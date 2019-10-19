MILFORD — The Tewksbury High Cheerleading team kicked off their competition season this past weekend, competing in the Milford Invitational against many other talented schools from across the state.
The Redmen got their season off to a fantastic start, earning a second-place finish among the five teams in their division, with East Bridgewater taking first place.
“We scored really well for our first competition,” Tewksbury coach Paige Winn said. “There were some mistakes, but that's what you want at the start of the season. You want your peak to be when you get to states.”
While, as Winn said, there were some mistakes, the team’s overall performance was very good. And as Winn also noted, perfection is not expected at this early stage of the season.
“I always tell my cheerleaders that the beginning of the season is when you want to get the silly mistakes out of the way,” Winn said. “That way when practice comes around, we plan for those mistakes and work at preventing them.
“I never expect a perfect routine the first few competitions, they are mostly for experience for when leagues, regionals and states roll around. I’m proud of them. They work hard every day on and off the mat. They always strive to be better than yesterday and it shows. I’m excited to see what the rest of the season holds for these girls. “
While it was a good start to the season, Winn sees even bigger things ahead for her team, who has been increasing their level of difficulty in practice.
“We have been working to take our routine to the next level from last season. This year I have pushed the team to do elite skills that they have not performed before at a competition,” Winn said. “This past Sunday we did not have the perfect routine, but my athletes went out and pushed themselves to hit the best skills they could. We have a routine that has been choreographed to maximize the rubric and score in the highest ranges.”
The members of the TMHS varsity cheerleading squad are: senior captains Gianna DiGiorgio, Kristina Johnson, Katey Lowry and Kaitlyn Staskywicz, fellow seniors Lexi Palmisano, Rebecca Cardia, Kate Rose and Abigail O’Keefe, juniors Jennie Asselin and Ariana Perron, sophomores Jillian Mantel, Annemarie Sullivan, Olivia Capelo, Zoe Kalogeropoulos and Tricia Woodford, and freshmen Amanda Ogden, Jessica Lowry and Lauren Ryder.
