BILLERICA – Last year when the Shawsheen Tech Girls Swim and Dive team won the State Voc Championship Meet for the 13th straight year, head coach Rick Menard said afterwards that he was caught off guard with the title, considering the team was so young after losing four talented swimmers from the season before.
Last Thursday, the girls captured their 14th straight title and once again the veteran coach said he was surprised with the outcome.
"The girls had no business winning that this year," he said. "Swimming is a trend and it seems like every four years when there’s the Olympics, you start seeing a whole bunch of eight year-olds take up the sport and then you have a hiccup. For years you’ll have some strong classes and then you’ll have some weaker classes and it’s not just, it’s everybody.
“Our kids just don’t drop off. I don’t know what it is. We usually get one or two strong kids that we are consistent with and then everybody else just rises around them and fills in the other spots."
Shawsheen absolutely dominated the pool and the rest of the competition. The Rams finished with an incredible 405 points, and were followed by Gr. Lowell (224), Lynn Tech (159), Northeast (118), Blue Hills (98), Gr. Lawrence (97) and Minuteman Tech (67).
The meet was held over two days, as it started last Wednesday at Shawsheen with the diving and the 500-freestyle event before concluding Thursday at Lynn Tech's pool with the other events.
While the Rams won the State Voc title, this meet was also the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Championship Meet and Shawsheen finished second to Mystic Valley, who does not compete in the Voc Meet.
"We have a couple of kids who swim year round or some kids who do club swimming, but for the most part these kids are coming out after their soccer, volleyball seasons and then just doing their thing with us," said Menard, while noting that Mystic Valley usually has year-round swimmers. "And we are very young — we have a lot of freshmen. It’s special, it really is."
Shawsheen ended up with nine first place finishes out of 12 events, which is pretty astonishing. The Rams had six individual State Voc Champions and three relay teams take home titles.
There's nine local swimmers who come from Tewksbury and Wilmington and they all had fantastic performances and were key reasons for the team's win.
Wilmington's Celina Barczak had a very busy day. She was part of the 200-yard freestyle 'B' Relay team along with Stephanie LaFond, Alexis Vio and Leah Casey, of Tewksbury, which finished second at 2:23.23, then joined Lee Singer, Tewksbury's Kasey McFadden and Vio to take third in the 200-medley relay 'B' team with a time of 2:37.40.
Braczak then took a third in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:34.87 and fifth in the 500-freestyle at 8:19.41.
McFadden was equally as busy. She took fourth places in both the 200-IM at 3:14.43 and the 100-yard butterfly at 1:33.39 and also was part of the first place 400-yard freestyle relay along with Tewksbury freshman Alyssa Wallace, Singer and Jacqueline Megna, who had a combined time of 5:04.65.
Casey was also eighth in the 500-freestyle coming in at 8:54.27.
LaFond was also second in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:29.37, fifth in the 200-IM at 3:21.79 and was part of the fifth place 400-freestyle 'B' relay team along with Wilmington's Emily Pinto and RoseMary Brady, and Taylor Sacco, who had a combined time of 6:00.90.
Vio also picked up two thirds in the 100-free (1:19.90) and 50-free (33.78), Singer was also second in the 100-free (1:18.09) and sixth in the 500-freestyle (8:19.44). Wallace had a big performance as she was first in the 200-freestyle (2:33.10) and 500-free (7:00.97) and was part of the first place 200-freestyle relay along with Tayla Tildsley, Dillon Lavallee and Kinsey Boutwell with a time of 2:12.45.
Megna, Lavallee, Boutwell and Tildsley also won the 200-medley relay race at 2:29.66, while Boutwell was first in the 100-backstroke (1:21.89) and second in the 200-freestyle (2:41.74), Megna was first in the 100-butterfly at 1:24.70 and third in the 200-IM (3:09.74).
"We’re going to really miss Kenzie Boutwell," said Menard. "She has been a two-year captain and we’re really going to miss her. Jackie was a state champion and she’s just a junior so we get her back next year. We will have a real good team coming back next year."
Also, Tildsley was first in the 100-free (1:10.74) and 50-free (30.62) and Lavallee was also fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:37.51 and sixth in the 200-IM at 3:30.80.
Pinto also grabbed a sixth place in the 100-butterfly (1:45.44) and a ninth place in the 100-backstroke (1:46.30) and Brady was seventh in the 100-freestyle at 1:29.02 and eighth in the 200-freestyle at 3:30.50.
Three other locals competed including Tewksbury residents Jurielle Arlock, Hannah Grimes and Rebecca Langone. The three of them finished eighth, 17th and 19th in the 100-backstroke with respective times of 1:44.92, 2:02.83 and 2:06.48. Arlock and Langone finished 10th and 18th in the 50-free with times of 37.66 and 41.33 and then Grimes was 13th in the 100-butterfly at 2:22.65.
Rounding out the performances included Taylor Sacco finishing second in diving (86.90 points) and ninth in the 200-free (3:34.62), Sherise Gagnon finishing 13th in the 100-breaststroke (2:27.02) and 19th in the 100-free (1:43.79), Olivia Venezia placing 14th in the 100-breaststroke at 2:39.66 and 30th in the 50-free at 47.81.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.