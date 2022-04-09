BILLERICA – If you really look at what the Shawsheen Tech Girls Outdoor Track and Field team was able to accomplish last season, it is pretty remarkable.
With a small roster to begin with, and then suffering multiple injuries to key athletes during the season, the Rams regularly went into meets with a roster that maxed out at 20 competitors.
But even with that as a potential roadblock the Rams still fought their way to a 3-1-1 record on the season, including earning a tie against Greater Lowell in a meet where they only had 15 competitors and then pulling out a win over Greater Lawrence in a meet where they had only eleven competitors.
“It was a really great season for them, especially considering the size of their roster,” said Shawsheen coach Joe Gore. “They had so many kids step up in multiple events.”
Gore, who was an assistant for former coach Jeff McGrath, who resigned after last season, will take over as head coach this season, and he will take over a team that is literally bursting at the seams compared to last season. That actually might be a bit of an exaggeration, but the Rams do have 30 athletes on the team this season, many of whom have already shown they will be able to contribute to the team right from the start.
“They just show up and work and try to get better at their events. They are a pleasure to be around,” Gore said. “Their attitude and work ethic is fantastic, and that is what will make them so successful. I think our girls team has the potential to be very good this season.”
They most certainly have plenty of potential, but they must also go about the task of replacing some key losses from last season, where Shelby Bourdeau, Kaitlyn Amidon and Susanna Gillis each competed in and excelled at several events for the Rams. That kind of talent will not be easy to replace, but Gore feels like he has some very capable replacements.
Among those who Gore will be counting on most heavily will be his tri captains, seniors Jade Kim of Burlington along with Tayla Tildsley of Billerica as well as junior Hannah Lyle of Billerica. Tildsley is new to the track team, but is no stranger success at Shawsheen, having recently won the Girls All-State Wrestling championship for the Rams. Kim is also new to Rams, but has already shown herself to be a capable leader and Lyle has been a key contributor to both the Cross Country and Spring Track teams since her freshman year.
“Shelby, Kaitlyn and Susanna did a little bit of everything for us last season, but we have some girls who look like they might be able to step in for them like Tayla, Jade and (freshman) Megan Steeves (of Wilmington),” Gore said. “All three of them are just complete athletes, and they will be joining a team that is young, but is already experienced. And then it is great to have someone like Hannah back as well, because she does so much for us.”
Some key returnees for the Rams will be junior Brielle Pigott, who will compete in the two-mile and the 400-meter hurdles, while sophomore Arianna Farrell of Wilmington will compete in the 400 and 100 meter hurdles, and sophomores Addison, Finley and Morgan Dunham of Tewksbury will also compete in multiple events
Along with Steeves, who will compete in the 100 and 200 meters, another promising newcomer for the Rams will be sophomore Jacqueline Genetti who will compete in the long jump and the 400 meters. Opener, with date, time, opponent and location:
“We have an abundance of underclassmen and newcomers on our team this year which we are really excited about,” Gore said. “I am excited to see what we can do this season.”
