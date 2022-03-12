TEWKSBURY – The old saying is “it's not how you start, it's how you finish.” Well that certainly applies to the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Hockey team in their Division 2 statewide tournament game opener held Thursday night at a packed Breakaway Ice Center.
The Redmen didn't play well for most of the game – some due to the neutral zone trap that Melrose played – but did enough to come away with a 6-2 victory.
This game was anything but a four-goal win as the No. 1 ranked Redmen scored two empty-netters in the final 2:31 to officially put away the No. 32 seed, and 1-win Red Raiders team.
“They played a trap (against us and sometimes) bad things happen – guys try to be individuals and do things by themselves, and try to skate the puck out of the (defensive) zone,” said Redmen coach Derek Doherty. “We talked about it (after the first period) and (thought) we made the adjustments, but it went back to 'let's do it ourselves getting the puck out of the zone'.
“That's where we fall into that trap (where bad things happen). We have to do a better job with that and we're better off just breaking the puck out of the zone like we normally do. But the other team is trying to set the tone because every time is coming after us, plain and simple.
“Good teams find ways to win and that's what we did tonight. It wasn't pretty – they had I think ten shots on net, but it's just those fluky things that can happen. That's what you really worry about against a team like that.”
The game was scoreless until less than five minutes left in the first period when Jason Cooke came off the left-hand circle and rifled a wrist shot past freshman goalie Matthew Fuccione, who played extremely well for the Red Raiders with 28 saves. Senior Cole Stone was given the assist on the goal.
Just 40 seconds into the second, Melrose's best player, senior TJ Sullivan, stripped a Tewksbury defenseman of the puck, then beat Ben O'Keefe short stick side to tie the game up at 1-1.
The score remained tied and with 2:02 left in the second, the Redmen went on a power play and Sean Lane scored on a wrist shot that trickled past Fuccione, with assists going to Matt Cooke and Caden Connors.
In the third, Tewksbury started to play better, which included a Tyler Barnes goal with 11:57 left, as he was set up with a nice pass from behind the net by Matt Cooke.
Melrose scored a power play goal with 8:48 to go, to cut it to 3-2, but Connors scored on a nice individual effort, cutting in front of the net and burying the puck to the open corner.
Then with 2:31 remaining, despite Melrose on a 6-on-4 advantage with a penalty, Tewksbury's Stone scored an empty-netter, followed by another one from Nick DiCioccio coming with 43 seconds left to end the scoring, the game and to send Melrose home for the season.
Jason Cooke, Lane, Barnes, Connors, Stone and DiCioccio had single tallies, while Connors and Matt Cooke added two assists each, and Stone, Jeremy Insogna, Ryan Flynn and Lane had one each.
