BILLERICA - Kate O’Shea doesn’t shy away from challenges.
A standout center for the Shawsheen Tech girls hockey team during her days as a player a few years back, O’Shea went on to a four-year career at Nichols College, where she changed her spot on the ice from forward to defense.
Was it easy?
Nope.
But O’Shea made the transition.
“When the coach says we need defensemen and there’s more ice time (available), you kind of jump on it,” laughed O’Shea. “Why fight with four lines of forwards?”
Now, in her second year as the head coach of the Ram squad she used to play for, O’Shea is excited for a chance to make some changes in the Rams. Last year, the girls won only one game, but the Rams kept improving steadily throughout the season.
The Rams are once again a co-op team with Bedford High.
Two games last year against Winthrop were a perfect example of the team’s progress as a December meeting was a 10-1 victory for Winthrop while a February rematch was a 6-5 Winthrop victory.
“We definitely got better,” said O’Shea. “Once we got our team together, it seemed like we were getting closer. After that second game, (the Winthrop coach) said to me, ‘You scared us.’”
After refusing a chance to potentially leave Shawsheen’s current league and perhaps find something a little easier, O’Shea is ready to hit the ice moving with this winter’s group.
Will it be easy?
Nope, but that’s OK with O’Shea.
“We thought (staying in the league) was a good test for the girls,” said O’Shea, who works in the town clerk’s office in Burlington when she isn’t coaching the girls. “I thought let’s try to do it again.”
Eight Wilmington residents will help lead the Rams this season, a group that includes Alexis Fox, freshman Macy Savage, Lilly Abbott, Gigi Grieco, Giana Peach, Paige Fuller, Alyssa Costantiello and Arianna Fasulo.
Tewksbury’s Corrine Foley is on the squad and three Billerica residents will also skate for Shawsheen including Kelsey Giordano, Elianna Munroe and Christina Tsoukalas.
Bedford has six skaters on the team including Anna McEachern, Healy Weissman, Sophia Demeo, Olivia O’Brien, Rebecca Sobol and Violet Lorusso.
Fuller, McEachern and Fox will be Shawsheen’s starting first line.
Shawsheen/Bedford will also be sparked by the trio of Sobol, Demeo and Lorusso, three eighth graders from Bedford.
Leading the way for Shawsheen’s defense will be O’Brien, an eighth grader, Foley, Savage and Weissman, while Giordano, a senior, is recovering from an injury but will be one of the leaders on the blue line.
Munroe, a junior, will be the team’s No. 1 goaltender.
Shawsheen already has two games in the books, a pair of losses to Beverly and Winthrop.
In a 6-3 loss to Beverly, Sobol scored all three goals for the Rams, Munroe played well in net while Fuller and Fox had assists. Lorusso also had a solid all-around game for Shawsheen/Bedford.
