has held her own since making the leap from Division 3/4 in high school to Division 1 in college.
This past Friday, the senior was able to put it all together and have the best race of her college career. At the AE cross-country championships held at the Seaview Golf Course in Galloway, New Jersey, she finished third overall with a 5K time of 17:54.85. She finished behind Binghamton's Emily Mackay and Lowell's Kaley Richards (17:27.75), who finished within seven-tenths of a second of one another and are considered two of the top collegiate runners in the entire country.
The performances by Richards, Sessa and their teammates, was more than enough for the River Hawks to take the AE championship meet crown for the first time since the program was elevated to D1 back in 2013-'14.
“(Head coach) Gary (Gardner) told me that I could come in the top five and I just had to believe in myself,” said Sessa. “Other people have told me the same thing. I guess I don't put as much confidence in myself as much as other people do which is really nice that I have a whole team that supports me.
“I've never really expected a lot from myself. It's always been such a personal struggle of mine. I can have fabulous workouts and feel confident and then when I toe the line and I see these other girls who are just so strong and so fit, I'm like 'oh boy here we go'. I was the most calm in this race, I put confidence in myself, I put confidence in my teammates and I just said 'we're going to do this together, and I'm going to (my part) for them'.”
Gardner said that over the years Sessa has made significant progress and certainly has had more that respectable career. He agreed with Emily saying the difference of finishing tenth to third, is all about having and retaining that confidence.
“For Emily competing in cross-country at our level, it's been a slow build of confidence,” said Gardner. “Obviously she's gotten better as an athlete, she's gotten stronger as an athlete, but a huge piece for her is just the confidence to be able to compete with the other top Division 1 girls in our region on a cross-country course.
“She was the Merrimack Valley Conference champion, but that's a different level of where we are at. It was just about getting her to the point where she could really believe that she could compete with these other runners. It started happening last year. She was tenth at the conference meet and this year she came back as an entirely different athlete, physically but more so mentally and having the confidence in herself.”
So what transpired over the last year?
“Some of it was maturity, not so much maturity in life but just understanding what she can do,” he said. “(Another reason is) being surrounded by Kaley (Richards), Izzie (Geising) and Jenna (Solimine) with Kaley and Jenna from the Merrimack Valley Conference and just seeing how much better they have each gotten, especially Kaley and for Emily to be able to practice with her everyday.
“There's a difference between Kaley and Emily, but not by much and gaining that confidence knowing that there's only a handful of people in the entire US who can run with Kaley on any particular day. With having Kaley in practice, it certainly gives Emily a big boost knowing that she can basically handle anything thrown at her because she has one of the best kids in the entire country who throws everything at her everyday in practice. I think that has not only been a such a huge difference for Emily, but it's been a major contributor for our team.”
When Sessa was preparing for the race, she said the nerves she normally deals with seemed to have disappeared.
“This was probably the one of the calmest that I have ever been before a race, which is really weird because this was the most important one of the season,” she said. “Gary told me to just follow how I have been racing the whole season — so get out there, stay within distance so I'll be able to outkick people especially over the last one-thousand meters. (He also said) not to go out too far where you fall back, so let them come back to you. Honestly, I did that exact thing that he told me to do. I sat back in probably (seventh through tenth spot) but over the last two thousand meters, I started picking people off.
“When I saw the two girls who were in third and fourth, truly start coming back towards me, that's when I was like 'OK, this is when I have to go'. I just went and honestly it's kind of a blur. I try to think back but literally everything just happened so fast. I crossed the line and I looked at Kaley and at asked her if she won and she said 'no, I don't think I got her at the end'. I was really sad because I really wanted Kaley to win, so the next ten minutes was just a blur, sad, confused state.
“We all wanted Kaley to win and second place is still fabulous. She led the entire race and (Mackay) just outkicked her at the very end. We walked back to our stuff and all of a sudden someone came over to us and said we did it, so then this roll of tears, joy and laughter just overwhelmed us and brushed everything away.”
With her third place finish at this championship meet, Sessa earned All-Conference honors, something she was used too back during her high school days.
“It's definitely different. In high school, I felt that we focused a lot on team and when I got here, that was really hard for me because you're not going into a dual meet trying to beat a different team, you are going into a race to focus on yourself in that moment so by the end of the season, you have that one big team race,” she said. “I think I am a very big team oriented person, so that was a bit of a struggle for me because going into a race, obviously I want to do well, but in this particular race, what am I doing it for? I really struggled finding a purpose — it was like 'I'm not chasing this girl down to win a team title — I'm chasing down a girl to better myself'.
“It was hard for me to find that medium and to make that progression, so it was 'I'm doing this so by the end of the season, I'll be able to do it for my team'. That was a little hard but I feel like things are finally just clicking for me.”
The River Hawks didn't qualify for the D1 Nationals, only Richards did as an individual. But in two weeks the track season will start and Sessa will be back with the team.
“Emily's a great kid. Her progress has been tremendous. We had a girl named Sarah Bonomo, who ran for us years ago and that's Emily's cousin. That's how the connection came in as Emily knew a lot about our program (through Sarah). Sarah was one of my favorite athletes and now Emily is turning into one of my favorite kids so that was a pretty cool connection,” said Gardner.
Bonomo was also an outstanding distance runner at both TMHS and UML and Sessa said that it means a lot for her to follow in her footsteps, literally and figuratively.
“I looked up to Sarah since I was probably six years old. She was fast, she was cool, she was pretty and she came to UMass-Lowell. She has her whole life together now. She has a beautiful family and that's so cool. I wanted and want to be like that. She is a huge reason why I came here,” said Sessa.
