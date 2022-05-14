Last week, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Tennis team dropped a pair of MVC matches to Methuen, and Central Catholic both by the same 5-0 scores.
At first singles, Brady Litton was defeated in two sets, 7-5 and 6-2.
“Our singles one player Brady came out strong battling points back and forth in a tight first set but just fell short. Moving into the second set the points were much the same, Brady fought hard to get the games to deuce points but just fell short. Brady’s game continues to get stronger with every match he plays,” said head coach Rick Keene.
At second singles, Win Bo lost 6-1 and 6-2.
“Win faced a very tough opponent. Win worked hard throughout the match trying to find a weakness in his opponent but was unable to. Win also continues to get stronger as the season goes on,” said Keene.
At third singles, Michael Gaglione was defeated for the first time this season, with the scores of 6-0 and 6-3.
“Michael entered his match with a perfect 4-0 record. The match started off fast an Michael found himself down losing the first set, but never gave up. He entered the second set finding opportunities to gain some ground on his opponent but couldn’t come up with the win to force a third set. Despite his lost Michael has had a great season and continues to developed his skills,” said Keene.
In doubles play, both tandems took their opponents to three sets. The team of Tyler Chesbrough and Danny Franklin were defeated 6-2, 3-6 and 7-5 and then the tandem of Ashwin Narayanan and Jason Morris lost 6-3, 2-6 and 6-3.
“Tyler and Danny teamed up for the second time this year. After losing the first set Tyler and Danny fought back to take the second set,” said Keene. “Moving into the third set tie break the Duo fought hard trading game wins back and forth to 5-5 They pushed on but lost the third set in a very hard fought match.
“Much like the first doubles match Ashwin and Jason fell in the first set but came back to take the second set. Jason and Ashwin played hard in the third set but their opponents found some quick points on serve and took the third set for the match win.”
Against Central Catholic, Litton was defeated in straight sets by scores of 7-5 and 6-2. Bo also was defeated by the same score of 6-2 in each set, and then Gaglione fell 6-0 and 6-3.
“Brady faced off against a strong Central player. Brady pushed his opponent into multiple deuce games. The two were evenly matched in skills but Brady came up short of the necessary game wins to capture the match,” said Keene.
“Win worked hard and looked in great form but it wasn’t enough to the victory. He works very hard in practice and is getting stronger every day. And Michael's match started out with the two opponents working points back and forth with a very similar style of play. Michael played hard and gave everything he had but was unable to get back in the winning column.”
In doubles play, Chesbrough and Franklin once again took their opponents to a third set, losing 6-2, 5-7 and 6-3.
“Tyler and Danny teamed up again and like their previous matches, they were able to work well together and play a strong match. After losing the first set the duo came back and took the second set tying the match up one set apiece. Tyler and Danny entered the third set with the momentum they worked hard but just fell short of picking up the win. The two will continue to work together and set out looking for a win in our next match against Billerica,” said Keene.
Then at second doubles, in this match it was the combination of Jason Morris and James Cozzo, who competed and defeated in straight sets of 6-1 and 6-1.
“Jason and James played in their first match together. As they moved through the match learning each other’s game they found themselves down, dropping the first set. Moving into the second set they were able to push the games but could not come up with a win falling in their first match together,” said Keene.
The two losses puts Tewksbury at 3-3 on the season.
All in all, the team looks stronger with every match they play. We are working on getting our doubles teams aligned and getting out team back to the winning side,” said Keene.
Tewksbury faced Chelmsford on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will host Haverhill on Monday.
