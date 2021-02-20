BILLERICA – It had been a remarkable season for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team, and with three more wins this past week, the Rams kept that remarkable season going, improving to 10-1, with just one game left in their abbreviated campaign.
The Rams started their week with a pair of close wins, pulling out victories over Greater Lowell on the road last Thursday by a score of 48-45, and then another thriller in a 40-37 home win over Essex Tech last Friday. They closed out their week with a Tuesday afternoon blowout win over non-league rival St. Joseph’s Prep, winning by a score of 79-41.
In Tuesday’s win over St. Joseph’s the Rams were led by an outstanding performance from junior center Tim Sweeney of Tewksbury who had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while fellow junior center Adam Quattrocchi had 12 points of his own, as the duo split the action throughout the game.
They also got several key contributions from many of their seniors in the final home game of their careers. Senior Jake Tyler led the way in that regard with ten points, while fellow senior Liam Kelley had six points off the bench.
“We really took a step in the right direction this season and out seniors had a huge impact on our success, so for us to have a game like this, where so many kids were able to get in the game and to contribute to the win was great for us,” Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said.
Sweeney was outstanding for the Rams. After Quattrocchi had started the game with a great effort of his own, scoring eight first quarter points, Sweeney came in off the bench to start the second quarter and immediately started dominating in both scoring and rebounding, scoring ten points in the quarter to lead the Rams to a 41-22 halftime lead.
“Both of those guys have a ton of potential,” Gore said. ‘Every day in practice they battle against each other and there is nothing better as a coach to see them doing that because it is only going to make themselves and those around them better.”
Junior guard Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury chipped in seven points and nine assists, although his assist total could have been even higher if not for some dropped passes. It was the continuation of a tremendous season for Perez, who is a junior captain for the Rams.
“Jeremy has been tremendous. Without him on the court we are a totally different team,” Gore said. “Sometimes as a coach, I get caught just watching him instead of coaching. We are so lucky to have his leadership, work ethic and talent. I just can’t say enough good things about him.
The Rams had started their week with a big 48-45 win at Greater Lowell last Thursday, a game in which they trailed by five points at the half, and by six at the end of the third quarter, as they were down by a score of 40-34 entering the final eight minutes.
The Rams had actually trailed by 12 points midway through the quarter, but they battled back and led by Tyler, who had seven of his game high 18 points in the fourth quarter, they were able to do something they had not done in quite a while, namely beat Greater Lowell on the road.
“I don’t think we have won there since 2011, so that was a huge win for us,” Gore said. “We were down, but these guys just don’t quit. In the fourth quarter we just really buckled down on defense, and we were able to hold them to just five points in the quarter on their home court. We pride ourselves on our defense and it came through for us in the fourth quarter.”
Tyler also came through with another clutch effort. In what may have been their two most impressive wins of the of the year against Lowell Catholic a couple of weeks ago and then against Greater Lowell, Tyler has had 18 points in each game.
“In the first part of the year Jake struggled a little, but in the second half of the season he has founds his rhythm and really led by example.” Gore said. “He has shown why he is a captain. We are very lucky to have him and we are going to miss him next year.”
Last Friday night, the Rams had returned home to pick up another hard fought win, this time by a score of 45-42 over Essex Tech. The Rams were led in this on by 11 points and 12 rebounds by senior James Genetti, while Perez had seven points and six steals. But once again it was the defense who led the way for the Rams.
“Every game we have found a way to grind it out and this was no different,” Gore said. “We really struggled in the fourth quarter and scored only six points, but our defense held them to eight and we were able to get the win.”
GIRLS HOOP
All season long, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Basketball team has proven themselves to be a resilient group, and this past week was no different. With two wins in three games this past week, the Rams improved to 9-2 on the season with just one game remaining.
The Rams began their week with a thrilling 46-44 win over CAC rival Greater Lowell last Thursday at Shawsheen, their second win in a row over the Gryphons, before suffering a 36-34 loss to the same team the next day in Tyngsboro. The Rams rebounded from that loss, however with a blowout 35-16 win over Essex Tech on Tuesday night back at Shawsheen.
