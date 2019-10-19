The TMHS Cheerleading team finished in second place at this weekend’s Milford Invitational Meet. The team includes front row from left: head coach Paige Winn, captain Gianna DiGiorgio, captain Kaitlyn Staskywicz, captain Katey Lowry, captain Kristina Johnson and assistant coach Melanie Somerville; second row from left, Olivia Capelo, Jessica Lowry, Ariana Perron, Jillian Mantel and Amanda Ogden; Back row from left, Jennie Asselin, Tricia Woodford, Rebecca Cardia, Kate Rose, Lauren Ryder and Abigail O’Keefe. Missing from photo: Zoe Kalogeropoulos and Lexi Palmisano. (courtesy photo).