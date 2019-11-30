BILLERICA – For the Shawsheen Tech Football team, last Friday night’s matchup with Assabet Valley turned into the Murphy’s Law of football games, in that anything that possibly could go wrong for the Rams did go wrong in their 28-13 loss in the semi-finals of the Large School Vocational playoffs at Alumni Field.
In an almost unbelievable stretch of misfortune, the Rams turned the ball over six times, including twice fumbling inside the Assabet two-yard line, and fumbling a kickoff return, lost one of their starting running backs in the first quarter and had a kickoff return for a touchdown called back on a penalty.
But despite all of that, the Rams actually had the ball, down by just one touchdown 20-13, with a chance to drive for the game winning score late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Rams, one more piece of misfortune ended their night when Assabet ended the potential game winning drive with an interception return for a touchdown with just under five minutes left in the game.
“We had more turnovers than a bakery tonight,” quipped Shawsheen coach Al Costabile moments after seeing his team’s post season come to an end. “You can’t lose a turnover battle like that and think you are going to beat a good team.
“Assabet is a real good football team and they are very well coached. We left anywhere from 12 to 14 points on the field, and if we don’t do that, it could have been a much different game.”
No. 3 Assabet (8-2) had taken an early lead over the No. 2 Rams (8-2) on the opening possession of the game, marching 60 yards on six plays and capping the drive with a five-yard run by freshman running back Cole Nelson with 7:40 still remaining in the first quarter to make the score 6-0 after the failed extra point kick.
As well as Assabet had moved the ball in their opening drive, the Rams were equally effective on their possession, marching from their 30-yard line to Aztecs one, behind some great running by Wilmington running backs Dylan Timmons and Diondre Turner (18 carries, 109 yards).
Timmons had a tremendous nine-yard run to give the Rams a first and goal at the one-yard line, nearly getting caught in the backfield before turning on the jets and coming up just short of the goal line.
On the next play, Timmons tried to punch it in with a run up the middle, but a brutal hit to his shoulder not only forced the ball loose for a fumble recovery by Assabet, but also knocked the Shawsheen star out of the game with an injury, which was a huge blow to the Rams.
Shawsheen did overcome the loss of Timmons on their next drive, marching from the 50-yard line to the Assabet two where once again had a first and goal, but on the very next play another fumble returned the ball to the Aztecs once again, keeping the score at 6-0 midway through the second quarter.
“Not only did we have the turnovers, but they came at real critical times, at the very worst times,” Costabile said. “We moved the ball very well and played well offensively at times, defensively we also played very well at times. We just feel like we should have more to show for it.”
Shawsheen would stop Assabet on a fourth down on their next possession on a sack by Santino Garofalo of Tewksbury, and they would once again move into Assabet territory late in the half, but once again they turned the ball over, this time on an interception inside the Assabet ten-yard line.
After shutting down the Rams on the opening possession of the second half, Assabet would extend their lead on a nine play, 59-yard drive capped off by a one yard run by DJ Doucette. The extra point once again failed, but the Aztecs now led 12-0 with 3:30 left in the quarter.
Shawsheen’s Josiah Martinez of Wilmington returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for an apparent touchdown, but the play was called back due an illegal block in the back penalty. It didn’t matter to the Rams or to Martinez, as they were not going to be denied this time around, getting on the board on a 33-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Chris Disciscio to Martinez on a leaping catch on the final play of the third quarter. Randy Leavitt’s extra point brought the Rams to within 12-7 as the teams headed to the final 12 minutes.
Assabet once again made it a two-score game on an 18-yard run by Justin Giusti with 7:58 left in the game, which coupled with the two point conversion made the score 20-7. Giusti was the third different running back to score for Assabet in the game, highlighting just how difficult the Aztecs are to defend.
Once again Martinez responded by returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, this time from 77 yards out, and this time there were no flags on the play, bringing the Rams within 20-13 after the missed extra point with 7:42 left in the game.
“That was just a great effort by Josiah. What a phenomenal effort, really,” Costabile said. “Just tremendous. He really did a great job.”
The Shawsheen defense forced Assabet to punt on their next possession and the Rams took over at their own 20-yard line with 5:08 left in the game looking for a game tying or game winning score. But instead, on second down, Assabet’s Jake Taylor picked off a Shawsheen pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown with 4:16 left in the game that made the score 28-13 and pretty much sealed the Rams fate.
