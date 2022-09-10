BILLERICA – With time winding down in the first half of last season’s Thanksgiving Day game with Arlington Catholic, the Shawsheen Tech Football team found themselves on the short end of a 21-14 score, and looked as if they would head to halftime trailing the Cougars by seven points.
But that was where quarterback Sidney Tildsley and wide receiver Kevin Ackerley, of Wilmington, stepped up to make the biggest play of the game to that point, connecting on a 10-yard touchdown pass with just eight seconds left in the half to tie the game and send the Rams to the locker room in a 21-21 deadlock.
Shawsheen would go on to win the game 35-28, clinching a winning season with a 6-5 overall record.
The player on the receiving end of the score, Ackerley, was relatively new to the receiver position, after normally starring at linebacker for the Rams, but he loved being part of such a big play. It was just his third catch of the season, but it was nearly a carbon copy of a catch he had made in the Rams previous game.
“That play was a long time coming,” said Ackerley who is now preparing to enter his senior season with the Rams. “I only started as receiver for the last two games, but (assistant) coach (Doug) Pratt had that play designed for me. We had run it the week before, and it also went for a touchdown.
As excited as he was to score such a big touchdown, Ackerley deferred credit for the clutch score to one of his fellow receivers.
“I really have to give all the credit on that play to Evan Galanis,” Ackerley said. “He comes over the top of me and kind of covers me up so I can get open, so he made a really great play. That was a huge play, but really, we had so many kids have great games, like (running back) Caleb Caceres and so many other kids, so it was great just to be a part of that.”
That team first attitude, from deferring credit to others, to his willingness to do whatever it takes to help his team win is just part of the reason why Ackerley was chosen, along with fellow senior Mavrick Bourdeau, to serve as co-captains for the Rams this season.
“Kevin is really an awesome kid to coach. He is the type of kid you want on your team,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. “He has no ego, and he will do anything to make the team better. He is the type of kid you want your younger players learning from, because he is willing to do whatever it takes.”
Ackerley, for his part, was thrilled to be named captain. When he spoke to the Town Crier by phone on Monday afternoon, he had just recently been informed by Costabile that his teammate had selected him as a captain.
“Actually, Coach (Costabile) just called me about 40 minutes ago and told me,” Ackerley said. “I am very excited for it. One of the best things about being captain is that you have to be a leader before you can be a captain. You kind of have to prove yourself as a sophomore and a junior. It is a tremendous feeling, especially to alongside Mavrick, who is such a great player and leader.”
Ackerley is a pretty good player himself, having finished third on the team in tackles last season with 50, to go along with one fumble recovery and one pass breakup from his outside linebacker position, earning CAC All-Star honors along with Bourdeau and quarterback Sid Tildsley. This was before adding his late season offensive exploits to his list of talents.
“Kevin played for us as a sophomore, but really blossomed last year as a junior,” Costabile said. “He had a great season for us at linebacker last season. He just has a nose for the football, and is always around the ball. He also has great hands and runs great routes at wide receiver. He is a vey disciplined football player and he leads by example.”
While the glory of scoring a big touchdown in a big game is pretty much every football player’s dream, the 6’0, 175 pound Ackerley still enjoys the defensive side of the ball even more than the offense.
“I like them both, but I think I like defense better, just because it engages you on every play,” Ackerley said. “Not that you aren’t engaged on every play on offense, but defense offers a new challenge on every play, because you don’t know where the play is going and you have something new on every play. I enjoy that aspect of it.”
Another aspect of the defensive side of the ball that Ackerley enjoys is that he was mentored in the position by his good friend Alex Newcomb of Tewksbury. Newcomb was a senior when Ackerley was a freshman, and his tutelage and support are a big reason why Ackerley has been so successful.
“The summer between my freshman and sophomore year, me and one of my friends would go to the field and just worked out and worked on our game with some of the older players,” Ackerley said. “Alex Newcomb really helped me out. That was when I became a linebacker. He was the best linebacker I ever saw here, and he would give me rides home, and just talk to me about playing linebacker. He was a big help to me. I learned a lot from him, and he is a big reason why I started as a sophomore.”
Ackerley has also learned plenty from Costabile, not just on the football field, but also in the way he conducts himself off the field.
“Coach (Costabile) has been great. He brings a great energy to practice every single day,” Ackerley said. “He is a great guy, and it’s not even just during football season. I talk to (Costabile) all year long. He makes it a point to know everyone’s name. Even the kids who get cut, (Costabile) will always see them and ask how they are doing. I also play hockey, and he is always asking how I am doing with that, and he does that for all the kids in all of their other sports.”
With Costabile’s leadership, along with the leadership of Ackerley and Bourdeau, not to mention a talented young lineup, Ackerley is confident that the Rams can have a very successful season this year.
“I think we can make a deep run into the playoffs. Obviously, we have a very big challenge in front of us with our first game against Bedford, but I think we can compete for the league title and the state vocational title. If we win the games we are supposed to win, we should have a good chance at the league title.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.