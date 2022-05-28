Both the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys and Girls Tennis teams have a chance to qualify for state tournament play.
Starting with the boys team, as of the latest MIAA Power Rankings, the Redmen are 4-6 on the season, and needed to win both of its matches against Methuen and Haverhill held this week with results not known as of presstime, in order to qualify with a .500 record.
Back on May 13th, Tewksbury was defeated by Chelmsford, 5-0.
At first singles, Brady Litton was defeated 6-2 and 6-1.
“Brady played strong in the singles one position. Exchanging points back and forth with his opponent brady fought hard but couldn’t come up with the win. Brady’s game continues to grow and get stronger with every match,” said Keene.
At second singles, Win Bo was also defeated in straight sets with the same, 6-1, 6-1 scores.
“Win set out in singles two looking to get his fifth victory for the season,” said Keene. “Win played well using a wide array of shots and moving his opponent around the court but could not find the combination to get the victory. Win’s confidence and skills are getting stronger as the season goes on.”
Then at third singles, Michael Gaglione was defeated by scores of 6-1 and 6-4.
“Michael looked to add another victory to this season. After dropping the first set, Michael did not go away. He started to find his way to capturing some game wins but just fell short of forcing a third set,” said Keene.
Then in doubles play, the team of Tyler Chesbrough and Danny Franklin fell in two sets, 6-2 and 6-1, as did the team of James Cozzo and Gregory Mercado, with scores of 6-0 and 6-2.
“Tyler and Danny teamed up again in doubles two. The duo worked hard in both sets but faced a strong team. The two didn’t give up and worked hard till the end of the match. Both players are in their first season and have come a long way,” said Keene. “James and Greg jumped into the two doubles position. For not having a lot of time to work together James and Gregory played very well as the season moves on we are working on lining up the best pairings.”
The Girls team are 6-8 and have two matches left with Notre Dame Academy on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will host Lawrence on Thursday at 4 pm. Earlier this season, Tewksbury defeated both squads.
The Redmen could possibly get in through the Power Rankings System, currently they are ranked No. 36.
On Monday, Tewksbury was defeated by Central Catholic (5-6), 4-1. The lone win came from the first doubles team of Cecelia Ho and Ada Nicodemus who defeated Alessandra Sacchetti and Alana Shanahan 6-0, 6-4.
The Redmen were swept in singles play. Meg Washburn defeated Renula Late (7-5, 6-3), Meg Malolepzy topped Chloe Burns (6-2, 6-0) and Kaya Asmar defeated Gianna Doiron, 6-1 and 6-2.
At second doubles, Central's Melina Panagiotakopolous and Caroline Sierpina got past Fiona Ho and Natalie Nguyen at 6-2, 6-3.
