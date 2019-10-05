TEWKSBURY — After starting out with four wins against league opponents, the Tewksbury Memorial High School field hockey team fell victim to two extremely strong Merrimack Valley Conference teams this past week, losing a crazy offensive game to Methuen, 6-3, before falling to Central Catholic, 7-2, on Monday afternoon.
The 0-2 week puts Tewksbury at 4-4 overall and 4-2 in the league — non-league losses to Tyngsboro and Marblehead.
In the Methuen game, the Rangers had leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2, before making it 4-2. Tewksbury grabbed one back before the Rangers scored two late goals in the second half to put the game away.
"It was a great game and we really played well," said Redmen head coach Jordan Russell. "I thought both teams were in control, just ready to score right from the start. It just went back-and-forth and back-and-forth. In the first half, one team would get one and other team would get one and it kept going one and one and we were down 4-3 at half. Then we held them off until the very end of the second half and that's when they scored the last two goals. It was just such a great game and I thought we really played well."
Down 1-0, Ryan Quinn scored on an assist from Tori Schille. Then down 2-1, Mia Gaglione scored on an assist from Quinn. Then Methuen scored the next two goals to go up 4-2 before Quinn found the back of the net for the second time of the game making it a 4-3 game at the halftime break.
The Redmen were held off the scoreboard in the second half and did the same against Methuen until the final minutes when the Rangers struck for two more tallies to close out the game at 6-3.
On Monday, Tewksbury hosted an outstanding Central Catholic team, who after a sluggish start, popped in four quick goals and were up 4-1 at the half before adding three more in the second.
"Central Catholic is very good, no doubt, but I didn't think we played well," said Russell. "I hate making excuses but the only thing I can think of is we had the breast cancer walk (on Sunday) and then had practice right after that, so maybe they were tired because it was such a long day. Even warming up for this game they seemed a little bit sluggish. I was hoping they would start jostling around a bit and get going but it really didn't happen."
Quinn scored both goals, including an absolutely beautiful tally on her first one. She took a pass up the left wing, fought off a defender, who was on her back, then stickhandled the ball to the outside, before coming back to the inside and beating the goalie on a great backhand shot, which came late in the first half. She added her second goal off a rebound coming right before the final whistle.
Tewksbury faced Lawrence on Wednesday in its annual 'Play for the Cure' game with results not known as of press time and then will go on the road for three straight with trips to Dracut, Chelmsford and Lowell on Friday, Monday and Wednesday with times of 4 pm, 5:30 pm and 4 pm, respectively.
After the home game with Lawrence, Tewksbury has just one home game the rest of the season against non-league opponent Auburn on October 11th, while the other eight games will be on the road.
With the 4-4-0 record, the Redmen have eight points and need ten more (either five wins or four wins and two ties) in order to reach the state tournament. Already this season, Tewksbury has defeated Lawrence, Dracut and Lowell, but the second half of the schedule is much tougher with games against Auburn, Andover, North Andover and Methuen, before ending with a non-leaguer with Wilmington.
"We have Lawrence, Dracut and Lowell in three of our next four games and we certainly hope we can win those games and that would be a big morale booster for us before we face Auburn, who is a powerhouse," said Russell.
FUNDRAISERS
On Sunday, the entire TMHS Field Hockey team took part in the annual "Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk," something the program has done since the early 1990s when Pat Ryser took over as head coach.
"It was great and the girls raised around $800. It was a gorgeous day and then everyone came here afterwards for practice. It was awesome," said Russell.
The fundraising events don't stop there as Wednesday's game with Lawrence is also the annual "Play for a Cure Game" in honor of the late Meghan McCarthy, a former player.
GIRLS AND BOYS SOCCER
The Redmen Girls Soccer team dropped both of its games this week to Central Catholic 3-1 and to Billerica 3-0. Brenna Cassidy scored the lone goal in the loss to Central.
Julia Cafferty had a phenomenal game according to coach Samantha Tavantzis, making 22 saves.
The two losses puts the team's record to 5-2-1. There's ten games left on the schedule and the Redmen need seven points (three wins and a tie) in order to qualify for the state tournament once again. Tewksbury has four straight road games — part of their eight game road trip — with stops at Dracut on Thursday, a much improved Chelmsford team on Tuesday, before a rematch with Andover on Oct 10th and then a non-leaguer with Auburn on Oct 14th.
The boys team defeated Methuen 3-1 last Wednesday before losing to Chelmsford, 2-1 on Tuesday, bringing the team's overall record to 2-6-1. Junior Pat Demelo scored two goals and Nabil Barkallah had the other one in the win, while he also grabbed an assist.
Goalie Liam Cafferty made four saves and in front of him Shawn Manson and Alec Cranston both played well.
Tewksbury will have a busy week ahead with four games in eight days starting with a home game Thursday against Central Catholic before an "Endowment Game" against Somerville on Friday, which means the outcome will not count in the standings. Then next week wil be a trip to Andover on Tuesday before coming home next Thursday to face Haverhill. The Redmen would have to sweep Central, Andover and Haverhill to have any kind of shot of making the state tournament.
