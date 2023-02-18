WATERTOWN – When it comes to post-game interviews, Tyler Barnes sounds like a seasoned veteran.
When it comes to flying down the ice and putting the puck in the net, he's also pretty impressive.
On Sunday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School junior forward scored two goals in helping the Redmen defeat Winchester, 6-1, to win the Brinn Division Championship title of the annual Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament. When the game was over, he was given the Tournament MVP.
Again pretty impressive.
In the three games of this tournament – wins over Burlington, Weymouth and Winchester – Barnes combined for 5 goals and 3 assists. Thus far he has 8 goals and 14 assists on the season, already surpassing his sophomore campaign of 8 goals and 13 assists.
While stats and MVP trophies are nice, Barnes said that what was up on the scoreboard at the end of each of these three games is all that mattered to him.
“This is just step one of our plan. We won the state championship last year so our main goal is to get back there again (this year),” he said. “This is just one step forward for us. It was great competition in this tournament. Lots of great teams, lots of great guys, so we just had to go out there, play our best and we ended up winning it.”
Barnes is a part of a sensational first line with fellow juniors Matt Cooke and Jeremy Insogna. The three of them have combined for 36 goals, 41 assists for 77 points coming in just 18 games.
“They are both phenomenal players and I love playing with them. We all set each other up, we compliment each other perfectly and I just love playing with those guys,” said Barnes.
It's certainly not just the Barnes-Cooke-Insogna show. In Sunday's win, third liner Jackson Feudo got things started with a goal in the first period. Then in the second, all three lines simply wore down the Sachems, leading to the three Redmen tallies.
“With us rolling all three of our lines (was the difference). We have three tough lines where everyone can play so I feel like we just wear down teams over time,” said Barnes.
With the game tied at 1-1, Barnes scored the eventual game-winner coming just 19 seconds into the second period. After Cooke was denied on a partial breakaway, the rebound came loose and it took Barnes a few tries before burying it, all the while getting buried by several Winchester players who were trying to clear him out.
“I saw the puck going down after he made a save on Matt Cooke's shot. I kept jamming at it like three or four times (until it went in). The goalie was there and he was strong on it, but I got it in. I saw Matt shoot it and the puck just bounced out and I just kept getting in there and grinded it out,” he said.
He wasn't done yet. Just 2:28 into the third period, Barnes took a long across the ice stretch pass from Insogna. As Barnes skated into the Winchester zone, he unleashed a hard shot from the top of the left circle which landed into the loar far right corner.
“I looked up and the goalie was a little bit over to (my) left so I tried to pick it right side and it ended up going in,” he said.
Head Coach Doherty said that the coaching staff as been stressing to Barnes to shoot more.
“Tyler's a sparkplug. He has one speed: go. That's it. He doesn't get tired and it's amazing that he doesn't get tired. He plays the same way every shift – hard, physical and he's shooting a lot more now,” said Doherty. “We have been stressing that to him. He has a missile for a shot. (We tell him) to get it off his stick, throw it at the net and see what happens because he has two (other) talented players with him, so let them get some rebounds and they are pretty good with their hands.
“Tyler just loves to play hockey. He's a big football player too. Here he loves hockey and he loves his linemates. He means that when he said it. Those three are all juniors are all friends.”
Those friends – all of them – helped him take home some hardware.
“(Being MVP) means a lot to me but honestly, I could not have done it without my teammates and my linemates. They are big contributors to everything I do. It's great winning (this MVP trophy), but really it's a team thing,” he said.
