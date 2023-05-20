The Shawsheen Tech boys lacrosse team might just be peaking at the right time.
In back-to-back victories last week, the Rams outscored Nashoba Tech and Lowell Catholic by a combined total of 37-9, improving Shawsheen to 10-4 on the year with four games left in the regular season.
The 10 victories guaranteed Shawsheen a spot in the state tournament, but as of May 12, the Rams were seeded 21st in Div. 3.
Next up for Shawsheen is a Thursday afternoon trip to Malden Catholic before a home game on Monday against Bedford at 4 p.m.
The regular season concludes with a trip to Wilmington next Thursday and a Friday rematch with Nashoba Tech at home on the 26th at 4 p.m.
In a 20-1 win over Nashoba last week, 11 different Rams had a goal and 14 players registered at least one point.
Sophomore Zack Timmons led the offense with three goals and two assists while two players had two goals and two assists, junior Mike Cedrone and sophomore Darion Considine.
Freshman Jacoby Patterson had three goals for the Rams and junior Chase Darcey had a goal and two assists.
Adding two goals apiece were junior Teagan Ledoux, senior Joe Soly and sophomore Niko Georgoulis.
Others with goals for Shawsheen were senior Evan Curtis, senior Mike Lawson and junior Nick D'Amico.
Chipping in with one assist each were senior Derek Maguire, freshman Jack Martins and sophomore Brayton Carbone.
Nate Malandain and Quinn Guinane split the win in goal for Shawsheen, combining to make five saves.
A 17-8 thumping of Lowell Catholic was a pleasant surprise after an April 10 game between the two teams ended in an 11-9 nailbiter in favor of Shawsheen.
Once again, the Rams showed off outstanding depth with 11 players scoring at least one goal.
Carbone paced the attack with seven points, including four goals and three assists.
Maguire had six points (2 goals, 4 assists) and junior Trey Elliott had four points with two goals and two assists.
Ledoux added two goals and Darcey had a goal and an assist.
Contributing single goals were Soly, Patterson, Martins, Georgoulis, Timmons and Caleb Caceres.
Freshman Shane O'Neill added an assist.
SOFTBALL
It's officially crunch time for the Shawsheen Tech softball team.
With five games remaining in the season, the Rams sit with a 5-7 record and can only afford one more loss in they hope to qualify for the state tournament.
In recent action, Shawsheen lost to both Essex Tech and Arlington Catholic.
Upcoming games for the Rams included a Tuesday home game against Lowell Catholic, a Thursday visit to Whittier Tech in Haverhill and a Saturday afternoon game at Notre Dame Academy starting at 11 a.m.
Against AC, Shawsheen lost 15-3.
The Rams took a 3-0 lead after its second at-bat before the Cougars ultimately rallied.
Down 3-1 after two innings, AC scored six times in the third, twice in the fourth and six more times in the fifth to end the contest by the 12-run mercy rule.
Frankie Reardon was the hitting star for Shawsheen, going 3 for 3, driving in a run and scoring once.
Also adding hits for the Rams Alivia Imbimbo, Raegen Bowden, Gianna Caruso, Kayla Mason and Haylee Johnston.
Shawsheen opened the game with triples by Imbimbo and Reardon for a 1-0 lead. Caruso then belted a double for a 2-0 advantage.
In the second, Mason singled with one out, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored when Bowden hit a two-out single.
Senior Mia Bisso of Tewksbury pitched for the Rams and went the first four innings before senior Brooke Carlquist of Billerica came in to pitch part of the fifth.
In the Essex game, the Rams lost by a 14-8 score.
Shawsheen scored six times in the top of the third inning to take a 6-2 lead.
Essex answered with 10 runs of its own in the fourth to move ahead to stay.
Bisso and Carlquist again shared time on the mound with Carlquist throwing two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.
Offensively, Carlquist and Reardon each had two hits while Reardon had two RBIs and scored twice.
Bisso went 1 for 1 and walked twice, also driving in a run.
Shawsheen's big third inning started with a single by Stephanie MacKeen before a one-out base hit by Imbimbo and a hit batsman to Bowden loaded the bases.
