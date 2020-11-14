TEWKSBURY – After winning several dramatic games to keep their unbeaten record intact, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' soccer team saw that streak come to an unfortunate end with a 2-0 loss to Central Catholic played last Friday at the Ed Dick Memorial Field.
The loss put the Redmen at 7-1 on the season and the two has two games left on this shortened season, Wednesday in a rematch with Central with results not known as of presstime and then Friday home against Chelmsford (3:00 pm).
Central's Sydney Wnek scored both of the goals, and Tewksbury resident Adrianna Niles assisted on the first one. Defender Hannah Wilson, also of Tewksbury, played well for the Raiders.
"We didn't finish our chances," said Tewksbury head coach Samantha Tavantzis. "On top of that we have two girls who are going through quarantine so that changed our line-up all around and put girls in different positions that they are not used to playing. It's hard but I think we did alright. We just couldn't finish and then we were getting tired and frustrated."
Tewksbury had two real solid bids, the first coming late in the third quarter as junior Daniela Almeida made great moves to get past two Central (7-1-1) defenders and she slide the ball to the front of the net where Gabby Diaz-Archilla, just missed the short side on the redirection.
Then a few minutes after Central had scored, Almeida with about nine minutes left in the game, had a low shot that was covered up for a save.
Two days earlier, Tewksbury completed a sweep over Dracut with a 4-2 win. Almeida scored two goals, while Jordan Sheehan had a goal and an assist and Lexi Polimeno had the other goal.
"It was a tough week for the girls playing three games. A lot of them are hurting, but that's expected in the game of soccer. They have to rest up now and be ready for the next one on Wednesday," said Tavantzis.
FIELD HOCKEY
The TMHS Field Hockey team split a pair of games this week, first beating Dracut, 4-2, last Wednesday before losing to Central Catholic 7-4 on Saturday. In the win, Alexis Raymond scored two goals, while Courtney Capachietti and Ali Kennan had singler tallies.
In the loss to Central, Raymond, Kat Schille, Kennan and Mia Gaglione had one goal each.
For Central, Grace Gervais led the way with three goals and two assists. The Raiders trailed 4-2 before scoring five unanswered goals.
Tewksbury fell to 2-6 on the season and will wrap up the season against Central on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then Chelmsford on Friday afternoon.
BOYS SOCCER
The Redmen fell to 0-6-1 on the season with a 3-0 loss to Dracut and then a 4-3 defeat to the hands of Central Catholic. Pet Demelo scored two goals and Brady Eagan had the other.
The Redmen will host both Central Catholic and Chelmsford to conclude the season on Wednesday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.