TYNGSBORO/WRENTHAM – The Shawsheen Tech Boys and Girls Cross Country teams each wrapped up their seasons this past week with a pair of post season meets which featured some outstanding individual efforts.
The Rams started their week on Saturday with the Commonwealth Athletic Conference (CAC) league championship meet held at Greater Lowell, and wrapped it up at the Massachusetts Vocational School Championships on Tuesday afternoon.
On Saturday at the CAC Meet, the Rams Girls team earned a fourth place finish, while the Boys finished fifth. Each team saw several personal bests throughout the day.
Junior Hannah Lyle led the girls team to their fourth place finish in a time of 24:19, finishing 15th overall. She was followed close behind by freshman Amelia Matzke of Wilmington, who was 16th overall in a time of 24:21, while sophomore Isabella Mason of Wilmington was 27th in a personal best time of 28:34.
Rounding out the Rams runners on the day were senior Sandra Watne of Wilmington in a time of 30:09, Makayla Nolan in 34:18 and Caleigh Shanahan in 41:45.
The girls were forced to race without three of their top five runners who missed the meet due to injury, including their number one runner, senior captain Devin Sweeney, as well as fellow senior captain Kaylee Gaffney of Tewksbury along with freshman Anna Andacic.
“We had some really high expectations going in, but Devin was injured last week and was not cleared to run, and Kaylee has been out for a while, and then Anna also wasn’t cleared to run,” Shawsheen coach Pat Kelly said. “So, we felt terrible for the girls who couldn’t run, but those who did run, really stepped up and gave us that fourth place finish. Hannah and Amelia ran really well. They were close to their best times all season.”
The boys were led to their fifth place finish by four runners who finished in under 20 minutes, led by junior Ben Hollenbeck, who was first for the Rams and 15th overall in a time of 18:48. Freshman Noah Brooks of Tewksbury continued his late season surge with a 19th place overall finish in a personal best time of 19:18, while senior captain Adam Ippolito of Tewksbury was 23rd in a personal best time of 19:36. Ippolito was followed by sophomore Will Biscan of Wilmington in a personal best time of 19:53.
“We were ecstatic to see four kids finish in sub 20 minutes,” Kelly said. “The boys performed very well. We were so happy to see so many sub-20 times. It was a lot of fun to watch.”
Senior Connor Pyles of Tewksbury was next for the Rams, finishing in a time of 20:43, while sophomore Gordon Noble was next in 20:49, followed by freshman Ethan Zadig in a personal best time of 20:53.
Mass Vocational Championships
On Tuesday afternoon, the Rams made the long trek to the Wrentham Developmental Center, and the long drive was well worth it for many Shawsheen runners, starting with a pair of freshmen, as first year runners Noah Brooks and Amelia Matzke were the top finishers for the Rams for the boys and girls teams, respectively.
Brooks, who had posted personal bests in each of his last four races, did it again on Tuesday, this time finishing 46th overall in a field of 192 runners in a time of 19:15.5, helping the Rams to a tenth place team finish.
“Noah looked very strong,” Kelly said. “He looked strong and relaxed running the whole race, and looking at the kids around him, you could tell that he was clearly the youngest runner in his group. He just did a great job, and of course we were really happy to see a freshman do that.”
Hollenbeck was next in a time of 19:44.9, finishing 63rd overall, while Ippolito was nipping at his heels in a time of 19:47.1 in 64th place, continuing the trend of boys finishing in under 20 minutes.
“Ben and Adam both had a great race,” Kelly said. “This course was a little more challenging than the Greater Lowell course, and they both did a great job to finish in under 20 minutes.”
Noble was next in a time of 20:16.6, which was good for 86th place, while Pyles was next in 20:29.4 in 93rd place, followed by Biscan in 20:41.4 in 98th, while Zadig was 105th in 20:49.
“Connor had a great race today. He has just continued to improve as the year went on,” Kelly said. “And Ethan did a great job as well. All seven our of guys finished in under 21 minutes, so it was really a great day for a lot of our kids.”
On the girls side, the Rams were once again shorthanded, but one runner who was in action was Matzke, who duplicated Brooks’ effort by finishing first among the Rams as just a freshman, doing so in a time of 23:32.2, which was good for 36th place in a field of 112 runners, helping the Rams to a ninth place finish as a team.
“I try to tell the girls, that if you want to be a good runner in our league, you have to run a sub-25, but if you want to be among the elite runners in our league, you have to be a sub-24,” Kelly said. “So, what does Amelia do? She goes out and runs a sub-23 as a freshman.
“And you have to remember that she started with us three or four weeks into the season. She doesn’t have the experience that a lot of other runners have. We were very happy with her time.”
Lyle was next for the Rams in a time of 24:04.9, which was good for 46th place, while Mason was next in a time of 28:14.2, followed by Watne in 31:37.2.
Two Rams runners were forced to drop out of the race, meaning Shawsheen was in danger of not having a minimum of five finishers, thereby disqualifying all of their scores. Fortunately for Shawsheen, senior Caleigh Shanahan battled through some intense pain to finish in a time o 41:53, allowing all of the Rams points to stand.
“If Caleigh doesn’t finish the race, our girls don’t score as a team.” Kelly said. “Her knees were killing her at the start of the race, and they were killing her all the way through the race. I asked her at one point what she wanted to do, if she wanted to stop, and she told me she wanted to keep going. Her heart and determination are why our girls were able to register scores today. She deserves a ton of credit for finishing that race.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.