A single by Carlquist and a walk to Caruso tied the game at 2-2 before a Reardon single scored Bowden. A wild pitch scored Carlquist and Bisso's sacrifice bunt then scored Caruso for a 5-2 lead. Johnston added an RBI single.
The Rams added single runs in the sixth and seventh.
In the sixth, Bisso walked and Mason singles with one out before a sacrifice fly by MacKeen.
In the seventh, Reardon hit a one-out home run to center.
TRACK & FIELD
The Shawsheen Tech track and field squads swept a meet against Whittier Tech last week.
The boys ended their regular season at 3-2 with a 109-27 thumping of the Vikings while the girls finished 2-3 with a tight 70-65 win.
For the girls, it was the field events that made the difference as the Rams outscored Whittier by a 31-22 margin in the throws and jumps.
In the shot put and discus, Shawsheen scored 17 of a possible 18 points.
The Rams swept the discus as Makayla Nolan won with a distance of 86 feet, 2 inches, Lindsey Frontain was second with a throw of 80-9 and Gabriella Walazek was third (79-9).
Nolan and Frontain also went 1-2 in the shot put, Nolan with a winning heave of 30 feet, 2 inches and Frontain taking second, hurling 26-9.
Walazek added a third-place point in the javelin with a distance of 68 feet, 11 inches.
The teams split 26 points in the jumps.
Shawsheen took first and third in the long jump with Alexis LeBlanc winning with a distance of 16 feet, 3 inches and Megan Steeves placing third after jumping 15-8.
In the high jump, Nolan tied for first with a Whittier athlete after both cleared 4 feet, 6 inches.
Nolan also finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 27 feet, 9 inches.
On the track, the Rams scored 39 points and were particularly successful in the distance events.
In the mile, two mile and 800-meter run, Shawsheen outscored Whittier, 22-5.
Ayla Biscan won the mile in 7:14.09 and teammate Olivia Quinn was second in 7:28.74.
In the two mile, Brielle Pigott won in 14:43.59 and Biscan was second in 14:56.13.
Amelia Metzke captured the 800 in 3:01.83 and Quinn added a third-place point in 3:15.45.
The Rans also won the 100-meter dash. LeBlanc was first in 13.1 seconds and Steeves ended up third in 13.85.
Shawsheen’s other victory came in the 100-meter hurdles as Arianna Farrell took first in 19.5 seconds.
In the 400-meter hurdles, the Rams went 2-3. Kara Clayton was second in 1:20.22 and Micayla King placed third in 1:25.24.
Chipping in with other third-place performances was Steeves in the 200-meter dash and Sarah Simonds in the 400-meter run.
The boys barely broke a sweat in their victory, taking 14 of the 16 events,
The Rams swept all three throwing events.
In the discus, Tom Robenek was first with a distance of 104 feet, 5 inches, narrowly beating teammate Joshua Caruso, who was second with a throw of 104-2. Mason O’Rourke was third 99-6).
Sid Tildsley led a 1-2-3 finish in the javelin with a distance of 136 feet. Michael Ware (126-5) and Trent Wedge (115-3) completed the sweep.
Zachary Rogers won the shot put with a heave of 41 feet, 2.5 inches, Caruso was second (40-1) and Adam Doucot was third (39-10).
Shawsheen captured both relays.
The winning 4x100 team was Rogers, Christian Rainone, Zachary MacLauchlan and John McLaughlin while the 4x400 foursome was Cameron Camelio, Noah Brooks, Donald Alphonse and Tildsley.
In the 100-meter dash, MacLauchlan continued his excellent season with a victory in 11.46 seconds and Rainone was third in 11.97.
In the 200-meter dash, Rogers was the winner in 23.63 seconds and Wedge took third in 24.68.
In the 400-meter run, Camelio was first in 57.39 seconds and Alphonse was second in 58.81.
Brooks won the 800-meter run in 2:08.24 and Gordon Noble placed third in 2:21.97.
Brooks also took the mile in 4:51.43 with Ethan Melanson taking second in 5:09.38.
William Biscan won the two mile for the Rams in 11:19.21 with Patrick Tassone taking second in 11:53.85.
