HAVERHILL — The Haverhill High Gym has always been a difficult place to play for the Tewksbury High volleyball team to play. The hospitality of the Hillies and school staff is outstanding, but winning enough games to get out with a win has been an issue many times through the years.
The Redmen lost the first two games, Monday night, and were in the process of an epic rally, winning the third game and leading by as much as six points in the fourth game, before their fortunes began to run dry. Tewksbury pushed Haverhill to the limit in the fourth game, before ultimately falling, 3-1.
The match ended on an irksome note for the Redmen as a beautiful swing by one of the Cueva Twins landed inside the backline, only to be called out by the official. Everyone looked around to see if the call would be reversed, but it was not, and the Hillies won, 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 27-25.
"It's tough when we feel like the calls didn't go our way because we see things that the officials can't," said Redmen assistant coach Kaitlyn Stokes, filling in for coach Allie Luppi, who was not available, Monday. "We can only play through to the next point. Unfortunately, that was match point."
Of course, one point does not make a match, and Tewksbury certainly dug itself a hole by dropping the first two games.
"We were slow to the start," said Stokes. "Serving was really a struggle for us until we were able to turn it around in that third set."
Haverhill also had a pretty good team, led by outside hitters Summer Zaino and Taylor Lewis, and right side hitter/setter Kyalee Burdier. Freshman sister Gabriella Burdier held down the back line at libero.
The Hillies took advantage of the Redmen having a full week off from competition in the first set, and continued to maintain the upper hand through the second game.
"We had a lot of difficulty with serve receive, trying to get our defense where it needed to be in order to get our setters in the right spots to get our hitters going," said Stokes. "It was probably in the second set that we were able to shake off the weekend and come back, and get our hitters going."
Tewksbury also responded to the leadership from the senior co-captains, the aforementioned twins, Madison and Kaitlin Cueva. Once they got going, the rest of the front line did as well, and the Redmen began cranking out points.
"We are really fortunate that our front row is doing really well," said Stokes. "We had Katie Cueva with an overall 13 kills, Maddie Cueva had 11 kills, Tori Rowe had eight, and even our libero, Carrina Barron, had eight kills from the back row. We got all of our hitters moving and helping out."
Over the course of the match, the Redmen had to adjust to the loss of starting middle blocker, sophomore McKayla Conley, who suffered a lower leg injury and was sidelined for the rest of the evening. Tewksbury got work from the other starter and a couple players off the bench. Vanessa Green and Madelyn Montejo had solo blocks.
"What also helped us win the third game was the front row finally getting us some blocks, so there was some disruption in their (Hillies) offense on the other side," said Stokes. "They were picking up a lot of strong balls and we were able to get some solo blocks from our middles, and that was good to really change the momentum in our favor."
Setter Kiley Kennedy chipped in with 40 assists, as well as 12 digs, not far behind Barron's team-leading 15 digs. Attacking Kennedy was part of the Haverhill game plan.
"She saw a lot of balls; they tried to pick her off a lot to try and get us out of system," said Stokes. "That forced us to move our defense a lot."
Ultimately it was serving that played a key role in Tewksbury's slow fade in the fourth game after holding a 17-11 lead. Katie Cueva had three service aces, and Maddie Cueva had the other, a low total for the Redmen.
"Unfortunately for us, some serving errors really got in our way," said Stokes. "When it tallies up and you see those unforced errors in our column. It contributes to their score and takes away from us. It's a hard thing for us as a coaching staff, because serving is the one solitary thing you have in your control in volleyball."
Serving was just one of the aspects Tewksbury, now 4-2, planned to work on in practice on Tuesday.
"We definitely have a lot to build off of and work on in practice to get ready for Dracut on Wednesday," said Stokes.
After a quiet stretch, last week, a busy week for the Redmen continued with the match with the Middies on Wednesday. Tewksbury will have home meets with Lowell on Friday, and Monday against Chelmsford.