The win over Greater Lowell last Thursday may have been their most impressive of the season, although there would certainly be some competition for that award. Led by 22 points by senior captain Shelby Bourdeau, including 15 in the fourth quarter, along with 11 points from fellow captain Susanna Gillis and some incredibly clutch play from junior Karissa Rogato, the Rams battled back from none point second quarter deficit to win on a Bourdeau basket with 13 seconds left in the game.
Both teams struggled to find their shooting range in the early going, and the score stood tied at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter. While both teams struggled in the first quarter the Gryphons quickly found their offensive stride in the second quarter, going out to an 18-9 lead with 4:00 left in the half.
The Rams did not fold, however, closing to within 21-17 at the half, primarily on the heels of a pair of three pointers, first by Bourdeau with two minutes left and then a clutch three by sophomore Lindsay McCarthy with ten seconds left in the half.
Despite the comeback, the Rams still had some work to do as they were held to just five points in the third quarter and entered the final eight minutes of the game trailing 29-22. After a pair of Greater Lowell free throws with 3:00 left, they still faced quite an uphill climb, trailing 39-32, but the Rams took control from there, continuing a trend that has carried them all season long.
“I don’t know what it is about these girls and the fourth quarter, but we have become a fourth quarter team, which is something we haven’t been known for in the past,” Shawsheen coach Sam St. George said. “I think we play well the rest of the game as well, but we seem to just play better in the fourth quarter.”
Bourdeau started the comeback with a three pointer from the corner with 2:02 left, the start six straight points for the senior to pull the Rams within 41-39 with 1:21 left. Shortly thereafter, with the Rams trailing 42-40, Bourdeau grabbed the rebound of a missed free throw, and then nailed two free throws of her own to tie the game at 42-42 with 48 seconds left.
On the ensuing Greater Lowell possession, it was junior Karissa Rogato who stepped up for the Rams, first coming up with a big steal and then knocking down two clutch free throws with 36.6 seconds left to give the Rams their first lead of the game at 44-42.
“Shelby just knows when to turn it on and when to be there for her team,” St. George said. “And then Karissa really came through for us. This was a real nail biter, but the two of them did a great job for us to help us get the win.”
Greater Lowell would tie the game with a pair of free throws of their own with 19 seconds left. But at that point it was once again Bourdeau’s turn to come through for the Rams and she did just that, taking the inbounds pass and driving past a pair of defenders to the hoop for a basket and a 46-44 lead with 13 seconds left. Greater Lowell had one more chance, but a desperation three pointer at the buzzer fell short and the Rams had added to their long list of dramatic wins on the season.
Things did not go as well for the Rams the next night in Tyngsboro, when the fell by a score of 36-34 to the Gryphons in their third straight matchup with the same opponent. This game followed a rather unusual script for the Rams, as they led 27-19 after three quarters, but saw the Gryphons come back in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Rams 17-7 over the final eight minutes.
“We just couldn’t put it together in this one,” St. George said. “It is tough trying to beat an opponent three times in a row, so we knew this would be a difficult game going in. Greater Lowell is a very good team and they didn’t want a three game sweep. Their shots were just falling in the fourth quarter and ours were not.”
That was certainly the case in the early going of the fourth quarter anyway, when the Gryphons outscored the Rams 16-2 to take a 35-29 lead with 1:50 left. But the Rams were not done, as they looked poised to make another fourth quarter comeback on a basket by Gillis with 1:45 left and a three-pointer by Rogato with 1:16 left to pull them within one point at 35-34.
The Rams were unable to complete the comeback, however, and suffered their second loss of the season.
The Rams bounced back well on Tuesday, however, with a 35-16 rout of Essex Tech, led by outstanding defensive efforts from Katie Amidon, Rogato and Eryn Ward, while Gillis and Bourdeau led the offensive charge in the second half, turning a slim 14-11 halftime lead into a 35-16 blowout win, as the Rams held their opponents to five second half points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.