Shawsheen took 17 of 18 possible points in the two hurdling events.
Gianni Zompa won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.7 seconds, leading a sweep that included Matthew Ramsey (17.95) and Anthony Ascolillo (20.49).
The 400-meter hurdles were won by Tildsley in 1:03.64 with Zompa placing second in 1:04.44.
In the three jumping events, Whittier had a slight edge over Shawsheen, 14-13.
Tildsley won the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 9 inches.
In the high jump, Rams Alphonse and Derek Muik tied for second with a height of 5 feet, 2 inches.
In the triple jump, Aiden MacLeod was second with a distance of 35 feet, 1 inch and Alphonse was third, leaping 34-9.
TENNIS
The Shawsheen Tech tennis team moved two steps closer to a league championship with recent wins over Greater Lawrence and Greater Lowell.
The Rams won all four singles spots in impressive fashion.
Ethan Hines won 10-0 at No. 1 and Trevor Engel cruised to a 10-0 victory at second singles.
At three, Christian Rivera was a 10-3 winner and Sarah Johansen played No. 4 singles and also won quickly, 10-3.
In doubles, the Rams dropped just two games in winning at positions one and two.
Will LaMonica and Jake Metcalfe won 10-1 at first doubles and Jasmine Johansen and Faith Martin were easy winners at two, 10-1.
Greater Lawrence took its only point at third doubles, defeating Shawsheen's team of Dan Mahoney and Theodore Buczynski in a tight battle by a 10-7 score.
In the win against Greater Lowell,
After facing Nashoba Tech on Wednesday, Shawsheen wraps up its regular season next Monday at home against Fellowship Academy.
BASEBALL
Back on track.
After winning its first 11 games of the spring, the Shawsheen Tech baseball team hit a little speed bump — a three-game losing streak.
The slump wasn't exactly a slump as Shawsheen lost the three games by a combined four runs before returning to the win column on Friday night against Arlington Catholic, 4-2.
The Rams (12-3 overall) trailed 2-1 before scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
With one out, Nate Galanis walked before Brody Amenkowicz's two-out RBI double tied the game.
After an infield hit by Aiden MacLeod, Amenkowicz scored on an error on a pop up by Dyllon Pratt.
In the sixth, the Rams added another run.
Lukas Poirier led off with a single and a one-out error pushed runners to second and third.
Galanis scored Poirier with a single.
Shawsheen's first run in the fourth came when Mike Maselli walked, went to second on a single by MacLeod and scored when Poirier drew a bases-loaded walk.
MacLeod was 3 for 4 for the Rams and Galanis was 2 for 3.
Poirier pitched for Shawsheen and tossed six strong innings, allowing five hits and zero earned runs before senior Mavrick Bourdeau came in to pick up the save.
Shawsheen's previous game was a 3-2 loss to Lowell Catholic in 10 innings.
MacLeod pitched the Lowell game and went eight strong innings, striking out 10 and yielding just four hits. Both runs against MacLeod were unearned.
Boudreau took the loss on the hill, allowing a run in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Defensively, sophomore Robbie Welch was outstanding at catcher and Evan Galanis had a spectacular play in left field, throwing out a runner at home in the bottom of the seventh with two outs to force extra innings.
Amenkowicz led the offense with three hits which included an RBI triple.
Shawsheen took a 1-0 lead in the second.
The Rams loaded the bases with nobody out as Pratt and MacLeod drew walks and Amenkowicz singled.
A fielder's choice grounder by Poirier scored Pratt.
Back-to-back triples by MacLeod and Amenkowicz gave the Rams a 2-1 lead in the fourth.
In the fifth, Shawsheen threatened again as Nate Galanis walked and Maselli doubled, but Lowell escaped the inning unscathed.
After visiting Northeast Regional on Wednesday, the Rams host Whittier Tech on Friday afternoon.
Next week, Shawsheen concludes its regular season with a visit to Arlington Catholic on Tuesday afternoon, a trip to Blue Hills Regional next Wednesday and a home game against Wilmington next Thursday night in Billerica at 7 p.m.
