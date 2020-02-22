BOXFORD – If things go according to plan, then Saturday’s championship at the Division 2 North Sectional Wrestling Tournament at Masconomet Regional High School will be just the beginning of a string of post season success for Tewksbury High senior Dylan Chandler.
Chandler, who won the 285-pound sectional title for the second consecutive year on Saturday has his sights set on much bigger goals this season, but Saturday was certainly a great place to start. Chandler, who was the No. 1 seed headed into the tournament, posted a 3-0 record on the day to improve to 37-2 on the season, as he prepares to move on to this weekend’s Division 2 State Tournament, where he earned a second place finish last season.
“It was great to win,” Chandler said. “As it turned out, the kid who was supposed to be the number two seed was unable to wrestle, as was the kid who was supposed to be the number four seed, but I knew it still wouldn’t be easy.
“There were a couple of kids in the bracket I had never faced before, and that can be tough because you have no kind feeling on what they can do.”
That unknown didn’t seem to bother Chandler much in his early round matches, as he pinned Miguel DeLaCruz of Greater Lawrence in just 52 seconds in the quarterfinals before pinning Evan Glynos of Danvers in just 1:24. That moved him into the finals against another unknown, Erickson Rivas of Whittier.
Once again, whatever lack of knowledge Chandler may have had about his opponent heading into the match hardly seemed to bother him once they took to the mat, as he dominated from start to finish om his way to a 9-2 victory, leading 5-1 after the first period and then coasting to victory the rest of the way.
“The kid was very passive and I knew he wasn’t going to take it to me, so I knew I had to take it to him,” Chandler said. “Going into the match I didn’t really know what to expect, but he was a lot bigger than me, so I had to use some strategy, like staying off the bottom, because he had a lot of weight on me, and I didn’t want him to get on top of me. I just did what I had to do.”
O’Keefe felt that Chandler did a good job of adjusting to the task at hand on Saturday, regardless of the opposition, doing a good job of not letting the pressure of being the overwhelming favorite get the better of him.
“You could put that pressure on yourself, maybe feeling like you need to pin everybody or something like that, but he stuck to his game plan,” O’Keefe said. “He can’t control who he is facing, so even if you don’t know much about your opponent, at the end of the day, you have to use the technique that got you there, and trust that it will get you through, and that’s what he did.”
With a second sectional title now in his rear view mirror, Chandler is turning his attention to this weekend’s Division 2 State Tournament, which kicks off Friday at Milton High School.
Last season Chandler advanced all the way to the finals before losing to Mattuez Kudra of North Attleboro, who would ultimately go on to win the All-New England Tournament.
Kudra has since graduated, and Chandler will likely be the number one or two seed in the tournament, but he is taking nothing for granted against what will undoubtedly be an incredibly talented field.
“The goal is to win again this week, but it will be very tough competition and it certainly won’t be easy,” Chandler said. “But I am going to do the best I can to win, and hopefully it is a good way to set the tone for All-States. I don’t know who I will be facing, but at this point it doesn’t really matter, I just have to beat whoever is in front of me.”
