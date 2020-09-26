TEWKSBURY — On a gorgeous Friday afternoon, the members of the Tewksbury Memorial High School fall season varsity teams — boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross-country, field hockey, volleyball and golf — were able to finally get together after the season was pushed back three weeks due to COVID-19, and on the first day of tryouts/practice, there were tons of smiles, but also a lot of different emotions.
"It's really exciting and I am pretty nervous because with everything going on, it's going to be hard to figure out how the season is going to be," said Allison Indingaro, a senior member of the TMHS Girls' Soccer team. "I'm just grateful that we're going to have a season. It's better than nothing.
It was hard, especially with this being my senior year. It couldn't have happened at a worse time. It was hard, but it also gave me a lot of time to think, and to get into shape and everything."
Back in the April, Indingaro was one of thousands of student-athletes across the state who lost out on competing in a spring sport — hers was track-and-field.
"Track is really good especially if you play soccer getting you better trained with all of the running, so that was a tough loss, too. That's such a fun environment to be with everyone," she said. "During the summer, we had some pick-up stuff and did some drills and stuff, but we had to go into two groups because we can't all be together. At that point, everything is just worth it. Everything we get at this point (going forward) is good."
Certainly a lot of different opinions have been formed about the new rule changes and modifications to the fall sports — soccer being the most drastic. This year there will no longer be any contact, any heading the ball, throw-ins, among other changes. Some say it's terrible for the game, some say that you'll see the better skilled players this way and some say, 'hey something is better than nothing'.
"It's going to be tough but I think the toughest thing is remembering the rule changes," said Indingaro. "It's just muscle memory and you just react like you normally would. That's going to be the hardest part but we will make it work."
No matter what rule changes actually take place, Indingaro said that won't change anything in terms of the goals of the entire Redmen team this season.
"I always get the nerves right before, but today it was excitement and nerves and I was just thinking that something normal is back in my life and some routines," she said. "I think we are going to be really good and because that has happened, we really want to be good, we really want to make this count and make everything that we all have gone through worth it. I think we're going to come out with a lot of intensity this season."
Not being able to play physical will be extremely difficult for any player including James Ministeri and the rest of the Tewksbury squad.
"(The toughest change will) really be the (no) contact (rule) especially with Coach Burns coaching us because we have taught to play hard and physical," he said. "This is soccer so it's a physical sport so not being able to touch each other is really difficult in this game. So making shoulder-to-shoulder contact is out, so what was legal last year, you can't do this year."
Back when COVID-19 shut everything down between school, sports and everyday life, Ministeri said he came up with his own plan to keep active.
"I'm pretty excited to be back," he said. "I just worked out on my own and just did my own thing, trying to stay in shape. We had some team workouts but they were very, very limited at the beginning with what we could do, so I would just do my own thing at home."
Then once some of the restrictions were lifted in August, he said the members of the team were able to get together a few times.
"We couldn't do much with the restrictions, but once things got closer (to this season), we started to have some scrimmages and getting a feel for what the season will be like, so hopefully it's a good one," he said. "There were many sets of rules that came out and it was very restrictive and it got open a little bit and then it got back to being restrictive, so we played with every set of different rules that we could."
And same feeling as Indingaro, changes, no changes, Ministeri just wants to play.
"I play baseball in the spring so I lost out on that season," he said. "Plus I have some friends who were seniors during the spring season and they lost out on that so I feel bad for them but I'm certainly glad that we are all here now. I'm a senior so I get to play soccer during my senior year, so I'm happy about that. The COVID stuff didn't put me into a bad mental place. I know for some people it could have, but I just went with it."
While Ministeri did a lot of his own workouts at home, the members of the field hockey team did also, just in a different way.
"I'm really excited for this upcoming season," said Brooke Woodman. "We got together to do some summer workouts and everyone was looking good. We were all really trying to help each other out so I'm really excited to see what we can do this season. We did individual workouts at home. The captains made videos with drills for us to follow based on the workouts that (head coach Jordan (Taylor) sent them."
Woodman like the other TMHS students, all returned to school, and she said, as you would expect, things are really awkward but she is trying to make the most of it.
"It's been weird but the school has done a really good job of cleaning everything and the teachers have been good with cleaning everything, especially inbetween classes," she said.
"Being split up in school, I really haven't seen too many of my friends, so getting out here with them is great."
The cross-country runners have been through a little bit different schedule. The athletes were able to go out on the streets by themselves to run, while getting used to wearing a mask, and then in the summer when restrictions were lifted, a handful of them went to Fred Doyle's camp held at Greater Lawrence Technical School. Isabelle (Izzy) Carleton was one of those members.
"Sometimes it was difficult to get out to train, especially not knowing whether or not we were going to have a season," she said a day after her 18th birthday. "Since March, we have been training for cross-country for a long time, especially for cross-country. I'd go out on runs, but I didn't run with anyone else until I went to Coach Doyle's summer running camp. It was hard to get myself motivated to go out there and do it just because it was such a long stretch of time."
On Friday, she was introducing herself to some of her new teammates.
"This is the first day, seeing a lot of my friends for the first time, except the ones who did Doyle's camp. We have to be split up to two different groups and everything has to be so distant. It's definitely good to be out here — 100 percent. Being out here is I think is definitely good. We need the socialization, especially with school being so weird."
With the first official cross-country practice under their belts, Zach Connolly said it's a win-win situation.
"It's good. It's definitely a lot easier training with other people. I'm looking forward to it and I'm hoping the season goes well with what we have so far," he said. "We had a lot of guys training pretty hard despite quarantine and all of that, so everyone kept up with it. Everybody is excited to be back, and I'm looking forward to it."
On the greens, Sam White is thrilled to be back, but is also a realist.
“It’s been really odd. Usually the season is underway in early September, so starting so late doesn’t feel right,” he said. “It’s been good to work at captains practices and see everyone there to get prepared for the season. I think we have a really good team this year that can do some damage in all of our matches, but it would be an understatement to say that we’re all disappointed that we won’t have a chance to compete at the MIAA sectional and state tournaments at the end of the year.
“It was a personal goal of mine to get us to qualify as a team for the state tournament. Regardless, since the summer started I’ve been working on the course and at the range to improve and to try lead this team the best that I can, and my commitment hasn’t wavered despite the format change. I’m ready and this team is ready to take on this challenge and make the best of this odd situation we’ve been put into.”
While golf, soccer, field hockey and cross-country are all outside sports, volleyball plays inside and that will be a big test moving forward in terms of the upcoming winter season. For now, the lone senior on the team Gabby Raimundo said the last thoughts she wants to have is something coming between the start of this volleyball season and the end of it.
"It's kind of weird, but I'm excited to start but also sad because we can't do everything that we normally would do during the season," she said. "I'm happy that we are at least having a season, especially during my senior year.
During March when everything was happening, I literally cried. I cried so much because it's my senior year, I want to go to my prom, I want to have my last year so it was upsetting.
"I'm just so happy that we are having a season. I'm going to just take advantage of what we have now. It's sad that it has to be under these circumstances, but I'm just glad to be here and to have a season."
